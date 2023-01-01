The Journey of a GraphQL Query
The Journey of a GraphQL Query
Space boots
SKU: AEK321
The space boots are a marvel of advanced technology, crafted to withstand the harsh and unforgiving environment beyond our Earth's atmosphere.
$1969
Modernize your APIs with Apollo
GraphQL improves API performance and developer velocity. Plug your team's APIs into Apollo GraphOS and get a scalable GraphQL platform.
The source of truth for your APIs
Understand your organization's API catalog with Apollo's automatic API documentation and usage monitoring. If a developer asks what API to use, you can just say, “It’s in the graph.”
Collaborate better across service teams
Compose and connect data and business logic across microservices with GraphQL Federation.
Create consistent user experiences
Power your applications with a graph spanning business domains.
Deliver applications faster
Stop slowing down feature development by creating new backend-for-frontend services (BFFs). Serve any number of clients with a self-service GraphQL platform.
Build a secure API spanning multiple services
Client developers use a declarative query language to describe the data they need using a single endpoint.
Continuously evolve services to meet demand
With built-in API governance and linting workflows, GraphOS enables API evolution at scale.
Improve perfomance across applications
Reduce latency and decrease time-to-first-interaction with fewer round trips to fetch data. Maximize these performance gains across a fleet of applications with the GraphOS platform.
Gain realtime API capabilities
Improve API response times with realtime subscriptions and deferred queries by layering in the Apollo runtime.
Finetune API performance
Profile each query with observability tools. GraphOS caching and query planning make your APIs even faster.
Enterprise teams trust Apollo
“Really, it’s speed and agility that’s going to take you to the next level, rather than the technology itself. That’s why I get so excited about the supergraph.”
“Without the supergraph, we’d still be trying to figure out how to build a user journey for the fleet business.”
“Apollo GraphOS is a key platform for the development team to work softly with GraphQL. It provides a bunch of tools and APIs that allow us to establish a secure development pipeline to compose and deliver new pieces to our supergraph.”
“Had contracts not existed, Wayfair would’ve invested 100s of person hours building out custom infrastructure to replicate what we get “built-in,” freeing up time to focus on Wayfair customer needs and developer experience.”
“Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”
“Teams that are moving to the data graph are bringing products and services to market sooner and dealing with bugs faster and less invasively.”
“We introduced a new subgraph in the federated graph [for backend compliance logic when Zillow was becoming a brokerage], and it was a complete success … 70 systems migrated without any advance, and we had the deadline, right on the dot.”
“We have developed a very close working relationship with Apollo, which is critical to ensuring that we can help our customers through both good times and difficult times.”
“We have our vaccine finder [where] you punch in your location and select your store. Beforehand, you would select a location, and you wouldn’t know if a COVID-19 vaccine was available at a given store. You’d have to start over. Because we’re using GraphQL, we were able to drive new fields … with REST, way too much data [would’ve been surfaced] to the client.”
