💻 Mutation in client-land
Playing with the Explorer was fun, but we do need to run the mutation from user input in our app. So let's move over to client land and send off our mutation using a new hook!
We want to update the number of views just before we navigate from the homepage to the track page. This navigation is happening inside our
TrackCard component.
Inside the
client/src/containers folder, let's open up the
track-card.js file.
At the top, let's start importing from the
@apollo/client package. We'll need
gql, because we'll be using that same string template literal for our mutation, and we'll also need the
useMutation hook to send our mutation to our server.
import {gql, useMutation} from '@apollo/client';
Next, let's make a new variable to hold our mutation called
INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, setting it to the
gql template literal and adding backticks (
`). Inside the backticks, we'll paste the mutation we built previously in Studio, and add a comment to explain what this mutation is for.
/** * Mutation to increment a track's number of views * (exported for tests) */export const INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS = gql` mutation IncrementTrackViewsMutation($incrementTrackViewsId: ID!) { incrementTrackViews(id: $incrementTrackViewsId) { code success message track { id numberOfViews } } }`;
🎣 The
useMutation hook
Because this is a mutation and not a query, we won't be using the
useQuery hook we're familiar with. Instead we'll switch to the
useMutation hook.
Inside the
TrackCard component, we'll start off by calling the hook. It takes in the mutation we set up earlier,
INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, as the first parameter.
The second parameter is an object with a
variables key. Here, we'll add the
incrementTrackViewsId variable and set it to the
id of the track we're navigating to. This
id has already been destructured for us at the top from the
track prop.
useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, { variables: {incrementTrackViewsId: id}});
Now, here's a twist: unlike with
useQuery, calling
useMutation doesn't actually execute the mutation automatically!
Instead, the
useMutation hook returns an array with two elements, which we'll start to destructure here.
const [incrementTrackViews] = useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, { variables: {incrementTrackViewsId: id}});
The first element is the mutate function we'll use to actually run the mutation later on. We'll call it
incrementTrackViews. The second element is an object with information about the mutation:
loading,
error and
data. This component doesn't need it, so we don't have to extract it.
👆🏽Setting up the
onClick
When do we want to run our mutate function? When the user clicks on the card!
Let's add an
onClick prop to the
CardContainer component and configure it to call our mutate function,
incrementTrackViews.
<CardContainer to={`/track/${id}`} onClick={incrementTrackViews}>
Sending a mutation client-side
loading,
error and
data
useGqlQuery
options
useQuery
useMutation
variables
Which of these are differences between the
useQuery and
useMutation hooks?
1️⃣ One more thing…
One last thing—let's add a console log to check the mutation response when it's completed.
To do this, let's go back to where we set up our
useMutation hook and add another property to our
options object. The
onCompleted property is a callback function that will run when the mutation successfully completes, and it has access to the response that comes back. We'll log the response to the browser console.
const [incrementTrackViews] = useMutation(INCREMENT_TRACK_VIEWS, { variables: {incrementTrackViewsId: id}, // to observe what the mutation response returns onCompleted: data => { console.log(data); }});
Our client app is ready to send off this mutation to the server! Let's see the results of our journey in the last lesson!
Code Challenge!
ASSIGN_SPACESHIP_MUTATION mutation to the server. It takes 2 variables:
spaceshipId and
missionId. Destructure the mutate function (call it
assignSpaceship), as well as the
loading,
error and
data properties from the return array of the hook.