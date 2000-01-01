Overview

Query and Mutation aren't the only types in GraphQL—when we want real-time updates about server-side events, we'll need the third and final GraphQL type: the Subscription !

In this lesson, we will:

Configure ApolloClient to use WebSockets

Write a subscription operation to receive booking notifications

Test the subscription in-app

Apollo Kotlin and subscriptions

With subscriptions, we can get notifications about real-time events as they happen. We'll spend this last lesson of the course exploring how we can build a subscription operation to receive a notification when someone books a seat on a launch! 🚀

Apollo Kotlin supports WebSockets and Multipart HTTP for subscriptions. For this tutorial we'll use WebSockets.

Note: To learn more about Multipart HTTP, see Multipart HTTP protocol for GraphQL Subscriptions.

Let's create a subscription!

Open up Sandbox, or use the embedded Explorer in the collapsible section below.

Apollo Sandbox

Click on the Schema tab at the far left. In addition to queries and mutations , we'll find a third operation type, Subscription . Click on Subscription to see the tripsBooked field:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/schema

This subscription doesn't take any arguments and returns a single scalar named tripsBooked . Since we can book multiple trips at once, tripsBooked is an Int . It will contain the number of trips booked at once or -1 if a trip has been cancelled.

Click the play button to the far right of tripsBooked to open the subscription in Explorer. Open a new tab, then check the tripsBooked button to have the subscription added:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Again, we'll rename the subscription so it's easier to find:

subscription TripsBooked { tripsBooked } Copy

Click the Submit Operation button, and the subscription will start listening to events. We can tell it's up and running because a panel will pop up at the lower right where subscription data will come in:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Test your subscription

Open a new tab in Explorer. In this new tab, add code to book a trip like in the previous lesson, but with a hard-coded ID:

mutation BookTrip { bookTrips ( launchIds : [ "93" ] ) { message } } Copy

Don't forget to include the authentication header! Make sure the Headers section in the Operation panel is populated with your token.

Authorization token bWVAZXhhbXBsZS5jb20= Copy

Click the Submit Operation button. If everything went well, we've just booked a trip! At the top of the right panel, we'll see the success JSON for our BookTrip mutation, and below it, updated JSON for the TripsBooked subscription:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Continue booking and/or canceling trips! We'll see events arriving in the subscription panel in real time. After some time, the server might close the connection and you'll have to restart your subscription to keep receiving events.

Add the subscription to your project

Now that your subscription is working, add it to your project. Create a file named TripsBooked.graphql next to schema.graphqls and your other GraphQL files and paste the contents of the subscription. The process is similar to what you did for queries and mutations:

app/src/main/graphql/TripsBooked.graphql subscription TripsBooked { tripsBooked } Copy

Don't forget to run a build!

Configure ApolloClient to use subscriptions

This lesson uses the subscriptions-transport-ws protocol for subscriptions. For more options like the newer graphql-ws or Appsync, see GraphQL over WebSocket protocols.

In Apollo.kt , configure a webSocketServerUrl for your ApolloClient :

Apollo.kt val apolloClient = ApolloClient . Builder ( ) . serverUrl ( "https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) . webSocketServerUrl ( "wss://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql" ) . okHttpClient ( .. . ) . build ( ) Copy

Now, we're ready to actually use our subscription!

Use the subscription

In MainActivity , register your subscription and keep a reference to the returned coroutine Flow.

Use collectAsState to get the latest value of the Flow as a state. When the Flow emits a value, it will be stored in tripBookedResponse and trigger a recomposition of the UI thanks to the LaunchedEffect that depends on it.

MainActivity.kt RocketReserverTheme { val tripBookedFlow = remember { apolloClient . subscription ( TripsBookedSubscription ( ) ) . toFlow ( ) } val tripBookedResponse : ApolloResponse < TripsBookedSubscription . Data > ? by tripBookedFlow . collectAsState ( initial = null ) LaunchedEffect ( tripBookedResponse ) { if ( tripBookedResponse == null ) return @LaunchedEffect val message = when ( tripBookedResponse !! . data ? . tripsBooked ) { null -> "Subscription error" - 1 -> "Trip cancelled" else -> "Trip booked! 🚀" } } Copy

Now let's display the message in a Material SnackBar.

To do this, you'll need to create a SnackbarHostState and call showSnackbar on it. Don't forget to also pass it to the Scaffold below:

MainActivity.kt val snackbarHostState = remember { SnackbarHostState ( ) } val tripBookedFlow = ( .. . ) ( .. . ) val message = ( .. . ) snackbarHostState . showSnackbar ( message = message , duration = SnackbarDuration . Short ) } Scaffold ( topBar = { TopAppBar ( { Text ( stringResource ( R . string . app_name ) ) } ) } , snackbarHost = { SnackbarHost ( snackbarHostState ) } , ) { paddingValues -> Copy

Handle errors

Like for queries and mutations, the subscription will throw an error if the connection is lost or any other protocol error happens. To handle these situations, you can configure the client to retry the subscription with the webSocketReopenWhen function. Return true to retry, false to stop. To avoid retrying too often, you can use the attempt parameter to delay the retry:

Apollo.kt val apolloClient = ApolloClient . Builder ( ) ( .. . ) . webSocketReopenWhen { throwable , attempt -> Log . d ( "Apollo" , "WebSocket got disconnected, reopening after a delay" , throwable ) delay ( attempt * 1000 ) true } Copy

Test your subscription in-app

Build and run the application: now whenever a trip is booked or cancelled (from either in the app detail view or from Apollo Sandbox) we should see a small notification pop up at the bottom of the screen:

Practice

What types of features are GraphQL subscriptions useful for? Real-time data Updating or deleting data Monthly billing Submit

What protocols are supported in Apollo Kotlin for subscriptions? HTTP multipart SSE SOAP WebSockets Submit

Journey's end

Congratulations on completing the two-part Apollo Kotlin and Android series! You've successfully learned the basics of the Apollo Kotlin SDK to connect your Android app to a GraphQL server. You have:

Downloaded a schema

Added code generation into your workflow

Written and executed queries and mutations in Apollo Sandbox and in your app

Learned how to handle errors

Used basic authentication

Implemented basic pagination

Worked with WebSockets subscriptions to receive real-time updates

So, what's next? Keep your progress going! Check out these resources:

Feel free to ask questions by joining the Apollo GraphQL Forum.

Thank you for choosing Odyssey!

