Updating the code

We've got the packages we need, so let's start swapping them in. A good place to start is src/index.js - where our AS3 server code is defined!

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "apollo-server" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; const resolvers = require ( "./resolvers" ) ; const TrackAPI = require ( "./datasources/track-api" ) ; async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } ; } , } ) ; const { url , port } = await server . listen ( ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ;

New imports

First, let's update the line requiring in ApolloServer so that it uses our new @apollo/server package.

src/index.js - const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server"); + const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server") Copy

As part of the AS4 upgrade, the @apollo/server package consists of a number of new, smaller packages, and we can access those utilities and functions to customize how our server runs. We'll still use the ApolloServer class we've required, but we need an additional function - startStandaloneServer .

We can access startStandaloneServer through a new import, which targets the /standalone directory within the @apollo/server package.

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "@apollo/server" ) ; const { startStandaloneServer } = require ( "@apollo/server/standalone" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; Copy

Configuring our server

startStandaloneServer

To integrate the startStandaloneServer function with our existing server implementation, we need to make a few updates.

The first line we can remove is our server.listen() call. We'll no longer listen to our server instance directly, but rather use our startStandaloneServer function instead.

src/index.js // ... imports async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) { const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, dataSources: () => { return { trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), }; }, }); - const { url, port } = await server.listen(); console.log(` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${port} 📭 Query at ${url} `); } startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);

In its place, we can await the results of our startStandaloneServer call, passing it our initialized server constant.

src/index.js async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } ; } , } ) ; await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ;

From the results of this call, we can pull out the url that our server is running on.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; Copy

The context function

startStandaloneServer can take a second argument, which is a configuration object that lets us customize some of our server's features. Let's go ahead and add the curly braces for that configuration object.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { } ) ; Copy

Previously, we defined dataSources directly in our ApolloServer class constructor. The data we returned from that function became available to our resolvers on their third positional argument, context .

In AS4, that definition moves to the startStandaloneServer configuration object under a key called context , which is an asynchronous function.

Let's add that key now:

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { } , } ) ; Copy

Within this function, we'll return an object. This is the object that our resolvers receive on their third argument.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Note: In AS3, we referred to the third positional argument that resolver functions receive as context . As a matter of convention in AS4, we now refer to that argument as contextValue . This is because when we call the context function in the server configuration, the object it returns arrives on our resolvers' third positional argument.

Now, let's remove the dataSources definition defined in our ApolloServer instantiation. Instead, we can define a dataSources key in the object returned by the context function. We'll set dataSources to an object as well.

src/index.js // ... imports const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, - dataSources: () => { - return { - trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), - }; - }, }); const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { context: async () => { return { + dataSources: {} } } })

Finally, we can move the trackAPI key, and the instantiation of the TrackAPI class, to the dataSources object.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Note: In AS3, dataSources was defined as a function that returned an object containing the various data sources we wanted our resolvers to have access to. In AS4, dataSources is set to an object containing these data source properties instead. Make sure that your dataSources object matches the implementation above!

Excellent! Our track data will now be available to our resolver functions.

Clean up

Here's the current state of our server:

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "@apollo/server" ) ; const { startStandaloneServer } = require ( "@apollo/server/standalone" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; const resolvers = require ( "./resolvers" ) ; const TrackAPI = require ( "./datasources/track-api" ) ; async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ; Copy

We've done the bulk of the code updates, but there's another tweak we need to make. Right now, our console.log statement is looking for a port variable. As you can see, we're no longer pulling out this value from our server.

Let's instead define a port variable at the top of our file, and future-proof our implementation to read from process.env.PORT if the environment our server is running in sets one by default. If no PORT variable exists, we can set it to a default value of 4000 .

const port = process . env . PORT || 4000 ; Copy

We can ask our server to read in this port value by defining a listen key inside the startStandaloneServer config object.

As the value of the listen , we'll set an object with a port key. And because the name of the key matches the name of the value we want to pass in, we can use the ES6 shorthand syntax and simply set both the key and the value at once with port .

src/index.js + const port = process.env.PORT || 4000; async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) { const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers }); const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { context: async () => { return { dataSources: { trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), }, }; }, + listen: { port }, }); } Copy