Lift-off I: Basics

Learn the core components of a full-stack GraphQL app with Apollo in 30 minutes.

Graph Developer - Associate badge

Lift-off I: Basics is a certifying course

By completing this course, you'll be on your way to earning an Apollo Graph Developer - Associate certification.

  • Updated Dec 16, 2022
  • 10 lessons

  • The schema-first design approach and its benefits

  • Schema definition language (SDL) fundamentals

  • Build a GraphQL API using Apollo Server 3

  • Use mock data to get up and running quickly

  • Build and run queries with Apollo Explorer

  • Send queries and display data using Apollo Client 3

  • JavaScript
  • React

Raph Terrier

  • videos (37 min total)
  • multiple choice questions
  • tasks
  • code challenges

Lift-off II: Resolvers

Live data, resolvers, and data sources

Lift-off III: Arguments

Getting specific with GraphQL query arguments

Lift-off IV: Mutations

Update data with GraphQL mutations

Lift-off V: Production & the Schema Registry

Deploy your app into production

Lift-off lab

Build an entire feature on your own. No teaching, just building!

