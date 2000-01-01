2. Complete the details view
13m

Overview

We've got a great overview of rocket , but we're missing the specifics: details about any particular .

In this lesson, we will:

  • Write a second to request details about a single
  • Use that data in our LaunchDetails component
  • Sketch out a basic auth flow

Avoiding overfetching

To get more information to show on the detail page, we have a couple of options:

Our first option is to request all the details we want to display for every single in the LaunchList , and then pass that retrieved object on to the LaunchDetails composable.

A diagram illustrating a single request for all the details for all the launches in the list

On the other hand, we could request the additional details for a single , when we need it, by passing that launch's identifier to a new .

A diagram illustrating a single request for one launch, using the launch's identifier to retrieve the relevant data

The first option (requesting all the details, for all the , all at once) can seem easier if there isn't a substantial difference in size between the data we're requesting for the list, and the data we're requesting for each details page.

But it's important to remember that the ability to for exactly the data we need is one of the greatest benefits of using . If we don't actually need to display additional information, we can save bandwidth, execution time, and battery life by not asking for the data until we need it.

This is especially true when we have a much larger for our detail view than for our list view. Passing the identifier and then fetching based on that is considered a best practice. Even though the amount of data in this case doesn't differ greatly, we'll opt for the second option—and construct a query that fetches details based on a provided ID.

Create the details query

Create a new file in your graphql directory named LaunchDetails.graphql.

In this file, we'll add the details we want to display in the LaunchDetail component. First, we'll return to Sandbox and make sure the works! Or if you prefer, use the embedded instance below:

In the Explorer tab, start by clicking the plus button in the middle Operation panel:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Hovering over the button to open a new workspace in Explorer

A new tab will be added with nothing in it:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The UI after opening a fresh, new workspace

In the left-hand Documentation panel, make sure that you can see the Query type with a list of available to choose from. (You might need to navigate back up to the root level.)

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

An empty Operation workspace, with the Query type's fields highlighted

Select the launch by clicking the plus button next to it. will automatically set up the for you to use:

query Launch($launchId: ID!) {
  launch(id: $launchId) {


  }
}

First, change the name of the from "" to "LaunchDetails"—that will then reflect in the tab name and make it easier to tell which we're working with:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The Operation tab now reflecting the name LaunchDetails

Let's go through what's been added here:

  • Again, we've added an , but this time it accepts a $launchId. This was added automatically by because $launchId is non-null and does not have a default value.
  • Looking more closely at $launchId, you'll notice that it is declared as an ID type. The ! annotation indicates that it is non-null.
  • Within the , we include the launch in the . launch accepts an id, which is set to the value of the $launchId.
  • Again, there's blank space for you to add the you want to get details for on the returned object, which in this case is a Launch.
  • Finally, at the bottom, the Variables section of the Operation panel has been expanded, and a dictionary has been added with a key of "launchId". When the is executed, the server will pass this as the value of $launchId.

Note: 's assumptions about nullability are different from Kotlin's. In Kotlin, types are non-nullable by default. A type becomes nullable if it is followed by ?.

In , types are nullable by default. A type becomes non-nullable if it is followed by !.

Keep this difference in mind when you switch between editing Kotlin and files.

Now in the , start by using the checkboxes or typing to add the same properties we're already requesting in the LaunchList . One difference: Use LARGE for the mission patch size since the patch will be displayed in a much larger ImageView:

query LaunchDetails($launchId: ID!) {
  launch(id: $launchId) {
    id
    site
    mission {
      name
      missionPatch(size: LARGE)
    }
  }
}

Next, look in the left sidebar to see what other are available. Selecting rocket will add a set of brackets to request details about the 's rocket, and drill you into the rocket property, showing you the available on the Rocket type:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Adding rocket to the query, and viewing available fields

Click the buttons to check off name and type. Next, go back to the Launch type by clicking launch from the Documentation panel breadcrumbs.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Highlighting the launch option to return to the Launch type

Finally, check off the isBooked property on the Launch. Your final should look like this:

query LaunchDetails($id: ID!) {
  launch(id: $id) {
    id
    site
    mission {
      name
      missionPatch(size: LARGE)
    }
    rocket {
      name
      type
    }
    isBooked
  }
}

At the bottom of the Operation panel, update the Variables section to pass in an ID for a . In this case, it needs to be a string that contains a number:

Variables panel
{
  "launchId": "25"
}

This tells to fill in the value of the $launchId with the value "25" when it runs the . Press the big play button, and you should get some results back for the with ID 25:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Running the query for a particular launch's details and viewing the response

Now that we've confirmed it works, we'll copy the (either by selecting all the text or using the Copy Operation option from the meatball menu as before) and paste it into our LaunchDetails.graphql file. Thanks to the Apollo Plugin, Android Studio runs code generation for us, so we should have typesafe Kotlin code generated instantaneously after saving this .

