You can open up Studio right here: studio.apollographql.com/dev

If you're already logged in to Apollo Studio, this link takes you directly to the Explorer. If this is your first time, we need to create a free Apollo account first. Creating an account is fast, and the benefits of using the Explorer are well worth it!

Feel free to sign up with your GitHub account or with your email address, whichever you prefer.

If you sign up with your GitHub account, Apollo requests access only to your GitHub account's associated email address.

You'll be redirected to finalize account creation. Everything should be pre-filled to make the process seamless, but feel free to make edits. Then click Create account.

The final step is to confirm the pre-filled details to connect Studio to your development server:

For this course, keep the settings as they are, in particular:

Graph type: Development

Development Endpoint: http://localhost:4000