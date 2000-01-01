Overview
We're logged into our app, but we haven't put our authorization token to work yet!
In this brief lesson, we will:
- Implement an OkHttp Interceptor to add headers to our GraphQL requests
- Finalize the logic to include our authorization token with all requests
Add an Authorization header
In this section, you will book a flight 🚀! Booking a flight requires being authenticated to the server so the correct person is sent to space! Since Apollo Kotlin is using
OkHttp under the hood for HTTP networking, we'll make use of their
Interceptor feature to add a header to our requests. That header will be read by the server to authenticate our mutation.
In
Apollo.kt, add the
AuthorizationInterceptor class:
private class AuthorizationInterceptor() : Interceptor {override fun intercept(chain: Interceptor.Chain): Response {val request = chain.request().newBuilder().apply {TokenRepository.getToken()?.let { token ->addHeader("Authorization", token)}}.build()return chain.proceed(request)}}
This interceptor appends an
"Authorization: $token" HTTP header to requests if the token is not null.
Now, we'll create a custom
OkHttpClient with that interceptor and pass it to our
apolloClient instance:
val apolloClient = ApolloClient.Builder().serverUrl("https://apollo-fullstack-tutorial.herokuapp.com/graphql").okHttpClient(OkHttpClient.Builder().addInterceptor(AuthorizationInterceptor()).build()).build()
Test the interceptor
And that's it! Now we'll verify that the interceptor is doing what we think it should do. Add a breakpoint in
Apollo.kt within
AuthorizationInterceptor, on the
return statement. Debug your app and tap any launch on the home screen. You should be able to inspect the
request variable and see the
headers attribute with an
Autorization key/value pair.
After you've verified that the interceptor works as expected, remove the breakpoint.
Up next
Now that our operations are being authenticated, it's time to define additional mutations to book and cancel trips.
