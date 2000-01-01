Overview

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the project we're working on

Set up our graph

Set up our AI assistant, Claude

Introducing Airlock

Want to book a trip to new, exciting, sometimes-fictional places in the vast universe? Enter Airlock!

With Airlock, you can find listings that meet your dates of choice and the number of beds you'll need. Learn what each place is all about and what amenities it offers, and if you're interested, you can book your stay in one click (provided you have enough space credits in your wallet of course)!

Setting up our project

Our Airlock graph is composed of multiple smaller graphs called subgraphs. We'll start with two subgraphs: listings and accounts.

We'll walk through how to set up our project, step by step:

Clone the repository that contains our subgraph server for listings. Create a graph in GraphOS . This is where our supergraph and all the details about its subgraph schemas will live. Publish each subgraph schema . Set up our AI assistant, Claude. Like many other contemporary LLMs, it excels in text generation, answering questions, and assisting with a variety of tasks.

Let's get to it!

Step 1) Clone the repository

In your terminal, run the following command to clone the repository.

git clone https://github.com/apollographql-education/odyssey-mcp-listings.git Copy

This is a basic subgraph server all about listings. We'll add more subgraphs to our graph as we go along, but we've cloned this one locally so that we can make specific schema changes later on.

In your terminal, navigate into the odyssey-mcp-listings directory and run the following commands.

First, to install the dependencies.

npm install Copy

And then to boot up the server.

npm run dev Copy

We should see some output that the server is running on port 4001 . And we're good to move on!

Task! My listings server is running.

Step 2) Create a graph in GraphOS

You'll need an Apollo GraphOS account and at least Rover v0.34.0 installed.

Sign up for an Apollo GraphOS account

Check your plan: This course includes features that are only available on the following GraphOS plans: Developer, Standard, or Enterprise.

Don't have an account yet? Create one now.

You must have Graph Admin or Org Admin role to create graphs and follow along with the course.

Install and authenticate Rover

Expand for instructions on installing and authenticating Rover The Rover CLI is the primary command-line interface for managing and maintaining graphs with Apollo. We'll use it to set up and run a local project. Find the command that fits your environment to install the latest version of Rover. For Linux / Mac OS: curl -sSL https://rover.apollo.dev/nix/latest | sh Copy For Windows PowerShell installer: iwr 'https://rover.apollo.dev/win/latest' | iex Copy Note: You can find other installation methods in the Apollo documentation. If you've already installed Rover before, you'll get a message asking if you'd like to overwrite the existing installation. Type y and hit enter to continue. Verify that the installation completed successfully: rover --version Copy To complete this course, your Rover version should be at least on v0.34.0 . Next, let's make sure we're authenticated to Rover. Run the rover config auth command in your terminal. rover config auth Copy Rover will ask you for a personal API key to finish authenticating. Let's head over to GraphOS Studio in the browser to retrieve that key. If you have a brand new organization, you'll see instructions for installing and authenticating Rover. On the second step, click Generate API key. We'll give this key any name (for example, dev ), click Create, then copy the key. studio.apollographql.com For users with existing graphs: Click on your avatar on the top right and select Personal Settings. Under the API Keys tab, hit Create new key, give this key any name (for example, dev ), click Create, then copy the key. studio.apollographql.com Back in the terminal, paste the key and press Enter to authenticate Rover.

Create your graph

Let's go to Studio in the browser. On our organization homepage, click on Add new graph and select Connect a GraphQL API from the dropdown.

studio.apollographql.com

This opens up a modal where we can give our graph a title.

studio.apollographql.com

Leave the other defaults as they are, and click Next. We'll see some different options for publishing our subgraph schemas: Schema Document if we have access to the local schema, and Introspection if we have a running service we can introspect. Let's click on the Introspection tab.

studio.apollographql.com

Scrolling down, we'll find all the details we need to run the rover subgraph introspect and rover subgraph publish commands in tandem; we just need to need to swap in the details.

studio.apollographql.com

Copy the command somewhere safe, you'll need the APOLLO_KEY and the APOLLO_GRAPH_REF (what comes right after rover subgraph publish ) values again.

Let's start publishing our subgraphs.

Step 3) Publish subgraph schemas

We'll initialize our graph with two subgraph schemas: accounts and listings .

Publishing accounts

Let's start with accounts . This service is running remotely at ( https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/ ).

We'll first introspect, or read in, the contents of the running service, and then pipe the schema into our publish command. Be sure to swap in your own unique <YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> , which you can find in the Studio modal from the previous step; it should look something like my-graph-id@current .

Publish the accounts schema rover subgraph introspect https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/ \ | rover subgraph publish < YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name accounts \ --schema - \ --routing-url https://rt-airlock-subgraphs-accounts.herokuapp.com/ Copy

Publishing listings

Make sure the listings service is still running at localhost:4001 .

In the terminal, run the rover subgraph publish command in the root of the project directory. (We've omitted the introspect step here, since we already have the schema in our local files.)

Publish the listings schema rover subgraph publish < YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name listings --schema ./src/schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://host.docker.internal:4001 Copy

Again, make sure you're using your own unique <YOUR_APOLLO_GRAPH_REF> value.

Learn more: What's happening in this command? We've given GraphOS the details of the listings subgraph: the name, the schema, and where the service is running. Right now, it's running locally on port 4001, but the container we'll set up in the next lesson won't be able to communicate with our localhost ports automatically. By using the host.docker.internal prefix, the router process in our container will automatically map back to our localhost port. When we're done with development mode, and ready to deploy our listings server somewhere remotely, we can easily update our routing-url argument here to point to the production URL, without the host.docker.internal mapping necessary for local dev! We'll see this in action with the remotely-running accounts subgraph we're about to publish.

Task! I've published listings and accounts .

Everything working? Let's take care of our last step: setting up our AI assistant, Claude.

Step 4) Installing and running Claude

Head to Claude's Download page and select the option for your operating system. When the download completes, launch the application. You'll need to sign up for an account with Anthropic, but we won't do anything in this course that requires a paid subscription.

Once you've completed the onboarding process, you should see a chat interface where you can write your first messages to Claude.

Task! I've installed and started up Claude.

That's it for now!

