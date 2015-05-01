Updating dependencies

npm ERR! ERESOLVE unable to resolve dependency tree

If you see an error that npm could not resolve the dependency tree, this is because one or more of the old dependencies is still in place and conflicts with the new packages we're adding. Make sure that you've deleted your node_modules and package-lock.json files, then try running the install command again.

odyssey-lift-off-part5-server npm install @apollo/server @apollo/datasource-rest graphql graphql-tag Copy