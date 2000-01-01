6. Paginate results
Overview

Pagination is one area where GraphQL shines—but it can be a bit tricky at first. Let's take a closer look! 👀

In this lesson, we will:

  • Use the cursor to load new sets of data
  • Implement the app logic to programmatically load more data

Paginating the list of launches

Let's jump into the RocketReserverAPI local package, drilling down until we find the LaunchListQuery.graphql file in the Queries directory. We can see that the object returned from the LaunchListQuery is a LaunchConnection.

LaunchListQuery.graphql
public static var __parentType: any ApolloAPI.ParentType {
  RocketReserverAPI.Objects.LaunchConnection
}
public static var __selections: [ApolloAPI.Selection] { [
  .field("__typename", String.self),
  .field("cursor", String.self),
  .field("hasMore", Bool.self),
  .field("launches", [Launch?].self),
]}

This object has a list of , a pagination , and a boolean to indicate whether more launches exist.

When using a -based pagination system, it's important to remember that the cursor gives us a place where we can get all results after a certain spot, regardless of whether more items have been added in the interim.

In an earlier lesson, we hardcoded the SMALL size directly in the , but we can also define arguments programmatically using . We'll use them here to implement pagination.

Add a cursor variable

Returning to the graphql directory in our project, open up LaunchList.graphql. Here, we'll add a cursor . (Remember that in , variables are prefixed with the dollar sign.)

LaunchList.graphql
query LaunchList($cursor: String) {
  launches(after: $cursor) {
    hasMore
    cursor
    launches {
      id
      site
      mission {
        name
        missionPatch(size: SMALL)
      }
    }
  }
}

Now re-run code generation to update the code.

Code generation command
./apollo-ios-cli generate

We can return to the Variables panel in Explorer to test this out. If we omit the $cursor , the server returns data starting from the beginning. Try it out:

Now let's make sure our app's views are making use of this cursor.

Update LaunchListViewModel to use cursor

First, we need to hang onto the most recently received LaunchConnection object.

Add a to hold on to this object, as well as a variable for the most recent request, at the top of the LaunchListViewModel.swift file near the launches :

LaunchListViewModel.swift
@Published var launches = [LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches.Launch]()
+ @Published var lastConnection: LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches?
+ @Published var activeRequest: Cancellable?
  @Published var appAlert: AppAlert?
  @Published var notificationMessage: String?

Next, let's update our loadMoreLaunches() method to use the cursor property as well as manage the lastConnection and activeRequest properties:

LaunchListViewModel.swift
private func loadMoreLaunches(from cursor: String?) {
    self.activeRequest = Network.shared.apollo.fetch(query: LaunchListQuery(cursor: cursor ?? .null)) { [weak self] result in
        guard let self = self else {
            return
        }


        self.activeRequest = nil


        switch result {
        case .success(let graphQLResult):
            if let launchConnection = graphQLResult.data?.launches {
                self.lastConnection = launchConnection
                self.launches.append(contentsOf: launchConnection.launches.compactMap({ $0 }))
            }


            if let errors = graphQLResult.errors {
                self.appAlert = .errors(errors: errors)
            }
        case .failure(let error):
            self.appAlert = .errors(errors: [error])
        }
    }
}

Now implement the loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method to check if there are any to load before attempting to load them. Replace the TODO with the following code:

LaunchListViewModel.swift
func loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() {
    guard let connection = self.lastConnection else {
        self.loadMoreLaunches(from: nil)
        return
    }


    guard connection.hasMore else {
        return
    }


    self.loadMoreLaunches(from: connection.cursor)
}

Update UI Code

Next, we'll go to LaunchListView and update our task to call the newly implemented loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method:

LaunchListView.swift
.task {
    viewModel.loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist()
}

Now update the List to optionally add a button to load more at the end of the list:

LaunchListView.swift
List {
    ForEach(0..<viewModel.launches.count, id: \.self) { index in
        NavigationLink(destination: DetailView(launchID:
            viewModel.launches[index].id)) { LaunchRow(launch:
            viewModel.launches[index])
        }
    }
    if viewModel.lastConnection?.hasMore != false {
        if viewModel.activeRequest == nil {
            Button(action: viewModel.loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist) {
                Text("Tap to load more")
            }
        } else {
            Text("Loading...")
        }
    }
}

Test pagination

Build and run the app. Now when we scroll to the bottom of the list, we should see a row that says Tap to load more.

The simulator showing a list of launches with Tap to load more option at the bottom of the list

When we tap that row, the next set of will be fetched and loaded into the list. If we continue this process eventually the Tap to load more button will no longer be displayed because all have been loaded.

The simulator showing a list of launches. All launches have loaded.

