Automatic persisted queries differ from persisted queries (PQ), which are compiled as an exclusive list of trusted operation, pre-registered to GraphOS.

With PQ, the router checks each incoming operation against its predefined list of allowed queries. The router can outright reject any queries not found on the list. Furthermore, clients can use each PQ's specific ID when sending their requests to the router—further shortening the processing time. When configured to be even more strict, routers can even reject approved queries if anything but their persisted query ID is sent.

APQ, in contrast, are not evaluated against a "safelist" of queries.

You can read more about the differences between APQ and PQ in the Apollo documentation.