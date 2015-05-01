Updating dependencies
In an editor of your choice, open up the project and navigate to the
package.json file.
Under the
dependencies section, we'll find the three packages that we need to update right away.
"dependencies": {"apollo-datasource-rest": "^0.11.0","apollo-server": "^3.0.0","graphql": "^15.5.1"},
With the upgrade to version 4, the
apollo-serverpackage is now identified under
@apollo/server.
The naming convention has also changed for the
apollo-datasource-restpackage; we'll update it to
@apollo/datasource-rest.
We'll also remove the older version of
graphqland update it to the version required by
@apollo/server.
Aside from those updates, we have one new package to add —
graphql-tag- which we'll see come into play when we update our server's code.
Let's make those changes now.
Clear out the dependencies in your
package.jsonfile so you're left with an empty
dependenciesobject. Save
package.json.package.json"dependencies": {},
Because we've already installed the old packages to see our AS3 server in action, let's clear out our
node_modulesand
package-lock.jsonfile. Stop the server running in the terminal, and run the following command.odyssey-lift-off-part5-serverrm -rf node_modules package-lock.json
Next, run the following command to install our new dependencies.odyssey-lift-off-part5-servernpm install @apollo/server @apollo/datasource-rest graphql graphql-tag
Great! Our new dependencies are installed — but we're not yet ready to run our server. In the next section, we'll update our server code to use these new packages.
