Wrapping up
Our server implementation is looking good, but there's still a couple of places we're using old packages.
graphql-tag
Let's jump into
src/schema.js. At the top of the file, we'll see that we're requiring
gql from
apollo-server.
const { gql } = require("apollo-server");
This is where the
graphql-tag package we installed comes in! Let's update the import to use this package instead. (And take note that we're now requiring
gql as the default export!)
- const { gql } = require("apollo-server");+ const gql = require("graphql-tag")
Under the hood,
apollo-server (AS3) used
gql from
graphql-tag directly, and re-exported it for our use under the named export
gql.
The new
@apollo/server package no longer exports this utility directly; that's why we installed it ourselves. We can use the
graphql-tag package directly and get the same functionality we had before.
@apollo/datasource-rest
For our final update, navigate to
src/datasources/track-api.js. You'll find that we're requiring the old
apollo-datasource-rest package.
This is a simple update! Let's swap it out for the new
@apollo/datasource-rest package — everything else can stay the same.
- const { RESTDataSource } = require('apollo-datasource-rest');+ const { RESTDataSource } = require('@apollo/datasource-rest');
Note: The new
@apollo/datasource-rest package uses a slash (
/) instead of a dash (
-) between the words "apollo" and "datasource".
Launching the server
We've made all the necessary updates to implement the newest Apollo Server 4 packages and features. Let's take it for a spin!
In the root directory of your project, run
npm start.
npm start
We should see the same message logging out where our server is running. But when we navigate to
localhost:4000, we skip the landing page and go right to the Sandbox Explorer. Our server is ready to query right away!
query GetTrackTitles {tracksForHome {title}}
Trying out the above query, we get the exact same data back. Our server enjoys the same functionality as before, but under the hood we've got a lot more flexibility.
Servers built with Apollo Server 4 are easier to maintain and extend than ever before. These benefits prove vital for building a graph that can scale wherever your product — and imagination! — takes it.
To learn more about other features available now in Apollo Server, visit the official documentation on migrating to version 4.
Thanks for joining us, and we'll see you in the next one!
