🧪 Mutation resolvers
We've set up our data source to make a
PATCH call to our REST API. Now it's time to write resolvers to put our data source to work.
In the
server/src folder, let's open up the
resolvers.js file. We need to add another entry to our
resolvers object for our mutation.
We can add it just below our
Query resolvers, and we need to give it the same name as in our schema, which is
Mutation (note the capital M!).
const resolvers = {Query: {// ... query resolvers},Mutation: {// where our new resolver function will go},};
Inside this
Mutation object, we'll add the resolver function for our mutation, which also needs to have the same name as in our schema
incrementTrackViews. And of course, let's add a helpful comment at the top.
// increments a track's numberOfViews propertyincrementTrackViews: (parent, args, contextValue, info) => {},
resolvers object?
We won't need the
parent argument in this resolver, because it's for a root field in our schema. By convention, we'll just add an underscore. We do need to destructure the second parameter
args to retrieve the
id of the track we're updating. As usual, we'll also destructure the third parameter
contextValue for the
dataSources object. And finally, we have no need for the fourth parameter
info.
Here's what our resolver signature looks like now:
incrementTrackViews: (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {// where we'll call the TrackAPI},
In the body of the resolver, we want to call the method we added to our
TrackAPI class. As we saw in Lift-off II, we get access to an instance of that class,
trackAPI, through the
dataSources object because we configured it in the Apollo Server options.
So inside the
incrementTrackViews resolver body, we'll call
dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews, passing it the
id from
args.
dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id);
So far, we've always immediately returned the results of our
TrackAPI calls, because the results match the structure required by our schema.
However, in this case, we have three fields required by our schema that are not present in the returned response:
code,
success and
message. This makes sense because they are tied to the REST operation status itself, so we need to set those three based on that status.
TrackAPI call in this case?
📄 Fulfilling the schema requirements
First, let's wait for the
TrackAPI call to finish returning the data. We can do this by making the function
async, then storing the results in a variable called
track, making sure to
await the results.
incrementTrackViews: async (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => {const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id);},
Next, let's return an object with all the properties needed to fulfill our schema. For now, we'll assume that the API call was successful, and worry about the error handling in the next lesson.
return {code: 200,success: true,message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`,track,};
So here the
code will return
200, the
success property will be set to
true, and we can return
message to show that the number of views was successfully incremented for this specific track ID. And finally, we can return the modified object,
track.
In the end, the
resolvers object should have a new entry that looks like this:
Mutation: {// increments a track's numberOfViews propertyincrementTrackViews: async (_, { id }, { dataSources }) => {const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id);return {code: 200,success: true,message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`,track,};},},
Add a resolver for the new
assignSpaceship mutation provided in the schema, using arrow function syntax. Use the
dataSources.spaceAPI class and its method
assignSpaceshipToMission, which takes the
spaceshipId and the
missionId as arguments (in that order). This method returns an object with the newly updated
spaceship and
mission. Follow the schema requirements to return an object for the successful result.
code should be
200, success should be
true and
message should say
Successfully assigned spaceship ${spaceshipId} to mission ${missionId}
All right, we've got our successful case resolved, but what happens when our
TrackAPI throws an error? Let's take care of this in the next lesson.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.