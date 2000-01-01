Overview

We're just a couple steps away from booking and cancelling trips—all that's missing are a few new mutations!

In this lesson, we will:

Implement the BookTrip and CancelTrip mutation s

Complete the views to enable these features in our app

Add the BookTrip mutation

Back in Sandbox, let's take a closer look at the following bookTrips mutation:

Apollo Sandbox

mutation BookTripsMutation ( $bookTripsLaunchIds : [ ID ] ! ) { bookTrips ( launchIds : $bookTripsLaunchIds ) { } } Copy

In the left sidebar (Documentation), click Root -> Mutation -> bookTrips. You can see that this field declares a variable $bookTripsLaunchIds which is a list of ID s. The output object defines three fields:

A success boolean indicating whether the booking succeeded

A message string to display to the user

A list of launches the current user has booked

Click the plus signs next to success and message to add those to the operation.

In the Variables section of Apollo Sandbox, add an array of identifiers. In this case, we'll use a single identifier to book one trip:

Variables { "bookTripsLaunchIds" : [ "25" ] } Copy

Next, directly next to the word Variables, you'll see the word Headers. Click that to bring up the Headers section. Click the New Header button, and add Authorization in the header key text box.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

For the value, we'll paste the token we got back in the last section:

Authorization token bWVAZXhhbXBsZS5jb20= Copy

Now, let's fire off the operation. We'll get back information regarding the trips (or in this case, trip) we've just booked.

Note: If you receive an error that says "Cannot read property 'id' of null", that means your user was not found based on the token you passed through. Make sure your authorization header is properly formatted and that you're actually logged in!

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

With a mutation written like this, we can book any number of trips we want at the same time. However, the booking mechanism in our application will only let us book one trip at a time.

Luckily, there's an easy way to update the mutation so it's required to only accept a single object. First, update the name of your operation in Explorer to the singular BookTrip . Next, update the mutation to take a single $id , then pass an array containing that $id to the bookTrips mutation:

mutation BookTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { bookTrips ( launchIds : [ $id ] ) { success message } } Copy

This is helpful because the Kotlin code generation will now generate a method that only accepts a single ID instead of an array, but you'll still be calling the same mutation under the hood, without the backend needing to change anything.

In the Variables section of Apollo Sandbox, update the JSON dictionary to use id as the key, and remove the array brackets from around the identifier:

Variables { "id" : "25" } Copy

Run the updated query. The response we get back should be identical to the one we got earlier:

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Next to schema.graphqls add a BookTrip.graphql file and paste in the final query from the Apollo Sandbox:

app/src/main/graphql/BookTrip.graphql mutation BookTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { bookTrips ( launchIds : [ $id ] ) { success message } } Copy

Don't forget to build your app so code generation creates the necessary BookTripMutation Kotlin class.

Implement booking a trip in the app

Go back to LaunchDetails.kt , and replace the TODO s in onBookButtonClick by executing the appropriate mutation based on whether the launch is booked:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt private suspend fun onBookButtonClick ( launchId : String , isBooked : Boolean , navigateToLogin : ( ) -> Unit ) : Boolean { if ( TokenRepository . getToken ( ) == null ) { navigateToLogin ( ) return false } val response = apolloClient . mutation ( BookTripMutation ( id = launchId ) ) . execute ( ) return when { response . exception != null -> { Log . w ( "LaunchDetails" , "Failed to book/cancel trip" , response . exception ) false } response . hasErrors ( ) -> { Log . w ( "LaunchDetails" , "Failed to book/cancel trip: ${ response . errors ? . get ( 0 ) ? . message } " ) false } else -> true } } Copy

Now back in the LaunchDetails private function, declare a coroutine scope to be able to call the suspend onBookButtonClick . Also, let's remember isBooked and change the button's text accordingly:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt val scope = rememberCoroutineScope ( ) var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf ( data . launch ? . isBooked == true ) } Button ( modifier = Modifier . padding ( top = 32 . dp ) . fillMaxWidth ( ) , onClick = { scope . launch { val ok = onBookButtonClick ( launchId = data . launch ? . id ?: "" , isBooked = isBooked , navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin ) if ( ok ) { isBooked = ! isBooked } } } ) { Text ( text = if ( ! isBooked ) "Book now" else "Cancel booking" ) } Copy

Let's also add a loading indicator and prevent the button from being clicked while the mutation is running:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt var loading by remember { mutableStateOf ( false ) } val scope = rememberCoroutineScope ( ) var isBooked by remember { mutableStateOf ( data . launch ? . isBooked == true ) } Button ( modifier = Modifier . padding ( top = 32 . dp ) . fillMaxWidth ( ) , enabled = ! loading , onClick = { loading = true scope . launch { val ok = onBookButtonClick ( launchId = data . launch ? . id ?: "" , isBooked = isBooked , navigateToLogin = navigateToLogin ) if ( ok ) { isBooked = ! isBooked } loading = false } } ) { if ( loading ) { SmallLoading ( ) } else { Text ( text = if ( ! isBooked ) "Book now" else "Cancel booking" ) } } Copy

Before we run it, let's add the code to cancel a trip as well.

Add the CancelTrip mutation

The process for the CancelTrip mutation is similar to the one for BookTrip . Here's how it looks in Apollo Sandbox:

mutation CancelTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { cancelTrip ( launchId : $id ) { success message } } Copy

One key difference from bookTrips is that we're only allowed to cancel one trip at a time because only one ID! is accepted as a parameter.

In the Variables section of Apollo Sandbox, we can use the exact same JSON that we used for BookTrip (because it also used a single identifier called "id"):

Variables { "id" : "25" } Copy

Important: Make sure that in the Headers section, you add your authorization token again (the token added to the tab with BookTrip won't carry over to this new tab).

Run the operation to cancel the trip, and we should see a successful response!

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Implement the cancelTrip logic

Once again, go back to Android Studio and create a new GraphQL file named CancelTrip.graphql . Then, paste in the final query from Apollo Sandbox:

app/src/main/graphql/CancelTrip.graphql mutation CancelTrip ( $id : ID ! ) { cancelTrip ( launchId : $id ) { success message } } Copy

Don't forget to build your app so codegen runs.

Now we'll make a slight adjustment to our onBookButtonClick function from earlier:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt private suspend fun onBookButtonClick ( launchId : String , isBooked : Boolean , navigateToLogin : ( ) -> Unit ) : Boolean { if ( TokenRepository . getToken ( ) == null ) { navigateToLogin ( ) return false } val mutation = if ( isBooked ) { CancelTripMutation ( id = launchId ) } else { BookTripMutation ( id = launchId ) } val response = apolloClient . mutation ( mutation ) . execute ( ) Copy

Testing our changes

Compile and run your app. You can now book and cancel your trips! The button will change based on whether a trip has been booked or not.

