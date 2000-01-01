1. Introduction
Overview

Welcome back! This is the second course in the two-part series on the SDK. As a reminder, by the end of this series you will have learned how to:

  • Download a schema
  • Run code generation
  • Write queries and s
  • Handle errors
  • Handle Pagination
  • Authenticate with a backend server
  • Use to receive real-time updates

What we're building

In Part 1, we began building an app to "book a seat" on any of the rockets that have been sent into space by SpaceX.

The desktop view of an IDE side-by-side with an iPhone simulator, showing our app and a list of rocket launches

Part 2 picks up where we left off. Now that we've made our first successful queries, we'll learn about pagination within . Later in the course we'll use to edit data on the server. The final lesson introduces for adding real-time data to your app.

If you're curious about how to build your own , check out Odyssey's backend courses, available in a variety of programming languages.

Prerequisites

To follow along...

  • You should be familiar with basic programming concepts in Swift. (We assume some prior experience with iOS development.)
  • You'll need a Mac as well as Xcode (v15.4), with the iOS component installed
  • Bonus: The course is built using SwiftUI. You won't need any prior experience with SwiftUI, but we'll use it to illustrate how to use the SDK.

If you haven't taken Part 1 of this series yet, we highly recommend doing so.

Task!

Up next

Let's jump back into our app, and continue building out our app with a detailed view.

