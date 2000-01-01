Overview

We're familiar with queries, but when we want to actually change, insert, or delete data, we need to reach for a new tool: GraphQL mutations.

In this lesson, we will:

Implement a mutation operation to login with an email

Enable our app's login view and execute the mutation

Building a mutation

A mutation is an operation we use to change data on the server. In our application, the login mutation will create a session based on our email address.

Note: The way you log in to this particular server might differ from the way you log in with your own server. Login is often handled by middleware, or a layer totally separate from GraphQL, like OAuth.



Also note that a typical authentication flow should require a password—but for this tutorial, anyone is allowed to book flights with a valid email address!

Let's take a look at the mutation fields that exist in our app's schema.

Open up Sandbox, or expand the embedded Sandbox below.

GraphOS Sandbox Explorer

Let's return to the Schema tab. Just below the Query tab, we'll find Mutation. Let's click on this type and scroll down to take a look at the login mutation field:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/schema

Click the play button on the right to open that mutation in the Explorer tab. When it opens, click the plus sign next to login to add the operation:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Adding this field prefills the Operation panel with the following syntax.

mutation Login { login { } } Copy

Notice the red error indicator that shows up in Explorer? This is because the type returned by the mutation is User , which is is an object type: this means we need to choose at least one of the User type's fields for the mutation to return. For our purposes, we only need the token field, so add it by clicking the plus sign next to it.

You'll also notice that email wasn't automatically added as an argument even though it doesn't seem to have a default value: that's because email is of type String —without an exclamation point ( ! )—which remember, in GraphQL, means that it's not required (although obviously you won't get too far without it).

Click the plus sign next to the email argument to add that argument.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

We'll also notice that Explorer has added a variable to your Variables section to match the login email.

Click the Submit Operation button to run the mutation. Because we sent null for the email address, we'll get back null for the login:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Now, replace null in the Variables section with an actual email address:

Variables panel { "email" : "me@example.com" } Copy

Submit the operation, and this time you'll get an actual response:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Next, copy the operation, either manually or using the three-dot menu's Copy operation option.

Add the mutation to the project

Now that the mutation is working, we'll add it to our project. Create an empty file named Login.graphql (don't add it to the app target) next to your other GraphQL files and paste the contents of the mutation:

Login.graphql mutation Login ( $email : String ! ) { login ( email : $email ) { token } } Copy

Note: We've also marked the email variable as non-nullable by adding ! to the end of the type, since we always want to pass a value for it.

Run code generation in terminal to generate the code for the mutation.

Code generation command ./apollo-ios-cli generate Copy

Implement the login logic

Next, let's update our app to use this mutation. Open up LoginViewModel.swift . We'll add a few new imports:

LoginViewModel.swift import Swift import Apollo import RocketReserverAPI import KeychainSwift Copy

Next, scroll down to the TODO inside the login(with email: String?) method. Clear out the comment and replace it with the following code.

LoginViewModel.swift Network . shared . apollo . perform ( mutation : LoginMutation ( email : email ) ) { [ weak self ] result in defer { self ? . isSubmitEnabled = true } switch result { case . success ( let graphQLResult ) : if let token = graphQLResult . data ? . login ? . token { self ? . isPresented = false } if let errors = graphQLResult . errors { self ? . appAlert = . errors ( errors : errors ) } case . failure ( let error ) : self ? . appAlert = . errors ( errors : [ error ] ) } } Copy

Next, we need to store the login credential that's returned by the server. Login credentials should always be stored in the Keychain, but interacting with it directly is challenging, so we'll be using the KeychainSwift library which has already been added as a Swift Package to this project.

Now we'll use the KeychainSwift we imported earlier. Replace the TODO - store token securely after unwrapping the token with the following:

LoginViewModel.swift let keychain = KeychainSwift ( ) keychain . set ( token , forKey : LoginView . loginKeychainKey ) Copy

Watch out! Did something go wrong? Error: Cannot find 'LoginMutation' in scope OR Generic parameter 'Mutation' could not be inferred You'll see this error if Xcode cannot locate the file we've just generated from the Login mutation. How to fix it: Make sure that you have run the ./apollo-ios-cli generate command in the root of the starter folder. If this doesn't resolve the issue, try restarting Xcode. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Display the login view

Next we need to check if the user is logged in when booking or cancelling a trip. We'll use this state to determine whether or not we show the LoginView .

To do this, go to the DetailViewModel.swift . Scroll down until you locate the bookOrCancel method. We'll notice that this method already contains some code to call isLoggedIn() ; if that returns false , it sets the flag to show the login view.

DetailViewModel.swift func bookOrCancel ( ) { guard self . isLoggedIn ( ) else { isShowingLogin = true return } }

Currently this method always returns false, so let's update that now.

First add the following import to DetailViewModel.swift :

DetailViewModel.swift import SwiftUI import RocketReserverAPI + import KeychainSwift Copy

Next, replace the contents of the isLoggedIn() method (all the way at the bottom of the class) with the following:

DetailViewModel.swift private func isLoggedIn ( ) -> Bool { let keychain = KeychainSwift ( ) return keychain . get ( LoginView . loginKeychainKey ) != nil } Copy

Let's put it all together, and try out our mutation!

Test the login mutation

Build and run the application, select a launch from the list to get to the DetailView . You should see that clicking the Book now! button in the UI shows the login view.

If you login with this email, me@example.com , subsequent presses of Book now! no longer show the login view.

Task! I'm able to see the mutation working correctly in my app.

Up next