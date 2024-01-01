5. Connect your queries to your UI
In this chapter, you are going to display a list of Launches in a LazyColumn .
Setup the LaunchList composable
In
LaunchList, declare a list of
LaunchListQuery.Launch, initialized as empty:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt
1@Composable
2fun LaunchList(onLaunchClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {
3 var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf(emptyList<LaunchListQuery.Launch>()) }
LaunchListQuery.Launch is a typesafe generated model from your LaunchList.graphql query.
Make a UI for the items
Update the
LaunchItem composable to pass it a
LaunchListQuery.Launch and display the id:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt
1@Composable
2private fun LaunchItem(launch: LaunchListQuery.Launch, onClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) { // highlight-line
3 ListItem(
4 modifier = Modifier.clickable { onClick(launch.id) }, // highlight-line
5 headlineText = {
6 // Mission name
7 Text(text = "Launch ${launch.id}") // highlight-line
8 },
Use the data in the list
Fill
launchList with the data from the response, and use it in the LazyColumn:
Kotlin
app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchList.kt
1@Composable
2fun LaunchList(onLaunchClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {
3 var launchList by remember { mutableStateOf(emptyList<LaunchListQuery.Launch>()) } // highlight-line
4 LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
5 val response = apolloClient.query(LaunchListQuery()).execute()
6 launchList = response.data?.launches?.launches?.filterNotNull() ?: emptyList() // highlight-line
7 }
8
9 LazyColumn {
10 items(launchList) { launch -> // highlight-line
11 LaunchItem(launch = launch, onClick = onLaunchClick)
12 }
13 }
14}
Note: the
.filterNotNull()is necessary because the schema defines
launchesas a list of nullable
Launchobjects.
Test your query
Hit the Run button. You now have a UI connected to your GraphQL queries 🚀
It looks a bit plain, though. Next, you'll add more info to the list to make it look nicer!