Welcome to this Odyssey side quest! 🚀 Side quests are shorter courses that briefly introduce a single topic. By completing side quests, you can quickly add new GraphQL techniques to your developer toolbelt, helping you become the best graph developer you can be!

In the Lift-off series we built a complete Catstronauts application from the ground up. If you completed Lift-off using Apollo Server 3, or if you're just curious about how to upgrade to Apollo Server 4, you're in the right place!

This side quest explores how to take a Catstronauts app running on Apollo Server 3 and upgrade it to the latest and greatest of Apollo Server 4. Let's jump in!

Before completing this side quest, you should already be comfortable with the concepts in the Lift-off series, including:

Using Apollo Server to create a GraphQL backend

Using Apollo Client to connect a frontend app to a GraphQL server

Using Apollo Studio to query a locally running GraphQL server

You should also be comfortable using the command line to navigate between directories, run commands, and use basic Git operations.

Catstronauts return!

Let's get right into the code. Navigate to a directory of your choice and run the following command to clone the repository we'll be working with.

Note: If you completed the Lift-off series using AS3, you are welcome to use your own local repository to walk through the AS4 migration steps.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql/odyssey-lift-off-part5-server.git Copy

First, we'll get things up and running. Navigate to the root directory, and run the following command to install our current dependencies and launch the server.

odyssey-lift-off-part5-server npm install && npm start Copy

Shortly after, we'll see a message that our server is running on http://localhost:4000. Opening this up in the browser, we'll see the landing page with a Query your server button.

http://localhost:4000

Clicking into Sandbox, we'll find that our server is ready to query.

Copy the following query and try it out!

query GetTrackTitles { tracksForHome { title } } Copy

