It's time to witness the true strength of federation; we're about to join the pieces and make our queries more powerful and dynamic than ever before.
In this lesson, we will:
- Learn what an entity type is and where to find entities in our supergraph using Studio
- Contribute fields to an existing entity defined in another subgraph
Recipes and soundtracks
Remember our dream query?
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {explicitidnameuridurationMs}}}}
We envision selecting a particular recipe and immediately getting recommendations for the perfect soundtrack to pair with it. We'll call this field: recommendedPlaylists.
recommendedPlaylists field needs to live in the
soundtracks subgraph, because it's related to music data, but it belongs to the
Recipe type.
The big problem with that? The
soundtracks subgraph has no idea what the
Recipe type is! Let's fix that—with entities.
What's an entity?
An entity is an object type with fields split between multiple subgraphs. When working with an entity, each subgraph can do one or both of the following:
- Contribute different fields to the entity
- Reference an entity, which means using it as a return type for another field defined in the subgraph
Contributing vs. referencing
To differentiate between subgraphs that contribute to an entity, and those that reference an entity, think of it this way: a subgraph that contributes fields is actually adding new data capabilities from its own domain to the entity type.
This is in contrast to a subgraph that merely references the entity; it's essentially just "mentioning" the existence of the entity, and providing it as the return type for another field.
In federation, we use entities to create cohesive types that aren't confined to just one subgraph or another; instead, they can span our entire API!
We already have an entity in our supergraph. Let's head over to Studio to our supergraph page and navigate to the Schema page.
Select Objects from the left-hand list. See that green E label beside the
Recipe type? E stands for entity!
Note: We saw that same label in Explorer, in the Documentation panel, beside any field that returned the
Recipe type.
To create an entity, a subgraph needs to provide two things: a primary key and a reference resolver.
Defining a primary key
An entity's primary key is the field (or fields) that can uniquely identify an instance of that entity within a subgraph. The router uses primary keys to collect data from across multiple subgraphs and associate it with a single entity instance. It's how we know that each subgraph is talking about—and providing data for—the same object!
For example, a recipe entity's primary key is its
id field. This means that the router can use a particular recipe's
id to gather its data from multiple subgraphs.
We use the
@key directive, along with a property called
fields to set the field we want to use as the entity's primary key.
type EntityType @key(fields: "id")
Reference resolvers and entity representations
Because an entity's fields can be divided across subgraphs, each subgraph that provides fields needs a way to identify the instance the router is gathering data for. When it can identify this instance, the subgraph can provide additional data. Identifying a particular instance of an entity takes the form of a method called a reference resolver.
This method receives a basic object called an entity representation. An entity representation is an object that the router uses to identify a particular entity instance. It always includes the typename for the entity type, along with the
@key field and its corresponding value.
Note: The
__typename field exists on all GraphQL types automatically. It always returns the name of the type, as a string. For example,
Recipe.__typename returns "Recipe".
An entity representation for a recipe might look like this:
{"__typename": "Recipe","id": "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1"}
You can think of the entity representation as the minimum basic information the router needs to associate data from multiple subgraphs, and ensure that each subgraph is talking about the same object.
As we'll see shortly, the entity representation for a particular recipe will give our
soundtracks subgraph all the information it needs (nothing more, nothing less!) to contribute some recommended playlists.
Contributing fields to an entity
The
Recipe type is an entity; this means that even though it's originally defined in the
recipes subgraph, we can use it—and build onto it—in our
soundtracks subgraph.
To add to the
Recipe entity, we need it to exist in our
soundtracks subgraph.
Open up your code editor, and navigate to the
src/main/resources/schema/schema.graphqls file. We'll start by adding a basic stub of the
Recipe type: this consists of the type name, the
@key directive, and the field assigned as its primary key,
id.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!}
Notice that we don't need to include any other fields from the
Recipe entity as defined in the
recipes subgraph. We can keep our
soundtracks subgraph clean and concerned only with the data it requires to do its job.
Next, let's add that
recommendedPlaylists field to the
Recipe type. We'll give it a return type of
[Playlist!]!.
type Recipe @key(fields: "id") {id: ID!"A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists."recommendedPlaylists: [Playlist!]!}
Our
rover dev process should still be running, so let's jump back to
http://localhost:4000 and build a new operation. Now we'll see that the
recommendedPlaylists field is available under the
Recipe type. Our small schema changes have made it possible to construct our dream query!
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescriptiontracks {explicitidnameuridurationMs}}}}
Though it's lovely to look at, our query can't actually return data yet. This is because while the recipes subgraph can easily fulfill details about a recipe's name, ingredients, and instructions, we still haven't given
soundtracks any idea of what to do when the router requests its recipe-themed recommendations.
In fact, if we run the query, we'll see just that:
recipes-provided details return as expected, but we've got some gnarly errors when we reach the
recommendedPlaylists field.
Let's jump back into our code.
The
RecommendationDataFetcher class
We'll start by restarting our DGS server, and letting our code generation refresh with the new
Recipe type we've added to the schema.
