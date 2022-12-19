course
We'll walk through the journey of a GraphQL query and learn how to use resolvers and a
RESTDataSource to connect our Catstronauts app to live data!
Lift-off II: Resolvers is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
Follow the journey of a GraphQL query from the client to server and back
Write resolver functions
Connect a REST data source
Explore common errors when writing GraphQL queries
