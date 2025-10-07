Matt Sexton Solutions Architect at Booking.com “We wanted to move from our monolithic architecture to a modern distributed architecture that allows us to deploy new features independently. When teams have more autonomy, the speed of delivery is greatly improved. We also want to ensure the consistency of data, access to that data, and treat all of our clients as if they are the same consumer of the same data.”

Stephan Lonntorp Senior Engineering Manager at Volvo Cars “We want our entire business on the supergraph because we think it’s better than those dusty old REST API’s. We wouldn’t have an accurate online shopping experience without the supergraph.”

Deep Varma CTO at Varo “Really, it’s speed and agility that’s going to take you to the next level, rather than the technology itself. That’s why I get so excited about the supergraph.”

Marcelo Nalon Staff Engineer at Globoplay “Apollo GraphOS is a key platform for the development team to work softly with GraphQL. It provides a bunch of tools and APIs that allow us to establish a secure development pipeline to compose and deliver new pieces to our supergraph.”

Mark Faga Senior Staff Software Engineer, Wayfair “Had contracts not existed, Wayfair would’ve invested 100s of person hours building out custom infrastructure to replicate what we get “built-in,” freeing up time to focus on Wayfair customer needs and developer experience.”

Rick Fast SVP of Engineering, Expedia “Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”