Overview

Everything starts with creating a graph in GraphOS. This gives us a single source of truth for all of our subgraph schemas, plus it serves as a dashboard for how our supergraph is running as a whole.

In this lesson, we will:

Create a new graph in Studio

Store our environment variables

Publish the subgraph schemas we'll be working with

Create a graph in GraphOS

Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted GraphOS Router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won't be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial.

Open a new browser window and go to GraphOS Studio. If you haven't created a graph in Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + Create New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard. studio.apollographql.com We'll give our graph a title—we're calling it Airlock, to match our app—keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next. studio.apollographql.com If you don't see the modal above, you may be on the wrong plan. Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted GraphOS Router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won't be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial. We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema. studio.apollographql.com

Task! I've created my supergraph.

Connecting the router to the graph

To connect our router to our new graph, we'll need two values:

APOLLO_KEY : Your graph 's API key, used to interact with a single graph in GraphOS . It starts with something like service:your-graph-name .

single APOLLO_GRAPH_REF : The graph ref erence (or graph ref) for our supergraph . A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant .

We'll use these values every time we run the router, so we'll store them in our project's .env file.

Let's locate both values. Go back to the configuration options in Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab.

First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2.7 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation. studio.apollographql.com Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. This shows how we can use Rover to publish our subgraphs from the command line. We'll run this command momentarily, but for now we can focus on the APOLLO_KEY value included here. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of APOLLO_KEY . Copy APOLLO_KEY and its value into your project's .env file. We'll need it for the next step, and won't have access to the same key again through Studio. studio.apollographql.com .env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the rover subgraph publish part of the command. We'll save this value as an environment variable as well, but we can access it anytime from our graph's home page. studio.apollographql.com APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Learn more: current and other graph variants Our graph ref references our supergraph's current variant, which is created by default. A variant represents a different environment where the supergraph runs. For example, we could have a variant for staging or pre-production, a common environment where we can test our schema changes before they go live. We could have another variant for production, which our real-life clients could use.

Great! Your .env file should now have both values for APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF .

.env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=your-graph-name@current

Publishing the subgraph schemas

Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task: rover subgraph publish . This command pushes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to GraphOS Studio.

Usually, we would provide Rover with the path to our GraphQL schema file. We can also choose to publish the results of a schema that we introspect from a running GraphQL server. This means that we can pull the schemas from our two running services— listings and reviews —and publish each as components of our supergraph.

Here's what the command looks like. First, we call rover subgraph introspect to introspect the schema from the remote service's URL; then we pipe the results into rover subgraph publish .

The boilerplate for introspecting and publishing a remote schema rover subgraph introspect \ < REMOTE ROUTING URL > | \ rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name < SUBGRAPH NAME > \ --schema < SCHEMA FILE PATH > \ --routing-url < REMOTE ROUTING URL >

To use this command for both of our subgraphs, we need to provide the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:

Option What is it? --name What we want to call our subgraph in GraphOS --schema We can use the results of the previous command's introspection by giving this option a single dash ( - ) --routing-url The URL where our subgraph runs (a remote address)

We'll also need the URL for each of our remote subgraphs running on Heroku. We'll use the routing URL provided for each subgraph in the table below as part of our publish command.

Subgraph name Routing URL listings https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/ reviews https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-reviews.herokuapp.com/

Let's fill out this command for our listings subgraph. (Make sure to replace the <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> value with your own!)

The command for introspecting and publishing the listings schema rover subgraph introspect \ https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/ | \ rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ --schema - \ --name listings \ --routing-url https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-listings.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Note: We've used the \ character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire rover subgraph publish command on a single line, you don't need to include the \ .

If all is well in the world, running this command should output a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If there's an error in the terminal, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when publishing our subgraph. Failed authentication Rover might indicate that publishing failed due to malformed or invalid credentials. The error message: error[E014]: The API key you provided is malformed. An API key must have three parts separated by a colon. Copy How to fix it: Generate a new personal API key by visiting the Settings tab GraphOS Studio , then rerun rover config auth , pasting in your API key.

