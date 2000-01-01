Overview

Pagination is one area where GraphQL shines—but it can be a bit tricky at first. Let's take a closer look! 👀

In this lesson, we will:

Use the cursor variable to load new sets of data

Implement the app logic to programmatically load more data

Paginating the list of launches

Let's jump into the RocketReserverAPI local package, drilling down until we find the LaunchListQuery.graphql file in the Queries directory. We can see that the object returned from the LaunchListQuery is a LaunchConnection .

LaunchListQuery.graphql public static var __parentType : any ApolloAPI . ParentType { RocketReserverAPI . Objects . LaunchConnection } public static var __selections : [ ApolloAPI . Selection ] { [ . field ( "__typename" , String . self ) , . field ( "cursor" , String . self ) , . field ( "hasMore" , Bool . self ) , . field ( "launches" , [ Launch ? ] . self ) , ] }

This object has a list of launches, a pagination cursor, and a boolean to indicate whether more launches exist.

When using a cursor-based pagination system, it's important to remember that the cursor gives us a place where we can get all results after a certain spot, regardless of whether more items have been added in the interim.

In an earlier lesson, we hardcoded the SMALL size argument directly in the GraphQL query, but we can also define arguments programmatically using variables. We'll use them here to implement pagination.

Add a cursor variable

Returning to the graphql directory in our project, open up LaunchList.graphql . Here, we'll add a cursor variable. (Remember that in GraphQL, variables are prefixed with the dollar sign.)

LaunchList.graphql query LaunchList ( $cursor : String ) { launches ( after : $cursor ) { hasMore cursor launches { id site mission { name missionPatch ( size : SMALL ) } } } } Copy

Now re-run code generation to update the GraphQL code.

Code generation command ./apollo-ios-cli generate Copy

We can return to the Variables panel in Explorer to test this out. If we omit the $cursor variable, the server returns data starting from the beginning. Try it out:

Now let's make sure our app's views are making use of this cursor .

Update LaunchListViewModel to use cursor

First, we need to hang onto the most recently received LaunchConnection object.

Add a variable to hold on to this object, as well as a variable for the most recent request, at the top of the LaunchListViewModel.swift file near the launches variable:

LaunchListViewModel.swift @Published var launches = [LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches.Launch]() + @Published var lastConnection: LaunchListQuery.Data.Launches? + @Published var activeRequest: Cancellable? @Published var appAlert: AppAlert? @Published var notificationMessage: String? Copy

Next, let's update our loadMoreLaunches() method to use the cursor property as well as manage the lastConnection and activeRequest properties:

LaunchListViewModel.swift private func loadMoreLaunches ( from cursor : String ? ) { self . activeRequest = Network . shared . apollo . fetch ( query : LaunchListQuery ( cursor : cursor ?? . null ) ) { [ weak self ] result in guard let self = self else { return } self . activeRequest = nil switch result { case . success ( let graphQLResult ) : if let launchConnection = graphQLResult . data ? . launches { self . lastConnection = launchConnection self . launches . append ( contentsOf : launchConnection . launches . compactMap ( { $0 } ) ) } if let errors = graphQLResult . errors { self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : errors ) } case . failure ( let error ) : self . appAlert = . errors ( errors : [ error ] ) } } } Copy

Now implement the loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method to check if there are any launches to load before attempting to load them. Replace the TODO with the following code:

LaunchListViewModel.swift func loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist ( ) { guard let connection = self . lastConnection else { self . loadMoreLaunches ( from : nil ) return } guard connection . hasMore else { return } self . loadMoreLaunches ( from : connection . cursor ) } Copy

Update UI Code

Next, we'll go to LaunchListView and update our task to call the newly implemented loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist() method:

LaunchListView.swift . task { viewModel . loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist ( ) } Copy

Now update the List to optionally add a button to load more launches at the end of the list:

LaunchListView.swift List { ForEach ( 0 ..< viewModel . launches . count , id : \ . self ) { index in NavigationLink ( destination : DetailView ( launchID : viewModel . launches [ index ] . id ) ) { LaunchRow ( launch : viewModel . launches [ index ] ) } } if viewModel . lastConnection ? . hasMore != false { if viewModel . activeRequest == nil { Button ( action : viewModel . loadMoreLaunchesIfTheyExist ) { Text ( "Tap to load more" ) } } else { Text ( "Loading..." ) } } } Copy

Test pagination

Build and run the app. Now when we scroll to the bottom of the list, we should see a row that says Tap to load more.

When we tap that row, the next set of launches will be fetched and loaded into the list. If we continue this process eventually the Tap to load more button will no longer be displayed because all launches have been loaded.

Task! Pagination is working as expected in my app 🚀

