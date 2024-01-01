10. Authenticate your operations

In this section, you will book a flight 🚀! Booking a flight requires being authenticated to the server so the correct person is sent to space! To do that, and since Apollo Kotlin is using OkHttp to handle HTTP requests, you will use an OkHttp Interceptor to add headers to your GraphQL requests.

Add the interceptor

In Apollo.kt , add the AuthorizationInterceptor class:

Kotlin app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/Apollo.kt copy 1 private class AuthorizationInterceptor () : Interceptor { 2 override fun intercept (chain: Interceptor .Chain): Response { 3 val request = chain. request (). newBuilder () 4 . apply { 5 TokenRepository. getToken ()?. let { token -> 6 addHeader ( "Authorization" , token) 7 } 8 } 9 . build () 10 return chain. proceed (request) 11 } 12 }

This interceptor appends an "Authorization: $token" HTTP header to requests if the token is not null.

Use the interceptor

Create a custom OkHttpClient that will use this interceptor and pass it to the ApolloClient :

Kotlin app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/Apollo.kt copy 1 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 2 . serverUrl ( "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) 3 . okHttpClient ( // highlight-line 4 OkHttpClient. Builder () // highlight-line 5 . addInterceptor ( AuthorizationInterceptor ()) // highlight-line 6 . build () // highlight-line 7 ) // highlight-line 8 . build ()

Add the BookTrip and CancelTrip mutations

Next to schema.graphqls add a BookTrip.graphql file:

GraphQL app/src/main/graphql/BookTrip.graphql copy 1 mutation BookTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 bookTrips ( launchIds : [ $id ]) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

Notice how the bookTrips field takes a list as argument but the mutation itself only take a single variable.

Also add the CancelTrip.graphql file. This mutation doesn't use lists:

GraphQL app/src/main/graphql/CancelTrip.graphql copy 1 mutation CancelTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { 2 cancelTrip ( launchId : $id ) { 3 success 4 message 5 } 6 }

Connect the mutations to your UI

Go back to LaunchDetails.kt , and replace the TODO s in onBookButtonClick by executing the appropriate mutation based on whether the launch is booked:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 private suspend fun onBookButtonClick (launchId: String , isBooked: Boolean , navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean { 2 if (TokenRepository. getToken () == null ) { 3 navigateToLogin () 4 return false 5 } 6 val mutation = if (isBooked) { 7 CancelTripMutation (id = launchId) 8 } else { 9 BookTripMutation (id = launchId) 10 } 11 val response = apolloClient. mutation (mutation). execute () 12 return when { 13 response.exception != null -> { 14 Log. w ( "LaunchDetails" , "Failed to book/cancel trip" , response.exception) 15 false 16 } 17 18 response. hasErrors () -> { 19 Log. w ( "LaunchDetails" , "Failed to book/cancel trip: ${ response.errors?. get ( 0 )?.message } " ) 20 false 21 } 22 23 else -> true 24 } 25 }

Now back to the LaunchDetails function, declare a coroutine scope to be able to call the suspend onBookButtonClick . Also, let's remember isBooked and change the button's text accordingly:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 // Book button 2 val scope = rememberCoroutineScope () // highlight-line 3 var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf ( data .launch?.isBooked == true ) } // highlight-line 4 Button ( 5 modifier = Modifier 6 . padding (top = 32 .dp) 7 . fillMaxWidth (), 8 onClick = { 9 scope. launch { 10 val ok = onBookButtonClick ( // highlight-line 11 launchId = data .launch?.id ?: "" , // highlight-line 12 isBooked = isBooked, // highlight-line 13 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin // highlight-line 14 ) // highlight-line 15 if (ok) { // highlight-line 16 isBooked = ! isBooked // highlight-line 17 } // highlight-line 18 } 19 } 20 ) { 21 Text (text = if ( ! isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking" ) // highlight-line 22 }

Let's also add a loading indicator and prevent the button from being clicked while the mutation is running:

Kotlin app/src/main/java/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt copy 1 // Book button 2 var loading by remember { mutableStateOf ( false ) } // highlight-line 3 val scope = rememberCoroutineScope () 4 var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf ( data .launch?.isBooked == true ) } 5 Button ( 6 modifier = Modifier 7 . padding (top = 32 .dp) 8 . fillMaxWidth (), 9 enabled = ! loading, // highlight-line 10 onClick = { 11 loading = true // highlight-line 12 scope. launch { 13 val ok = onBookButtonClick ( 14 launchId = data .launch?.id ?: "" , 15 isBooked = isBooked, 16 navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin 17 ) 18 if (ok) { 19 isBooked = ! isBooked 20 } 21 loading = false // highlight-line 22 } 23 } 24 ) { 25 if (loading) { // highlight-line 26 SmallLoading () // highlight-line 27 } else { // highlight-line 28 Text (text = if ( ! isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking" ) 29 } // highlight-line 30 }

Book your trip!

Compile and run your app. You can now book and cancel your trips! The button will change based on whether a trip has been booked or not.

In the next section, you will write your first subscription and be notified in real time when someone books a flight.