Updating the code
We've got the packages we need, so let's start swapping them in. A good place to start is
src/index.js - where our AS3 server code is defined!
const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server");const typeDefs = require("./schema");const resolvers = require("./resolvers");const TrackAPI = require("./datasources/track-api");async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,dataSources: () => {return {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),};},});const { url, port } = await server.listen();console.log(`🚀 Server is running🔉 Listening on port ${port}📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);
New imports
First, let's update the line requiring in
ApolloServer so that it uses our new
@apollo/server package.
- const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server");+ const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server")
As part of the AS4 upgrade, the
@apollo/server package consists of a number of new, smaller packages, and we can access those utilities and functions to customize how our server runs. We'll still use the
ApolloServer class we've required, but we need an additional function -
startStandaloneServer.
We can access
startStandaloneServer through a new import, which targets the
/standalone directory within the
@apollo/server package.
const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server");const { startStandaloneServer } = require("@apollo/server/standalone");const typeDefs = require("./schema");// other imports...
Configuring our server
startStandaloneServer
To integrate the
startStandaloneServer function with our existing server implementation, we need to make a few updates.
The first line we can remove is our
server.listen() call. We'll no longer listen to our server instance directly, but rather use our
startStandaloneServer function instead.
// ... importsasync function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,dataSources: () => {return {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),};},});- const { url, port } = await server.listen();console.log(`🚀 Server is running🔉 Listening on port ${port}📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);
In its place, we can
await the results of our
startStandaloneServer call, passing it our initialized
server constant.
// ... importsasync function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {const server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,dataSources: () => {return {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),};},});await startStandaloneServer(server);console.log(`🚀 Server is running🔉 Listening on port ${port}📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);
From the results of this call, we can pull out the
url that our server is running on.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server);
The
context function
startStandaloneServer can take a second argument, which is a configuration object that lets us customize some of our server's features. Let's go ahead and add the curly braces for that configuration object.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {// configuration details});
Previously, we defined
dataSources directly in our
ApolloServer class constructor. The data we returned from that function became available to our resolvers on their third positional argument,
context.
In AS4, that definition moves to the
startStandaloneServer configuration object under a key called
context, which is an asynchronous function.
Let's add that key now:
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {},});
Within this function, we'll return an object. This is the object that our resolvers receive on their third argument.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {};},});
Note: In AS3, we referred to the third positional argument that resolver functions receive as
context. As a matter of convention in AS4, we now refer to that argument as
contextValue. This is because when we call the
context function in the server configuration, the object it returns arrives on our resolvers' third positional argument.
Now, let's remove the
dataSources definition defined in our
ApolloServer instantiation. Instead, we can define a
dataSources key in the object returned by the
context function. We'll set
dataSources to an object as well.
// ... importsconst server = new ApolloServer({typeDefs,resolvers,- dataSources: () => {- return {- trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),- };- },});const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {+ dataSources: {}}}})
Finally, we can move the
trackAPI key, and the instantiation of the
TrackAPI class, to the
dataSources object.
const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {dataSources: {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),},};},});
Note: In AS3,
dataSources was defined as a function that returned an object containing the various data sources we wanted our resolvers to have access to. In AS4,
dataSources is set to an object containing these data source properties instead. Make sure that your
dataSources object matches the implementation above!
Excellent! Our track data will now be available to our resolver functions.
Clean up
Here's the current state of our server:
const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server");const { startStandaloneServer } = require("@apollo/server/standalone");const typeDefs = require("./schema");const resolvers = require("./resolvers");const TrackAPI = require("./datasources/track-api");async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {dataSources: {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),},};},});console.log(`🚀 Server is running🔉 Listening on port ${port}📭 Query at ${url}`);}startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);
We've done the bulk of the code updates, but there's another tweak we need to make. Right now, our
console.log statement is looking for a
port variable. As you can see, we're no longer pulling out this value from our server.
Let's instead define a
port variable at the top of our file, and future-proof our implementation to read from
process.env.PORT if the environment our server is running in sets one by default. If no
PORT variable exists, we can set it to a default value of
4000.
const port = process.env.PORT || 4000;
We can ask our server to read in this
port value by defining a
listen key inside the
startStandaloneServer config object.
As the value of the
listen, we'll set an object with a
port key. And because the name of the key matches the name of the value we want to pass in, we can use the ES6 shorthand syntax and simply set both the key and the value at once with
port.
+ const port = process.env.PORT || 4000;async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) {const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers });const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, {context: async () => {return {dataSources: {trackAPI: new TrackAPI(),},};},+ listen: { port },});}
That's it for the server updates... but if you run
npm start in your terminal, you'll still see some errors! Other parts of our app are still using the older packages from AS3. Let's tackle those next.