To help the
soundtracks subgraph understand what it needs to provide when we ask for
recommendedPlaylists, we need to give it a new datafetcher method to handle that field.
To keep our code clean, we'll add a new datafetcher class in the
datafetchers directory called
RecommendationDataFetcher.
package com.example.soundtracks.datafetchers;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsComponent;@DgsComponentpublic class RecommendationDataFetcher {}
And let's also bring in a few more imports we'll need shortly.
import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Playlist;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Recipe;import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsEntityFetcher;import java.util.Map;import java.util.List;
The
recommendedPlaylists method
Next, we'll add a method that maps to the
recommendedPlaylists field, and returns an instance of the generated
Recipe class. Because
Recipe is an entity, we also need to use an annotation called
@DgsEntityFetcher and pass it our type name. This annotation tells DGS to create an instance of
Recipe based on the entity representation it receives from the router.
@DgsComponentpublic class RecommendationDataFetcher {@DgsEntityFetcher(name="Recipe")public Recipe recommendedPlaylists() {// TODO}}
Returning the
Recipe object
You might be asking yourself this question right now: why does the
recommendedPlaylists method return a
Recipe and not a list of
Playlist types?
According to our schema, the
Recipe.recommendedPlaylists field should return a list of
Playlist types, right? And that's just what we want it to do! So why does our
recommendedPlaylists method here return a
Recipe type instead?
First, we should distinguish between the GraphQL
Playlist and
Recipe types and the generated
Recipe Java class that we're returning here. Jump into the generated code file for
Recipe; we'll see that it's a class made up of only the methods and properties that we included in our
soundtracks schema. (None of the other
Recipe fields provided by the
recipes subgraph exist here!)
public class Recipe {private String id;/*** A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe*/private List<Playlist> recommendedPlaylists;// other methods}
The
recommendedPlaylists method we're writing serves as our
soundtracks subgraph's reference resolver for
Recipe. It receives an entity representation from the router that includes a recipe's
__typename and
id fields.
The job of this method is to return a
Recipe instance—with the
recommendedPlaylists field populated! The router then takes the objects it's collected from both the
recipes and
soundtracks subgraphs, composes them together, and lets us query all the
Recipe GraphQL type's fields at once (regardless of how they're divided between subgraphs!).
Working with entity representations
Speaking of entity representations, let's make sure our method is hooked up to receive the object the router will pass it. (Remember that the router will send the
soundtracks subgraph just the information it needs about the recipe that has been queried.)
In this case, all we'll receive is an object with
_typename and
id, the
Recipe entity's primary key!
We can receive this in our method as a
Map<String, String> type called
representation.
@DgsEntityFetcher(name="Recipe")public Recipe recommendedPlaylists(Map<String, String> representation) {// TODO}
If we were to run our dream query now, even though
soundtracks isn't yet contributing any new data, we'd see
representation has the following shape and contents.
{__typename=Recipe, id=rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1}
Cool! That's enough information to work with for now.
The first thing we should do inside of our method is create a new
Recipe instance we can build onto.
@DgsEntityFetcher(name="Recipe")public Recipe recommendedPlaylists(Map<String, String> representation) {Recipe recipe = new Recipe();}
Then, let's make sure that our method is working by creating a couple of mock playlists.
Playlist rockPlaylist = new Playlist();rockPlaylist.setId("1");rockPlaylist.setName("Rock n' Roll");rockPlaylist.setDescription("A rock n' roll playlist");Playlist popPlaylist = new Playlist();popPlaylist.setId("2");popPlaylist.setName("Pop");popPlaylist.setDescription("A pop playlist");List<Playlist> playlists = List.of(rockPlaylist, popPlaylist);
We'll set them as the value for the
recommendedPlaylists property on our
Recipe object, then return the recipe.
recipe.setRecommendedPlaylists(playlists);return recipe;
Time to recompile!
Our running
rover dev process will pick up the changes that we've made, recompose our supergraph schema, and restart the local router. So let's try out our query at
http://localhost:4000. Our mocked playlists don't return any track data just yet, so we'll pare down our query slightly.
query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionsrecommendedPlaylists {idnamedescription}}}
Let's check out the query plan. We'll see that first, the router will fetch data from
recipes, and then use that data to build out its request to
soundtracks. The last step is flattening the response from both subgraphs into a single instance of a
Recipe type for the
recipe field we've queried!
Let's try it out, and... we've got data!
Still seeing
recommendedPlaylists: null? Try restarting your DGS server! The
rover dev process running our router on port
4000 will automatically refresh.
Up next
Awesome! Our
recipes and
soundtracks services are now collaborating on the same
Recipe entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router packages up the response for us.
However, our musical recommendations are still pretty weak. In fact, they're not much like recommendations at all—they're hardcoded playlist objects! We haven't actually used any recipe-specific data to determine the playlists we recommend to our potential chef users. In the next lesson, we'll dive deeper into federation-specific directives and fortify our soundtrack suggestions.
