8. Add a details view
In this section, you'll write a second GraphQL query that requests details about a single launch.
Create the details query
Create a new GraphQL query named
LaunchDetails.graphql.
As you did for
$cursor, add a variable named
id. Notice that this variable is a non-optional type this time. You won't be able to pass
null like you can for
$cursor.
Because it's a details view, request the
LARGE size for the missionPatch. Also request the rocket type and name:
1query LaunchDetails($id: ID!) {
2 launch(id: $id) {
3 id
4 site
5 mission {
6 name
7 missionPatch(size: LARGE)
8 }
9 rocket {
10 name
11 type
12 }
13 isBooked
14 }
15}
Remember you can always experiment in Studio Explorer and check out the left sidebar for a list of fields that are available.
Execute the query and update the UI
In
LaunchDetails.kt, declare
response and a
LaunchedEffect to execute the query:
1@Composable
2fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
3 var response by remember { mutableStateOf<ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>?>(null) }
4 LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
5 response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute()
6 }
Use the response in the UI. Here too we'll use Coil's
AsyncImage for the patch:
1 Column(
2 modifier = Modifier.padding(16.dp)
3 ) {
4 Row(verticalAlignment = Alignment.CenterVertically) {
5 // Mission patch
6 AsyncImage( // highlight-line
7 modifier = Modifier.size(160.dp, 160.dp),
8 model = response?.data?.launch?.mission?.missionPatch,
9 placeholder = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder),
10 error = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder),
11 contentDescription = "Mission patch"
12 )
13
14 Spacer(modifier = Modifier.size(16.dp))
15
16 Column {
17 // Mission name
18 Text(
19 style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineMedium,
20 text = response?.data?.launch?.mission?.name ?: "" // highlight-line
21 )
22
23 // Rocket name
24 Text(
25 modifier = Modifier.padding(top = 8.dp),
26 style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineSmall,
27 text = response?.data?.launch?.rocket?.name?.let { "🚀 $it" } ?: "", // highlight-line
28 )
29
30 // Site
31 Text(
32 modifier = Modifier.padding(top = 8.dp),
33 style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium,
34 text = response?.data?.launch?.site ?: "", // highlight-line
35 )
36 }
37 }
38
Show a loading state
Since
response is initialized to
null, you can use this as an indication that the result has not been received yet.
To structure the code a bit, extract the details UI into a separate function that takes the response as a parameter:
1@Composable
2private fun LaunchDetails(response: ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>) {
3 Column(
4 modifier = Modifier.padding(16.dp)
5 ) {
Now in the original
LaunchDetails function, check if
response is
null and show a loading indicator if it is, otherwise call the new function with the response:
1@Composable
2fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
3 var response by remember { mutableStateOf<ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>?>(null) }
4 LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
5 response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute()
6 }
7 if (response == null) { // highlight-line
8 Loading() // highlight-line
9 } else { // highlight-line
10 LaunchDetails(response!!) // highlight-line
11 }
12}
Handle errors
As you execute your query, different types of errors can happen:
Fetch errors: connectivity issues, HTTP errors, JSON parsing errors, etc... In this case,
response.exceptioncontains an
ApolloException. Both
response.dataand
response.errorsis null.
GraphQL request errors : in this case,
response.errorscontains the GraphQL errors.
response.datais null.
GraphQL field errors : in this case,
response.errorscontains the GraphQL errors.
response.datacontains partial data.
Let's handle the first two for now: fetch errors and GraphQL request errors.
First let's create a
LaunchDetailsState sealed interface that will hold the possible states of the UI:
1private sealed interface LaunchDetailsState {
2 object Loading : LaunchDetailsState
3 data class Error(val message: String) : LaunchDetailsState
4 data class Success(val data: LaunchDetailsQuery.Data) : LaunchDetailsState
5}
Then, in
LaunchDetails, examine the response returned by
execute and map it to a
State:
1@Composable
2fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
3 var state by remember { mutableStateOf<LaunchDetailsState>(Loading) }
4 LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
5 val response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute()
6 state = when {
7 response.data != null -> {
8 // Handle (potentially partial) data
9 LaunchDetailsState.Success(response.data!!)
10 }
11 else -> {
12 LaunchDetailsState.Error("Oh no... An error happened.")
13 }
14 }
15 }
16 // Use the state
Now use the state to show the appropriate UI:
1
2 // Use the state
3 when (val s = state) {
4 Loading -> Loading()
5 is Error -> ErrorMessage(s.message)
6 is Success -> LaunchDetails(s.data)
7 }
8}
Enable airplane mode before clicking the details of a launch. You should see this:
This is good!
