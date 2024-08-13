Odyssey

Caching in the router

Explore how the Apollo Router caches query plans and APQ with in-memory and distributed caching

  • Updated Aug 13, 2024
  • 8 lessons

What you'll learn

  • Apply additional configuration to the router's built-in cache

  • Cache introspection responses, query plans, and Automatic Persisted Queries (APQ)

  • Set up a distributed cache using Redis

  • Connect and observe router metrics in Prometheus

Prerequisites

  • Federation basics
  • Familiarity with GraphQL and GraphOS

Instructor

Liz Hennessy

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    • code challenges
    • videos

