🚨 Handling the error case
As we saw in the REST API, it's possible to get a
404 Not Found response when trying to update a track that doesn't exist. Let's look at how to return the appropriate fields when that happens.
Let's open up the
resolvers.js file again in the
server/src folder.
We've got our successful response for our
incrementTrackViews mutation ready. To handle the situation where the
TrackAPI call throws an error, let's wrap this section in a
try block.
When the error is thrown, we'll make sure to catch it by adding a
catch, which takes the error as a parameter.
incrementTrackViews: async (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { try { const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id); return { code: 200, success: true, message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`, track }; } catch (err) { return { // we'll return a new object here }; }},
Then, we return an object with the same properties as the object in the success case, but with different values.
We could set the
code to be
404, but we can also be more dynamic and use the values that Apollo Server and the
RESTDataSource class provide. When an error occurs, Apollo Server attaches an
extensions field to that error that contains relevant error details.
In this case, as our
TrackAPI extends
RESTDataSource, this
extensions object will be enriched with a
response property, which provides some additional information about the HTTP response itself. We can return the
status property, which refers to the HTTP status code. Perfect to use here!
code: err.extensions.response.status,
Next, we can set our
success property to
false.
success: false,
For the
message property, we can craft a custom one, but let's use another value from the same
extensions.response object. That's the
extensions.response.body property. It makes this value more dynamic, since it might return other types of errors in the future.
message: err.extensions.response.body,
Finally, we'll add a
track property and set it to
null, because the object was not successfully modified.
The
incrementTrackViews resolver should now look like this, with the error handling added in:
incrementTrackViews: async (_, {id}, {dataSources}) => { try { const track = await dataSources.trackAPI.incrementTrackViews(id); return { code: 200, success: true, message: `Successfully incremented number of views for track ${id}`, track }; } catch (err) { return { code: err.extensions.response.status, success: false, message: err.extensions.response.body, track: null }; }},
Awesome, this mutation is ready to go and ready to be tested in the Apollo Studio Explorer! Let's get to it.