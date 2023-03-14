4. Execute your first query
To execute your first query, you need to create an instance of
ApolloClient and make a new call with your query.
Create an ApolloClient
Create a new file named Apollo.kt in the
com.example.rocketreserver package and create an instance of
ApolloClient in it:
1import com.apollographql.apollo.ApolloClient
2
3val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder()
4 .serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql")
5 .build()
Note:
apolloClientis a top-level variable so that it can be reused from other parts of the app later on for better performance. Reusing the
apolloClientallows to reuse the underlying OkHttp instance and the associated threadpools and connections. In a real app, you would probably want to use a dependency injection framework to share the ApolloClient.
Creating the ApolloClient is as simple as giving it the endpoint of your GraphQL backend. It is
https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql in our case.
Execute the query
Open
LaunchList.kt and update the contents of the
LaunchList composable function. Use the apolloClient and the generated
LaunchListQuery to execute a new query:
1@Composable
2fun LaunchList(onLaunchClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {
3 LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
4 val response = apolloClient.query(LaunchListQuery()).execute()
5 Log.d("LaunchList", "Success ${response.data}")
6 }
Thanks to Kotlin coroutines , the query will be executed in a background thread even if the code looks synchronous.
Note: for simplicity, we are executing the query in a
LaunchedEffectblock. In a real app, you may want to do this in a ViewModel and otherwise use a layered architecture .
Test your query
Hit run. You should see this in the logcat output:
12023-03-14 12:08:30.694 16611-16611/com.example.rocketreserver
2D/LaunchList: Success Data(launches=Launches(launches=[Launch(
3id=109, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=108, site=VAFB SLC 4E),
4Launch(id=107, site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=106, site=CCAFS SLC
540), Launch(id=105, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=104, site=
6KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=103, site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=102,
7site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=101, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(
8id=100, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=99, site=KSC LC 39A),
9Launch(id=98, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=97, site=CCAFS SLC
1040), Launch(id=96, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=95, site=
11CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=94, site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=93,
12site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=92, site=KSC LC 39A), Launch(id=91
13, site=CCAFS SLC 40), Launch(id=90, site=CCAFS SLC 40)]))
This means the request was correctly executed and you now have a list of launch sites 🚀🚀🚀.
Next, let's connect this data to your UI .