This method handles fetch and GraphQL request errors but ignores GraphQL field errors.
If a GraphQL field error happens, the corresponding Kotlin property is
null and an error is present in
response.errors: your response contains partial data!
Handling this partial data in your UI code can be complicated. You can handle them earlier by looking at
response.errors.
Handle partial data
To handle GraphQL field errors globally and make sure the returned data is not partial, use
response.errors:
1state = when {
2 response.errors.orEmpty().isNotEmpty() -> {
3 // GraphQL error
4 LaunchDetailsState.Error(response.errors!!.first().message) // highlight-line
5 }
6 response.exception is ApolloNetworkException -> {
7 // Network error
8 LaunchDetailsState.Error("Please check your network connectivity.")
9 }
10 response.data != null -> {
11 // data (never partial)
12 LaunchDetailsState.Success(response.data!!)
13 }
14 else -> {
15 // Another fetch error, maybe a cache miss?
16 // Or potentially a non-compliant server returning data: null without an error
17 LaunchDetailsState.Error("Oh no... An error happened.")
18 }
19}
response.errors contains details about any errors that occurred. Note that this code also null-checks
response.data!!. In theory, a server should not set
response.data == null and
response.hasErrors == false at the same time, but the type system cannot guarantee this.
To trigger a GraphQL field error, replace
LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) with
LaunchDetailsQuery("invalidId"). Disable airplane mode and select a launch. The server will send this response:
1{
2 "errors": [
3 {
4 "message": "Cannot read property 'flight_number' of undefined",
5 "locations": [
6 {
7 "line": 1,
8 "column": 32
9 }
10 ],
11 "path": [
12 "launch"
13 ],
14 "extensions": {
15 "code": "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR"
16 }
17 }
18 ],
19 "data": {
20 "launch": null
21 }
22}
This is all good! You can use the
errors field to add more advanced error management.
Restore the correct launch ID:
LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) before displaying details.
Handle the Book now button
To book a trip, the user must be logged in. If the user is not logged in, clicking the Book now button should open the login screen.
First let's pass a lambda to
LaunchDetails to take care of navigation:
1@Composable
2fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit) { // highlight-line
The lambda should be declared in MainActivity, where the navigation is handled:
1composable(route = "${NavigationDestinations.LAUNCH_DETAILS}/{${NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID}}") { navBackStackEntry ->
2 LaunchDetails(
3 launchId = navBackStackEntry.arguments!!.getString(NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID)!!,
4 navigateToLogin = { // highlight-line
5 navController.navigate(NavigationDestinations.LOGIN) // highlight-line
6 } // highlight-line
7 )
8}
Next, go back to
LaunchDetails.kt and replace the
TODO with a call to a function where we handle the button click:
1onClick = {
2 onBookButtonClick(
3 launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "",
4 isBooked = data.launch?.isBooked == true,
5 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin
6 )
7}
1private fun onBookButtonClick(launchId: String, isBooked: Boolean, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean {
2 if (TokenRepository.getToken() == null) {
3 navigateToLogin()
4 return false
5 }
6
7 if (isBooked) {
8 // TODO Cancel booking
9 } else {
10 // TODO Book
11 }
12 return false
13}
TokenRepository is a helper class that handles saving/retrieving a user token in EncryptedSharedPreference . We will use it to store the user token when logging in.
Returning a boolean will be useful later to update the UI depending on whether the execution happened or not.
Test the button
Hit Run. Your screen should look like this:
Right now, you aren't logged in, so you won't be able to book a trip and clicking will always navigate to the login screen.
Next, you will write your first mutation to log in to the backend.