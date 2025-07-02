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Lift-off I: Basics v2

We'll implement a GraphQL API with Apollo Server (Node.js) & Apollo Client (React).

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Details

  • Updated Jul 02, 2025
  • 10 lessons

What you'll learn

  • The schema-first design approach and its benefits

  • Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals

  • Build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server 4

  • Use mock data to get up and running quickly

  • Build and run queries with Apollo Explorer

  • Send queries and display data using Apollo Client 3

Prerequisites

  • Available languages: JavaScript, TypeScript

  • Basic knowledge of React

Instructor

Raph Terrier

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • videos (34 min total)
  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks
  • code challenges

Version history

If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.

VersionLast updatedChanges
Current versionRecommendedJul 02, 2025

  • Apollo Server 4

  • React Router

Start version
v1Dec 16, 2022

  • Apollo Server 3

  • Reach Router

Start version

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