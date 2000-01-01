Updating the code

We've got the packages we need, so let's start swapping them in. A good place to start is src/index.js —where our AS3 server code is defined!

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "apollo-server" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; const resolvers = require ( "./resolvers" ) ; const TrackAPI = require ( "./datasources/track-api" ) ; async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } ; } , } ) ; const { url , port } = await server . listen ( ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ;

New imports

First, let's update the line requiring in ApolloServer so that it uses our new @apollo/server package.

src/index.js - const { ApolloServer } = require("apollo-server"); + const { ApolloServer } = require("@apollo/server") Copy

As part of the AS4 upgrade, the @apollo/server package consists of a number of new, smaller packages, and we can access those utilities and functions to customize how our server runs. We'll still use the ApolloServer class we've required, but we need an additional function: startStandaloneServer .

We can access startStandaloneServer through a new import, which targets the /standalone directory within the @apollo/server package.

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "@apollo/server" ) ; const { startStandaloneServer } = require ( "@apollo/server/standalone" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; Copy

Configuring our server

startStandaloneServer

To integrate the startStandaloneServer function with our existing server implementation, we need to make a few updates.

The first line we can remove is our server.listen() call. We'll no longer listen to our server instance directly, but rather use our startStandaloneServer function instead.

src/index.js // ... imports async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) { const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, dataSources: () => { return { trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), }; }, }); - const { url, port } = await server.listen(); console.log(` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${port} 📭 Query at ${url} `); } startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers);

In its place, we can await the results of our startStandaloneServer call, passing it our initialized server constant.

src/index.js async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers , dataSources : ( ) => { return { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } ; } , } ) ; await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ;

From the results of this call, we can pull out the url that our server is running on.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server ) ; Copy

Learn more: startStandaloneServer Apollo Server 4 introduced the startStandaloneServer function, which accepts an instance of the ApolloServer class and sets many helpful, out-of-the-box configurations to get your server up and running quickly. It's a great option for a basic Apollo Server that doesn't need any additional tooling, which is why we've chosen it for this side quest. We'll continue to explore the updates this function entails in the next section, but you can visit the official Apollo documentation on startStandaloneServer to learn more now.

The context function

startStandaloneServer can take a second argument, which is a configuration object that lets us customize some of our server's features. Let's go ahead and add the curly braces for that configuration object.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { } ) ; Copy

Previously, we defined dataSources directly in our ApolloServer class constructor. The data we returned from that function became available to our resolvers on their third positional argument, context .

In AS4, that definition moves to the startStandaloneServer configuration object under a key called context , which is an asynchronous function.

Let's add that key now:

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { } , } ) ; Copy

Within this function, we'll return an object. This is the object that our resolvers receive on their third argument.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Note: In AS3, we referred to the third positional argument that resolver functions receive as context . As a matter of convention in AS4, we now refer to that argument as contextValue . This is because when we call the context function in the server configuration, the object it returns arrives on our resolvers' third positional argument.

Now, let's remove the dataSources definition defined in our ApolloServer instantiation. Instead, we can define a dataSources key in the object returned by the context function. We'll set dataSources to an object as well.

src/index.js // ... imports const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers, - dataSources: () => { - return { - trackAPI: new TrackAPI(), - }; - }, }); const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { context: async () => { return { + dataSources: {} } } })

Finally, we can move the trackAPI key, and the instantiation of the TrackAPI class, to the dataSources object.

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Note: In AS3, dataSources was defined as a function that returned an object containing the various data sources we wanted our resolvers to have access to. In AS4, dataSources is set to an object containing these data source properties instead. Make sure that your dataSources object matches the implementation above!

Hooking up the cache

When we used Apollo Server 3, an initialize function was called for each DataSource class created, passing in the Apollo Server's cache and context to make them available for use. In Apollo Server 4, we'll handle this ourselves. We don't need our TrackAPI class to have access to any additional context information (like a user authentication token), so instead we'll make sure we're passing it just the cache from our server initialization.

First, we need to get access to the cache . In AS4, this is made available as a read-only variable on our server. Let's start by destructuring our server to get access to cache .

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Next, we'll update our instantiation of the TrackAPI class, passing it an object that contains cache .

src/index.js const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; Copy

Excellent! That's our data source configured in AS4! Our track data will now be available to our resolver functions.

Clean up

Here's the current state of our server:

src/index.js const { ApolloServer } = require ( "@apollo/server" ) ; const { startStandaloneServer } = require ( "@apollo/server/standalone" ) ; const typeDefs = require ( "./schema" ) ; const resolvers = require ( "./resolvers" ) ; const TrackAPI = require ( "./datasources/track-api" ) ; async function startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs , resolvers } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { trackAPI : new TrackAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 🔉 Listening on port ${ port } 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( typeDefs , resolvers ) ; Copy

We've done the bulk of the code updates, but there's another tweak we need to make. Right now, our console.log statement is looking for a port variable. As you can see, we're no longer pulling out this value from our server.

Let's instead define a port variable at the top of our file, and future-proof our implementation to read from process.env.PORT if the environment our server is running in sets one by default. If no PORT variable exists, we can set it to a default value of 4000 .

const port = process . env . PORT || 4000 ; Copy

We can ask our server to read in this port value by defining a listen key inside the startStandaloneServer config object.

As the value of the listen , we'll set an object with a port key. And because the name of the key matches the name of the value we want to pass in, we can use the ES6 shorthand syntax and simply set both the key and the value at once with port .

src/index.js + const port = process.env.PORT || 4000; async function startApolloServer(typeDefs, resolvers) { const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers }); const { url } = await startStandaloneServer(server, { context: async () => { const { cache } = server; return { dataSources: { trackAPI: new TrackAPI({ cache }), }, }; }, + listen: { port }, }); } Copy