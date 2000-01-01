Now that our operations are being authenticated, it's time to define additional mutations to book and cancel trips.

I see the breakpoint being activated during each network request, and I've removed the breakpoint!

And that's it! Now we'll verify that the interceptor is doing what we think it should do. Add a breakpoint in Apollo.kt within AuthorizationInterceptor , on the return statement. Debug your app and tap any launch on the home screen. You should be able to inspect the request variable and see the headers attribute with an Autorization key/value pair.

Now, we'll create a custom OkHttpClient with that interceptor and pass it to our apolloClient instance:

This interceptor appends an "Authorization: $token" HTTP header to requests if the token is not null.

In this section, you will book a flight 🚀! Booking a flight requires being authenticated to the server so the correct person is sent to space! Since Apollo Kotlin is using OkHttp under the hood for HTTP networking, we'll make use of their Interceptor feature to add a header to our requests. That header will be read by the server to authenticate our mutation.

We're logged into our app, but we haven't put our authorization token to work yet!

