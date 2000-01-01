Overview

Welcome back! This is the second course in the two-part series on the Apollo iOS SDK. As a reminder, by the end of this series you will have learned how to:

Download a schema

Run code generation

Write queries and mutation s

Handle errors

Handle Pagination

Authenticate with a backend server

Use subscriptions to receive real-time updates

What we're building

In Part 1, we began building an app to "book a seat" on any of the rockets that have been sent into space by SpaceX.

Part 2 picks up where we left off. Now that we've made our first successful queries, we'll learn about pagination within Apollo iOS. Later in the course we'll use GraphQL mutations to edit data on the server. The final lesson introduces subscriptions for adding real-time data to your app.

If you're curious about how to build your own GraphQL server, check out Odyssey's backend courses, available in a variety of programming languages.

Prerequisites

To follow along...

You should be familiar with basic programming concepts in Swift . (We assume some prior experience with iOS development.)

basic programming concepts in Swift You'll need a Mac as well as Xcode (v15.4), with the iOS component installed

Xcode Bonus: The course is built using SwiftUI . You won't need any prior experience with SwiftUI, but we'll use it to illustrate how to use the Apollo iOS SDK.

If you haven't taken Part 1 of this series yet, we highly recommend doing so.

Task! I've completed Part 1 of this course.

Up next