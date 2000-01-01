6. Define additional mutations
Overview

We're just a couple steps away from booking and cancelling trips—all that's missing are a few new !

In this lesson, we will:

  • Implement the BookTrip and CancelTrip s
  • Complete the views to enable these features in our app

Add the BookTrip mutation

Back in Sandbox, let's take a closer look at the following bookTrips :

mutation BookTripsMutation($bookTripsLaunchIds: [ID]!) {
  bookTrips(launchIds: $bookTripsLaunchIds) {


  }
}

In the left sidebar (Documentation), click Root -> Mutation -> bookTrips. You can see that this declares a $bookTripsLaunchIds which is a list of IDs. The output object defines three :

  • A success boolean indicating whether the booking succeeded
  • A message string to display to the user
  • A list of launches the current user has booked

Click the plus signs next to success and message to add those to the .

In the Variables section of , add an array of identifiers. In this case, we'll use a single identifier to book one trip:

Variables
{
  "bookTripsLaunchIds": ["25"]
}

Next, directly next to the word Variables, you'll see the word Headers. Click that to bring up the Headers section. Click the New Header button, and add Authorization in the header key text box.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Explorer with the Headers panel open, highlighting the Authorization header that has been added

For the value, we'll paste the token we got back in the last section:

Authorization token
bWVAZXhhbXBsZS5jb20=

Now, let's fire off the . We'll get back information regarding the trips (or in this case, trip) we've just booked.

Note: If you receive an error that says "Cannot read property 'id' of null", that means your user was not found based on the token you passed through. Make sure your authorization header is properly formatted and that you're actually logged in!

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Explorer showing that the trip was booked successfully

With a written like this, we can book any number of trips we want at the same time. However, the booking mechanism in our application will only let us book one trip at a time.

Luckily, there's an easy way to update the so it's required to only accept a single object. First, update the name of your in Explorer to the singular BookTrip. Next, update the to take a single $id, then pass an array containing that $id to the bookTrips :

mutation BookTrip($id: ID!) {
  bookTrips(launchIds: [$id]) {
    success
    message
  }
}

This is helpful because the Kotlin code generation will now generate a method that only accepts a single ID instead of an array, but you'll still be calling the same under the hood, without the backend needing to change anything.

In the Variables section of , update the JSON dictionary to use id as the key, and remove the array brackets from around the identifier:

Variables
{
  "id": "25"
}

Run the updated . The response we get back should be identical to the one we got earlier:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The result of booking a trip with a single identifier

Next to schema.graphqls add a BookTrip.graphql file and paste in the final from the :

app/src/main/graphql/BookTrip.graphql
mutation BookTrip($id: ID!) {
  bookTrips(launchIds: [$id]) {
    success
    message
  }
}

Don't forget to build your app so code generation creates the necessary BookTripMutation Kotlin class.

Implement booking a trip in the app

Go back to LaunchDetails.kt, and replace the TODOs in onBookButtonClick by executing the appropriate based on whether the is booked:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
private suspend fun onBookButtonClick(launchId: String, isBooked: Boolean, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean {
  if (TokenRepository.getToken() == null) {
    navigateToLogin()
    return false
  }
  val response = apolloClient.mutation(BookTripMutation(id = launchId)).execute()
  return when {
    response.exception != null -> {
      Log.w("LaunchDetails", "Failed to book/cancel trip", response.exception)
      false
    }


    response.hasErrors() -> {
      Log.w("LaunchDetails", "Failed to book/cancel trip: ${response.errors?.get(0)?.message}")
      false
    }


    else -> true
  }
}

Now back in the LaunchDetails private function, declare a coroutine scope to be able to call the suspend onBookButtonClick. Also, let's remember isBooked and change the button's text accordingly:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
// Book button
val scope = rememberCoroutineScope() 
var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf(data.launch?.isBooked == true) } 
Button(
    modifier = Modifier
        .padding(top = 32.dp)
        .fillMaxWidth(),
    onClick = {
        scope.launch {
            val ok = onBookButtonClick( 
                launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "", 
                isBooked = isBooked, 
                navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin 
            ) 
            if (ok) { 
                isBooked = !isBooked 
            } 
        }
    }
) {
    Text(text = if (!isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking") 
}

Let's also add a loading indicator and prevent the button from being clicked while the is running:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
// Book button
var loading by remember { mutableStateOf(false) } 
val scope = rememberCoroutineScope()
var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf(data.launch?.isBooked == true) }
Button(
    modifier = Modifier
        .padding(top = 32.dp)
        .fillMaxWidth(),
    enabled = !loading, 
    onClick = {
        loading = true 
        scope.launch {
            val ok = onBookButtonClick(
                launchId = data.launch?.id ?: "",
                isBooked = isBooked,
                navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin
            )
            if (ok) {
                isBooked = !isBooked
            }
            loading = false 
        }
    }
) {
    if (loading) { 
        SmallLoading() 
    } else { 
        Text(text = if (!isBooked) "Book now" else "Cancel booking")
    } 
}
Task!

Before we run it, let's add the code to cancel a trip as well.

Add the CancelTrip mutation

The process for the CancelTrip is similar to the one for BookTrip. Here's how it looks in :

mutation CancelTrip($id: ID!) {
  cancelTrip(launchId: $id) {
    success
    message
  }
}

One key difference from bookTrips is that we're only allowed to cancel one trip at a time because only one ID! is accepted as a parameter.

In the Variables section of , we can use the exact same JSON that we used for BookTrip (because it also used a single identifier called "id"):

Variables
{
  "id": "25"
}

Important: Make sure that in the Headers section, you add your authorization token again (the token added to the tab with BookTrip won't carry over to this new tab).

Run the to cancel the trip, and we should see a successful response!

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The result of cancelling a trip

Implement the cancelTrip logic

Once again, go back to Android Studio and create a new file named CancelTrip.graphql. Then, paste in the final from :

app/src/main/graphql/CancelTrip.graphql
mutation CancelTrip($id: ID!) {
  cancelTrip(launchId: $id) {
    success
    message
  }
}

Don't forget to build your app so codegen runs.

Now we'll make a slight adjustment to our onBookButtonClick function from earlier:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt
private suspend fun onBookButtonClick(launchId: String, isBooked: Boolean, navigateToLogin: () -> Unit): Boolean {
  if (TokenRepository.getToken() == null) {
    navigateToLogin()
    return false
  }
  val mutation = if (isBooked) { 
    CancelTripMutation(id = launchId) 
  } else { 
    BookTripMutation(id = launchId) 
  } 
  val response = apolloClient.mutation(mutation).execute()

Testing our changes

Compile and run your app. You can now book and cancel your trips! The button will change based on whether a trip has been booked or not.

A screenshot of the IDE and simulator showing that a trip was booked successfully

Task!

Up next

Coming up next, let's explore how we can show different subsets of our data using pagination.

Previous

