8. Add a details view

In this section, you'll write a second GraphQL query that requests details about a single launch.

Create the details query

Create a new GraphQL query named LaunchDetails.graphql .

As you did for $cursor , add a variable named id . Notice that this variable is a non-optional type this time. You won't be able to pass null like you can for $cursor .

Because it's a details view, request the LARGE size for the missionPatch. Also request the rocket type and name:

GraphQL app/src/main/graphql/LaunchDetails.graphql copy 1 query LaunchDetails ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 launch ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 site 5 mission { 6 name 7 missionPatch ( size : LARGE ) 8 } 9 rocket { 10 name 11 type 12 } 13 isBooked 14 } 15 }

Remember you can always experiment in Studio Explorer and check out the left sidebar for a list of fields that are available.

In LaunchDetails.kt , declare response and a LaunchedEffect to execute the query:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchDetails (launchId: String ) { 3 var response by remember { mutableStateOf < ApolloResponse < LaunchDetailsQuery . Data >?>( null ) } 4 LaunchedEffect (Unit) { 5 response = apolloClient. query ( LaunchDetailsQuery (launchId)). execute () 6 }

Use the response in the UI. Here too we'll use Coil's AsyncImage for the patch:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 Column ( 2 modifier = Modifier. padding ( 16 .dp) 3 ) { 4 Row (verticalAlignment = Alignment.CenterVertically) { 5 // Mission patch 6 AsyncImage ( // highlight-line 7 modifier = Modifier. size ( 160 .dp, 160 .dp), 8 model = response?. data ?.launch?.mission?.missionPatch, 9 placeholder = painterResource (R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 10 error = painterResource (R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 11 contentDescription = "Mission patch" 12 ) 13 14 Spacer (modifier = Modifier. size ( 16 .dp)) 15 16 Column { 17 // Mission name 18 Text ( 19 style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineMedium, 20 text = response?. data ?.launch?.mission?.name ?: "" // highlight-line 21 ) 22 23 // Rocket name 24 Text ( 25 modifier = Modifier. padding (top = 8 .dp), 26 style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineSmall, 27 text = response?. data ?.launch?.rocket?.name?. let { "🚀 $it " } ?: "" , // highlight-line 28 ) 29 30 // Site 31 Text ( 32 modifier = Modifier. padding (top = 8 .dp), 33 style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium, 34 text = response?. data ?.launch?.site ?: "" , // highlight-line 35 ) 36 } 37 } 38

Show a loading state

Since response is initialized to null , you can use this as an indication that the result has not been received yet.

To structure the code a bit, extract the details UI into a separate function that takes the response as a parameter:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 private fun LaunchDetails (response: ApolloResponse < LaunchDetailsQuery . Data >) { 3 Column ( 4 modifier = Modifier. padding ( 16 .dp) 5 ) {

Now in the original LaunchDetails function, check if response is null and show a loading indicator if it is, otherwise call the new function with the response:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchDetails (launchId: String ) { 3 var response by remember { mutableStateOf < ApolloResponse < LaunchDetailsQuery . Data >?>( null ) } 4 LaunchedEffect (Unit) { 5 response = apolloClient. query ( LaunchDetailsQuery (launchId)). execute () 6 } 7 if (response == null ) { // highlight-line 8 Loading () // highlight-line 9 } else { // highlight-line 10 LaunchDetails (response !! ) // highlight-line 11 } 12 }

Handle errors

As you execute your query, different types of errors can happen:

Fetch errors: connectivity issues, HTTP errors, JSON parsing errors, etc... In this case, response.exception contains an ApolloException . Both response.data and response.errors is null.

GraphQL request errors : in this case, response.errors contains the GraphQL errors. response.data is null.

GraphQL field errors : in this case, response.errors contains the GraphQL errors. response.data contains partial data.

Let's handle the first two for now: fetch errors and GraphQL request errors.

