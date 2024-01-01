0. Introduction

Welcome! This tutorial demonstrates adding the Apollo Kotlin SDK to an app to communicate with a GraphQL server. In this tutorial you will learn how to:

Download a schema

Write queries and mutations to generate the corresponding Kotlin models

Handle errors and loading states

Handle pagination

Authenticate with a backend server

Use subscriptions to receive real-time updates

The tutorial uses an instance of Apollo Server hosted on Heroku, and an GraphOS Studio Sandbox which connects to that server. If you're curious about how to build your own server, see the Apollo full-stack tutorial .

All of the code for this tutorial is available on GitHub .

What are you building?

In this tutorial, you'll build an app that allows you to book a seat on a rocket sent to space by SpaceX .

The tutorial uses the following tools and frameworks:

To focus on the important parts, this tutorial uses a starter project available at https://github.com/apollographql/apollo-kotlin-tutorial so you don't have to deal with project setup and boilerplate.

Ready to start?

🚀 Let's go! 🚀