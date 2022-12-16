course
Learn the core components of a full-stack GraphQL app with Apollo in 30 minutes.
Lift-off I: Basics is a certifying course
By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.
The schema-first design approach and its benefits
Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals
Build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server 3
Use mock data to get up and running quickly
Build and run queries with Apollo Explorer
Send queries and display data using Apollo Client 3
Raph Terrier
Live data, resolvers, and data sources
Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments
Update data with GraphQL mutations
Deploy your app into production
Build an entire feature on your own. No teaching, just building!