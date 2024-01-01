6. Add more info to the list
In this section, you will use the Coil image-loading library to display a nice patch about the launch. You will also learn about GraphQL arguments.
Add more info to your query
Go back to LaunchList.graphql. Your query is already fetching most of the information you want to display, but it would be nice to display both the name of the mission and an image of the patch.
Looking at the schema in Sandbox, you can see that
Launch has a
mission property, which allows you to get details of the mission. A mission has both a name and a
missionPatch property, and the
missionPatch can optionally take a parameter to specify the desired image size.
Because loading a LazyList with large images can impact performance, ask for the name and a
SMALL mission patch. Update your query to look like the following:
1query LaunchList {
2 launches {
3 launches {
4 id
5 site
6 mission {
7 name
8 missionPatch(size: SMALL)
9 }
10 }
11 }
12}
13
When you recompile, if you look in
LaunchListQuery.kt, you'll see a new nested type,
Mission, with the two properties you requested.
Any GraphQL field can take arguments like
missionPatch above, and arguments can be of scalar or complex types. In this case,
SMALL is an enum in the GraphQL schema. It can take a finite list of values. If you look at the Schema section in Sandbox, you can see a list of the enums. You can then click in to see that
PatchSize can only take two values:
SMALL and
LARGE
Display the fields
In
LaunchList.kt, bind the GraphQL data to the mission name, site, and mission patch using Coil's
AsyncImage:
1@Composable
2private fun LaunchItem(launch: LaunchListQuery.Launch, onClick: (launchId: String) -> Unit) {
3 ListItem(
4 modifier = Modifier.clickable { onClick(launch.id) },
5 headlineText = {
6 // Mission name
7 Text(text = launch.mission?.name ?: "") // highlight-line
8 },
9 supportingText = {
10 // Site
11 Text(text = launch.site ?: "") // highlight-line
12 },
13 leadingContent = {
14 // Mission patch
15 AsyncImage( // highlight-line
16 modifier = Modifier.size(68.dp, 68.dp),
17 model = launch.mission?.missionPatch,
18 placeholder = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder),
19 error = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder),
20 contentDescription = "Mission patch"
21 )
22 }
23 )
24}
Test your query
Build and run the application, and you will see all the information for current launches.
If you scroll down, you'll see the list includes only about 20 launches. This is because the list of launches is paginated, and you've only fetched the first page.
Next, you will use a cursor-based loading system to load the entire list of launches .