📺 numberOfViews++
How are we going to update the number of views for a track? To discover that, let's visit our REST API documentation!
First let's observe the response we get when executing the
GET track/:id endpoint with the ID
c_0. With a successful response, we receive the track and we can see the current number of views. The number you see will depend on how many other people have completed this course recently!
To increment the number of views, we'll look at the
PATCH track/:id/numberOfViews endpoint, which updates the number of views for a track.
Let's try out this endpoint and give it the same track ID
c_0. When we execute this call, we get a
200 successful response and the modified track back. We can see that the number of views increased! If we run it again, we can see that the number increases again.
Note that because the API is public, you might not see the number of views go up exactly by 1. Other people might be playing around with the API like we're doing right now. But we know that from the
200 response code that we were able to increase this number.
If we scroll down, we can also see that there is a possibility of an unsuccessful response. Let's test this out by providing a silly ID we're sure won't exist, like
DOESNTEXIST.
When we execute this call, we get the expected response of
404 Error: Not Found. We'll take a look at how to handle this later on.
📈 Updating the data source
Now that we know which endpoint to call and how, let's add a new method to our data source!
Remember our old friend
RESTDataSource from Lift-off II? We used it to create our own
TrackAPI.
RESTDataSource class to handle data retrieval?
We can find the
TrackAPI data source in the
server/src/datasources folder, in the
track-api.js file.
In this file, we'll add a new method to our
TrackAPI class called
incrementTrackViews.
incrementTrackViews(trackId) {return this.patch(`track/${trackId}/numberOfViews`);}
This method takes in a
trackId parameter. Inside, we need to make an HTTP
PATCH request, which we can do by calling
this.patch. This method is provided to us by the
RESTDataSource class we inherited from.
Inside the parentheses, we give it the endpoint, which is
track/, followed by the
trackId, followed by
/numberOfViews. Finally, we return the result of the call.
This data source is now prepared to make the REST API call that the resolver needs. Let's set that up next!