Settings You can also check the identity of your configured API key by running the command rover config whoami . An invalid API key produces the error below: error[E013]: The registry did not recognize the provided API key. Check your API key to make sure it's valid (are you using the right profile?). Copy For more information about configuring Rover to work with graph keys, see the docs on configuring Rover. Invalid path Rover might indicate that it can't find a schema file at the specified location. The error message: error: Invalid path. No file found at ... Copy How to fix it: Because our subgraphs are running remotely, we don't need to pass a path to our schema file. Make sure that you run the introspect and publish command above with a single dash ( - ) as the value for the --schema flag. Seeing another error? For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Let's do the same thing for the reviews subgraph, swapping in the corresponding values for the subgraph name, schema file, and routing URL.

The command for introspecting and publishing the reviews schema rover subgraph introspect \ https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-reviews.herokuapp.com/ | \ rover subgraph publish <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> \ --schema - \ --name reviews \ --routing-url https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-reviews.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Let's go back to Studio. We can click "See schema changes" in the modal to see what's changed in our supergraph.

studio.apollographql.com

Task! I've published the schemas for both listings and reviews .

We've done everything we need to with our subgraph schemas. Let's take care of configuring our router next.

Router configuration

We'll start with the router's configuration. Open up router-config.yaml in your IDE or code editor, and let's paste the following contents into it.

router-config.yaml supergraph : listen : 127.0.0.1 : 5000 include_subgraph_errors : all : true telemetry : instrumentation : spans : mode : spec_compliant Copy

We've set a few options, including the port that the router should run on (under the supergraph.listen property). We also configured a setting to include all the subgraph errors that bubble up. By default, the router redacts the details of subgraph errors in its responses, and we might see an error message like "Subgraph errors redacted" . In production environments, this property is usually set to false, but it'll be helpful if you run into any issues following along in this tutorial.

Lastly, we have some telemetry configuration which reduces the kinds of errors we'll see in our terminal output.

Note: To learn more about other options available for configuring the GraphOS Router, check out the documentation.

Running the router

Next up: we'll tell the router which supergraph to connect to, and how to authenticate to it.

For that, we'll use those two specific pieces of data we copied from the supergraph creation process: our APOLLO_KEY and APOLLO_GRAPH_REF values.

From a terminal in your project directory, run the command below, replacing the placeholder <APOLLO_KEY> and <APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> with your values from .env.

Terminal opened to the project directory APOLLO_KEY = < APOLLO_KEY > APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > ./router --config router-config.yaml Copy

Notice the --config flag we're including in our command? This tells the router to use the settings we've included in router-config.yaml .

We'll see a few lines of router output, and finally a message that our router is running on port 5000 , ready to receive queries!

Let's copy this address.

http://127.0.0.1:5000/ Copy

This is the entrance to our graph: if this were a production URL, it's where anyone querying any part of our schema would send their requests to. For this course, we'll keep our router running locally on port 5000—so let's add this detail to GraphOS!

Connecting the router to GraphOS

Flipping back over to Studio, click on the README tab in the sidebar. Next, tap the Connection Settings link at the top of the page.

studio.apollographql.com

We'll paste the router address we copied ( http://127.0.0.1:5000 ) as the endpoint, then save.

studio.apollographql.com

Testing our schema

Let's put together a query that retrieves the titles and descriptions of our featured listings. Select the Explorer tab from the sidebar and paste in the following operation.

query GetFeaturedListings { featuredListings { id title description numOfBeds } } Copy

Now let's run this query, and... fantastic! We've got data!

Show JSON response { "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" , "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "numOfBeds" : 2 } , { "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" , "description" : "Thiz cozy yurt has an aerodyne hull and efficient sublight engines. It is equipped with an advanced sensor system and defensive force shield. Meteor showers are quite common, please rest assured that our Kevlar-level shields will keep you safe from any space debris. Mraza suns are known to have high levels of UV hyper radiation, which we counteract with the yurt's UV protection shield." , "numOfBeds" : 1 } , { "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" , "description" : "Enjoy this floaty, repurposed aircraft reminiscent of Earth’s former converted airstreams. Includes lake access!" , "numOfBeds" : 5 } ] } }

Task! I've successfully set up my supergraph on GraphOS.

Key takeaways

Creating a graph in Studio gives us a single source of truth for our subgraph schemas and supergraph performance.

We can connect our self-hosted router to our graph in Studio by providing two variables , our APOLLO_GRAPH_REF and our APOLLO_KEY .

The router can be configured by running the start command with the --config , which accepts a YAML file as its argument .

When connected to our graph in Studio, the router acts as the single point of content to our clients. It receives requests, delegates each part to the subgraph responsible, and returns the data in a single response.

