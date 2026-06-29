We'll walk through the journey of a GraphQL query and learn how to use resolvers and a
RESTDataSource to connect our Catstronauts app to live data!
Select a language:
Lift-off II: Resolvers is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
Follow the journey of a GraphQL query from the client to server and back
Write resolver functions
Connect a REST data source
Explore common errors when writing GraphQL queries
Available languages: JavaScript, TypeScript
Raph Terrier and Michelle Mabuyo
If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.
|Version
|Last updated
|Changes
|Current versionRecommended
|Jun 29, 2026
|Start version
|v1
|Dec 19, 2022
|Start version