Overview

When receiving queries from a client, the router takes on the role of a traditional GraphQL server. To reduce the amount of data sent over the network, clients can use APQ to send the router an operation hash in place of the entire operation string.

In this lesson, we will:

Walk through how the router validates and processes APQ from a client

Review configuration options for client APQ

APQ from the client

We can mimic a client—such as a frontend app running Apollo Client, which supports APQ—using a curl command in the terminal.

Let's build out our command. We'll send a new request to our router on http://127.0.0.1:5000 . Next, define a --header flag with a value of 'content-type: application/json' .

curl --get http://127.0.0.1:5000 \ --header 'content-type: application/json' Copy

We'll also specify two separate instances of --data-urlencode .

curl --get http://127.0.0.1:5000 \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data-urlencode # TODO --data-urlencode # TODO Copy

Recall that the first time we send the query to the router, we need to send the actual full-length query string AND its identifier (its SHA-256 hash).

Let's use the first --data-urlencode flag to pass in our entire query string. We include it in the following format:

--data-urlencode 'query={featuredListings{description id title}}'

To include the hash as part of the second --data-urlencode flag, we'll define a lengthier string with some additional data. We start by specifying extensions , and set it equal to an object with a persistedQuery key. As the value for persistedQuery , we'll define another object.

--data-urlencode 'extensions={"persistedQuery":{}}' Copy

This next object takes two keys: version and sha256hash . We've pre-calculated the SHA-256 hash of the provided query, so you can copy the contents below.

--data-urlencode 'extensions={"persistedQuery":{"version":1,"sha256Hash":"c1a5938ec7ad7707639108ba09ab10ed0b6ae48df0e1826d403ba63649859ff9"}}' Copy

Note: We derived the SHA-256 hash for the query string by passing {featuredListings{description id title}} exactly (no extra spaces!) into a SHA-256 generator.

Here's what the entire command should look like. Pop open a terminal, and let's run it!

curl --get http://127.0.0.1:5000 \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data-urlencode 'query={featuredListings{description id title}}' \ --data-urlencode 'extensions={"persistedQuery":{"version":1,"sha256Hash":"91c070d387e026c84301ba5d7b500a5647e24de65e9dd9d28f4bebd96cb9c11c"}}' Copy

After just a moment, we'll see the response with our data!

Show JSON response { "data" : { "featuredListings" : [ { "description" : "Enjoy this amazing cave campsite in snow MoundiiX, where you'll be one with the nature and wildlife in this wintery planet. All space survival amenities are available. We have complementary dehydrated wine upon your arrival. Check in between 34:00 and 72:00. The nearest village is 3AU away, so please plan accordingly. Recommended for extreme outdoor adventurers." , "id" : "listing-1" , "title" : "Cave campsite in snowy MoundiiX" } , { "description" : "Thiz cozy yurt has an aerodyne hull and efficient sublight engines. It is equipped with an advanced sensor system and defensive force shield. Meteor showers are quite common, please rest assured that our Kevlar-level shields will keep you safe from any space debris. Mraza suns are known to have high levels of UV hyper radiation, which we counteract with the yurt's UV protection shield." , "id" : "listing-2" , "title" : "Cozy yurt in Mraza" } , { "description" : "Enjoy this floaty, repurposed aircraft reminiscent of Earth's former converted airstreams. Includes lake access!" , "id" : "listing-3" , "title" : "Repurposed mid century aircraft in Kessail" } ] } } Copy

Now let's try it again; this time removing the full query string from our curl command.

curl --get http://127.0.0.1:5000 \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --data-urlencode 'extensions={"persistedQuery":{"version":1,"sha256Hash":"91c070d387e026c84301ba5d7b500a5647e24de65e9dd9d28f4bebd96cb9c11c"}}' Copy

With this command, we can send just the operation identifier, and our router knows exactly which operation we're talking about. We should see the exact same response in the terminal as before.

Note: We're using a curl command here to quickly showcase how APQ works in action. To work correctly, the client sending the queries needs logic to generate the identifiers for the APQ, make requests to the router using the hashed queries, and if necessary, retry requests with the full query string and the hash. To read more about configuring this behavior using Apollo Client, check out the Apollo documentation.

Caching client operation APQ

The router enables caching client operation APQ by default. We can further customize how many operations it stores, or even turn off the feature entirely, by setting some flags in our router-config.yaml file.

Limits the number of APQ in the cache to 100 apq : router : cache : in_memory : limit : 100

Alternatively, disables client APQ support apq : enabled : false

We can also cache our APQ in a distributed cache, which we'll see later on in the course.

Practice

Automatic persisted queries and the router Automatic persisted queries enable the router to send and receive a query'srather than the entire. To cache an APQ, the router must first receive, which it then validates and stores for the future. Receiving APQ from a client, whereas sending APQ to subgraph servers Drag items from this box to the blanks above SHA-256 hash

both the query string and its corresponding hash

introspection response

the query plan

is configured by default

is not supported

SHA-512 hash

must be configured separately

operation string Submit

Key takeaways

To support sending the router APQ , a client should implement the logic to convert operation strings to hashes, to send the router these hashes, and to retry the request in the event the router requires the original query string. Apollo Client supports APQ out of the box.

Up next