First let's create a LaunchDetailsState sealed interface that will hold the possible states of the UI:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 private sealed interface LaunchDetailsState { 2 object Loading : LaunchDetailsState 3 data class Error ( val message: String ) : LaunchDetailsState 4 data class Success ( val data : LaunchDetailsQuery .Data) : LaunchDetailsState 5 }

Then, in LaunchDetails , examine the response returned by execute and map it to a State :

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchDetails (launchId: String ) { 3 var state by remember { mutableStateOf < LaunchDetailsState >(Loading) } 4 LaunchedEffect (Unit) { 5 val response = apolloClient. query ( LaunchDetailsQuery (launchId)). execute () 6 state = when { 7 response. data != null -> { 8 // Handle (potentially partial) data 9 LaunchDetailsState. Success (response. data !! ) 10 } 11 else -> { 12 LaunchDetailsState. Error ( "Oh no... An error happened." ) 13 } 14 } 15 } 16 // Use the state

Now use the state to show the appropriate UI:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 2 // Use the state 3 when ( val s = state) { 4 Loading -> Loading () 5 is Error -> ErrorMessage (s.message) 6 is Success -> LaunchDetails (s. data ) 7 } 8 }

Enable airplane mode before clicking the details of a launch. You should see this:

This is good!

This method handles fetch and GraphQL request errors but ignores GraphQL field errors.

If a GraphQL field error happens, the corresponding Kotlin property is null and an error is present in response.errors : your response contains partial data!

Handling this partial data in your UI code can be complicated. You can handle them earlier by looking at response.errors .

Handle partial data

To handle GraphQL field errors globally and make sure the returned data is not partial, use response.errors :

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 state = when { 2 response.errors. orEmpty (). isNotEmpty () -> { 3 // GraphQL error 4 LaunchDetailsState. Error (response.errors !! . first ().message) // highlight-line 5 } 6 response.exception is ApolloNetworkException -> { 7 // Network error 8 LaunchDetailsState. Error ( "Please check your network connectivity." ) 9 } 10 response. data != null -> { 11 // data (never partial) 12 LaunchDetailsState. Success (response. data !! ) 13 } 14 else -> { 15 // Another fetch error, maybe a cache miss? 16 // Or potentially a non-compliant server returning data: null without an error 17 LaunchDetailsState. Error ( "Oh no... An error happened." ) 18 } 19 }

response.errors contains details about any errors that occurred. Note that this code also null-checks response.data!! . In theory, a server should not set response.data == null and response.hasErrors == false at the same time, but the type system cannot guarantee this.

To trigger a GraphQL field error, replace LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) with LaunchDetailsQuery("invalidId") . Disable airplane mode and select a launch. The server will send this response:

JSON (error) copy 1 { 2 "errors" : [ 3 { 4 "message" : "Cannot read property 'flight_number' of undefined" , 5 "locations" : [ 6 { 7 "line" : 1 , 8 "column" : 32 9 } 10 ], 11 "path" : [ 12 "launch" 13 ], 14 "extensions" : { 15 "code" : "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR" 16 } 17 } 18 ], 19 "data" : { 20 "launch" : null 21 } 22 }

This is all good! You can use the errors field to add more advanced error management.

Restore the correct launch ID: LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) before displaying details.

Handle the Book now button

To book a trip, the user must be logged in. If the user is not logged in, clicking the Book now button should open the login screen.

First let's pass a lambda to LaunchDetails to take care of navigation:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 @Composable 2 fun LaunchDetails (launchId: String , navigateToLogin: () -> Unit) { // highlight-line

The lambda should be declared in MainActivity, where the navigation is handled:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/MainActivity.kt copy 1 composable (route = " ${ NavigationDestinations.LAUNCH_DETAILS } /{ ${ NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID } }" ) { navBackStackEntry -> 2 LaunchDetails ( 3 launchId = navBackStackEntry.arguments !! . getString (NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID) !! , 4 navigateToLogin = { // highlight-line 5 navController. navigate (NavigationDestinations.LOGIN) // highlight-line 6 } // highlight-line 7 ) 8 }

Next, go back to LaunchDetails.kt and replace the TODO with a call to a function where we handle the button click:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 onClick = { 2 onBookButtonClick ( 3 launchId = data .launch?.id ?: "" , 4 isBooked = data .launch?.isBooked == true , 5 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin 6 ) 7 }

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 private fun onBookButtonClick (launchId: String , isBooked: Boolean , navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean { 2 if (TokenRepository. getToken () == null ) { 3 navigateToLogin () 4 return false 5 } 6 7 if (isBooked) { 8 // TODO Cancel booking 9 } else { 10 // TODO Book 11 } 12 return false 13 }

TokenRepository is a helper class that handles saving/retrieving a user token in EncryptedSharedPreference . We will use it to store the user token when logging in.

Returning a boolean will be useful later to update the UI depending on whether the execution happened or not.

Test the button

Hit Run. Your screen should look like this:

Right now, you aren't logged in, so you won't be able to book a trip and clicking will always navigate to the login screen.

Next, you will write your first mutation to log in to the backend.