Execute the query

Now let's update our app code so it can use the data we're fetching in the LaunchDetails .

In LaunchDetails.kt, declare response and a LaunchedEffect to execute the :

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
@Composable
fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
  var response by remember { mutableStateOf<ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>?>(null) } 
  LaunchedEffect(Unit) { 
    response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute() 
  } 
  Column (
    // ...

In the same method, we'll integrate the response data into the UI. We'll use Coil's AsyncImage to display the mission patch:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
// ...
  LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
    response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute()
  }
  Column(
    modifier = Modifier
      .fillMaxSize()
      .padding(16.dp)
  ) {
    Row(verticalAlignment = Alignment.CenterVertically) {
      // Mission patch
      AsyncImage( 
        modifier = Modifier.size(160.dp, 160.dp), 
        model = response?.data?.launch?.mission?.missionPatch, 
        placeholder = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 
        error = painterResource(R.drawable.ic_placeholder), 
        contentDescription = "Mission patch" 
      ) 


      Spacer(modifier = Modifier.size(16.dp))


      Column {
        // Mission name
        Text(
          style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineMedium,
          text = response?.data?.launch?.mission?.name ?: "" 
        )


        // Rocket name
        Text(
          modifier = Modifier.padding(top = 8.dp),
          style = MaterialTheme.typography.headlineSmall,
          text = response?.data?.launch?.rocket?.name?.let { "🚀 $it" } ?: "", 
        )


        // Site
        Text(
          modifier = Modifier.padding(top = 8.dp),
          style = MaterialTheme.typography.titleMedium,
          text = response?.data?.launch?.site ?: "", 
        )
      }
    }
  }

Show a loading state

Since response is initialized to null, you can use this as an indication that the result has not been received yet.

To structure the code a bit, extract the details UI into a separate function that takes the response as a parameter. Beginning with Column through the end of the public LaunchDetails function, move those lines into a new private function, also named LaunchDetails.

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
@Composable
fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
  // (see next snippet)
}


@Composable 
private fun LaunchDetails(response: ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>) { 
  Column( 
    modifier = Modifier 
      .fillMaxSize() 
      .padding(16.dp) 
  ) { 
  // etc.

Now in the original, public LaunchDetails function, check if response is null and show a loading indicator if it is, otherwise call the new function with the response:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
@Composable
fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String) {
  var response by remember { mutableStateOf<ApolloResponse<LaunchDetailsQuery.Data>?>(null) }
  LaunchedEffect(Unit) {
    response = apolloClient.query(LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId)).execute()
  }
  if (response == null) { 
    Loading() 
  } else { 
    LaunchDetails(response!!) 
  } 
}

After tapping on a in the main view, you should see something like this in the launch details view:

Android Studio with a running simulator, showing the launch details view

Handle the Book now button

To book a trip, the user must be logged in. If the user is not logged in, clicking the Book now button should open the login screen.

First let's pass a lambda to LaunchDetails to take care of navigation:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
@Composable
fun LaunchDetails(launchId: String, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit) {

And update the call site later in that composable:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
Loading -> Loading()
is Error -> ErrorMessage(s.message)
is Success -> LaunchDetails(s.data, navigateToLogin)

The lambda should be declared in MainActivity, where the navigation is handled:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/MainActivity.kt
composable(route = "${NavigationDestinations.LAUNCH_DETAILS}/{${NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID}}") { navBackStackEntry ->
  LaunchDetails(
    launchId = navBackStackEntry.arguments!!.getString(NavigationArguments.LAUNCH_ID)!!,
    navigateToLogin = { 
      navController.navigate(NavigationDestinations.LOGIN) 
    } 
  )
}

Next, go back to LaunchDetails.kt. You can comment out the preview code to get rid of the compiler errors.

First, let's make sure our private fun LaunchDetails accepts another parameter for our navigateToLogin lambda:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
private fun LaunchDetails(
  data: LaunchDetailsQuery.Data,
  navigateToLogin: () -> Unit,
) {

Within that same function, replace the TODO with a call to a function where we handle the button click:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
onClick = {
  onBookButtonClick(
    launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "",
    isBooked = data.launch?.isBooked == true,
    navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin
  )
}

And finally, implement onBookButtonClick in a new private function:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
private fun onBookButtonClick(launchId: String, isBooked: Boolean, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean {
  if (TokenRepository.getToken() == null) {
    navigateToLogin()
    return false
  }


  if (isBooked) {
    // TODO Cancel booking
  } else {
    // TODO Book
  }
  return false
}

TokenRepository is a helper class that handles saving/retrieving a user token in EncryptedSharedPreference. We will use it to store the user token when logging in.

Returning a boolean will be useful later to update the UI depending on whether the execution happened or not.

Of course, a production application's authentication flow would almost certainly be more sophisticated than this, but the focus of this course is on GraphQL, so we'll stay focused on that 😄

