Deep Varma CTO at Varo “Really, it’s speed and agility that’s going to take you to the next level, rather than the technology itself. That’s why I get so excited about the supergraph.”

Stephan Lonntorp Senior Engineering Manager at Volvo Cars “Without the supergraph, we’d still be trying to figure out how to build a user journey for the fleet business.”

Marcelo Nalon Staff Engineer at Globoplay “Apollo GraphOS is a key platform for the development team to work softly with GraphQL. It provides a bunch of tools and APIs that allow us to establish a secure development pipeline to compose and deliver new pieces to our supergraph.”

Mark Faga Senior Staff Software Engineer, Wayfair “Had contracts not existed, Wayfair would’ve invested 100s of person hours building out custom infrastructure to replicate what we get “built-in,” freeing up time to focus on Wayfair customer needs and developer experience.”

Rick Fast SVP of Engineering, Expedia “Using Apollo’s unified graph, Expedia rebuilt our entire trips experience 3x faster than our old approach. Adding new trip features to all our apps now takes days rather than months.”

Sarah R. Senior Software Engineer at Nerdwallet “Teams that are moving to the data graph are bringing products and services to market sooner and dealing with bugs faster and less invasively.”

Robbie Sawers Director of Engineering, Zillow Offers “We introduced a new subgraph in the federated graph [for backend compliance logic when Zillow was becoming a brokerage], and it was a complete success … 70 systems migrated without any advance, and we had the deadline, right on the dot.”

Sankha Pathak Director of Engineering at Glassdoor “We have developed a very close working relationship with Apollo, which is critical to ensuring that we can help our customers through both good times and difficult times.”

Nelson Middendorff Software Engineering Manager, Hy-Vee “We have our vaccine finder [where] you punch in your location and select your store. Beforehand, you would select a location, and you wouldn’t know if a COVID-19 vaccine was available at a given store. You’d have to start over. Because we’re using GraphQL, we were able to drive new fields … with REST, way too much data [would’ve been surfaced] to the client.”