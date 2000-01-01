Overview

Handling error states is a crucial part of any quality user experience, and one of GraphQL's strengths is its ability to express unexpected behaviors with precision. Apollo Kotlin gives developers a robust toolset for defining the control flow for anything that might go wrong in your application.

In this lesson, we will:

Define different types of errors encountered when fetching from a GraphQL server

Build an abstraction that defines success, error, and loading states

Test different error flows within our app

We'll spend most of this lesson within the LaunchDetails.kt file.

Handle errors

As you execute a query, different types of errors can happen:

Fetch errors: connectivity issues, HTTP errors, JSON parsing errors, etc. In this case, response.exception contains an ApolloException . Both response.data and response.errors are null.

GraphQL request errors : in this case, response.errors contains the GraphQL errors. response.data is null.

request errors GraphQL field errors : in this case, response.errors contains the GraphQL errors. response.data contains partial data.

Let's handle the first two for now: fetch errors and GraphQL request errors.

First let's create a LaunchDetailsState sealed interface at the top of the module, just below the import s. This will encapsulate all possible states of the UI:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt private sealed interface LaunchDetailsState { object Loading : LaunchDetailsState data class Error ( val message : String ) : LaunchDetailsState data class Success ( val data : LaunchDetailsQuery . Data ) : LaunchDetailsState } Copy

Then, add the sealed interface to your imports:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt import com . example . rocketreserver . LaunchDetailsState . Loading import com . example . rocketreserver . LaunchDetailsState . Success import com . example . rocketreserver . LaunchDetailsState . Error Copy

Then, in LaunchDetails , examine the response returned by execute and map it to a State :

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt @Composable fun LaunchDetails ( launchId : String , navigateToLogin : ( ) -> Unit ) { var state by remember { mutableStateOf < LaunchDetailsState > ( Loading ) } LaunchedEffect ( Unit ) { val response = apolloClient . query ( LaunchDetailsQuery ( launchId ) ) . execute ( ) state = when { response . data != null -> { LaunchDetailsState . Success ( response . data !! ) } else -> { LaunchDetailsState . Error ( "Oh no... An error happened." ) } } } Copy

Just below that, use the state to show the appropriate UI:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt when ( val s = state ) { Loading -> Loading ( ) is Error -> ErrorMessage ( s . message ) is Success -> LaunchDetails ( s . data , navigateToLogin ) } } Copy

And finally, we'll need to update our private LaunchDetails composable to accept the data instead of response :

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt @Composable private fun LaunchDetails ( data : LaunchDetailsQuery . Data ) { AsyncImage ( modifier = Modifier . size ( 160 . dp , 160 . dp ) , model = data . launch ? . mission ? . missionPatch , placeholder = painterResource ( R . drawable . ic_placeholder ) , error = painterResource ( R . drawable . ic_placeholder ) , contentDescription = "Mission patch" ) } Copy

Enable airplane mode before clicking the details of a launch. You should see this:

This is good! We have successfully handled fetch and GraphQL request errors. Now we will tackle GraphQL field errors, which is often called "partial data."

Handle partial data

One of GraphQL's strengths is that clients can ask for only the data they need. But what happens when a server, for whatever reason, is only able to serve some of the data specified in the query, but not all of it? Well, in that case, both data and errors will be included in the response payload and we, as client developers, get to choose what to do with that in our app.

Handling this partial data in your UI code can be complicated. Let's modify our app code within the LaunchDetails function to show how this can be done:

app/src/main/kotlin/com/example/rocketreserver/LaunchDetails.kt state = when { response . errors . orEmpty ( ) . isNotEmpty ( ) -> { Error ( response . errors !! . first ( ) . message ) } response . exception is ApolloNetworkException -> { Error ( "Please check your network connectivity." ) } response . data != null -> { Success ( response . data !! ) } else -> { Error ( "Oh no... An error happened." ) } } Copy

For the purpose of this lesson, we're going to treat field errors the same as request errors and won't attempt to render a UI with partial data. But GraphQL and Apollo Kotlin allow for significant flexibility on how to handle partial data and unexpected null values.

Let's test our new control flow. To trigger a GraphQL field error, replace LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) with LaunchDetailsQuery("invalidId") . Disable airplane mode and select a launch. The server will send this response:

(response with a GraphQL field error) { "errors" : [ { "message" : "Launch not found" , "locations" : [ { "line" : 1 , "column" : 32 } ] , "path" : [ "launch" ] , "extensions" : { "code" : "INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR" } } ] , "data" : { "launch" : null } } Copy

Which will produce this error message in the UI when tapping on a launch:

This is all good! You can inspect the errors field to add more advanced error management.

Restore the correct launch ID: LaunchDetailsQuery(launchId) before moving on.

Practice

