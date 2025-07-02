We'll implement a GraphQL API with Apollo Server (Node.js) & Apollo Client (React).
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Lift-off I: Basics is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
The schema-first design approach and its benefits
Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals
Build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server 4
Use mock data to get up and running quickly
Build and run queries with Apollo Explorer
Send queries and display data using Apollo Client 3
Available languages: JavaScript, TypeScript
Raph Terrier
If you take multiple versions of the same course, your progress for each version is saved separately.
|Version
|Last updated
|Changes
|Current versionRecommended
|Jul 02, 2025
|Start version
|v1
|Dec 16, 2022
|Start version
Live data, resolvers, and data sources
Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments
Update data with GraphQL mutations
Build an entire feature on your own. No teaching, just building!