Overview

It's time to witness the true strength of federation; we're about to join the pieces and make our queries more powerful and dynamic than ever before.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn what an entity type is and where to find entities in our supergraph using Studio

Contribute field s to an existing entity defined in another subgraph

Recipes and soundtracks

Remember our dream query?

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } }

We envision selecting a particular recipe and immediately getting recommendations for the perfect soundtrack to pair with it. We'll call this field: recommendedPlaylists.

The recommendedPlaylists field needs to live in the soundtracks subgraph, because it's related to music data, but it belongs to the Recipe type.

The big problem with that? The soundtracks subgraph has no idea what the Recipe type is! Let's fix that—with entities.

What's an entity?

An entity is an object type with fields split between multiple subgraphs. When working with an entity, each subgraph can do one or both of the following:

Contribute different field s to the entity

Reference an entity, which means using it as a return type for another field defined in the subgraph

Contributing vs. referencing

To differentiate between subgraphs that contribute to an entity, and those that reference an entity, think of it this way: a subgraph that contributes fields is actually adding new data capabilities from its own domain to the entity type.

This is in contrast to a subgraph that merely references the entity; it's essentially just "mentioning" the existence of the entity, and providing it as the return type for another field.

In federation, we use entities to create cohesive types that aren't confined to just one subgraph or another; instead, they can span our entire API!

We already have an entity in our supergraph. Let's head over to Studio to our supergraph page and navigate to the Schema page.

Select Objects from the left-hand list. See that green E label beside the Recipe type? E stands for entity!

studio.apollographql.com

Note: We saw that same label in Explorer, in the Documentation panel, beside any field that returned the Recipe type.

To create an entity, a subgraph needs to provide two things: a primary key and a reference resolver.

Defining a primary key

An entity's primary key is the field (or fields) that can uniquely identify an instance of that entity within a subgraph. The router uses primary keys to collect data from across multiple subgraphs and associate it with a single entity instance. It's how we know that each subgraph is talking about—and providing data for—the same object!

For example, a recipe entity's primary key is its id field. This means that the router can use a particular recipe's id to gather its data from multiple subgraphs.

We use the @key directive, along with a property called fields to set the field we want to use as the entity's primary key.

Entity syntax type EntityType @key ( fields : "id" )

Reference resolvers and entity representations

Because an entity's fields can be divided across subgraphs, each subgraph that provides fields needs a way to identify the instance the router is gathering data for. When it can identify this instance, the subgraph can provide additional data. Identifying a particular instance of an entity takes the form of a method called a reference resolver.

This method receives a basic object called an entity representation. An entity representation is an object that the router uses to identify a particular entity instance. It always includes the typename for the entity type, along with the @key field and its corresponding value.

Note: The __typename field exists on all GraphQL types automatically. It always returns the name of the type, as a string. For example, Recipe.__typename returns "Recipe".

An entity representation for a recipe might look like this:

Example recipe entity representation { "__typename" : "Recipe" , "id" : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" }

You can think of the entity representation as the minimum basic information the router needs to associate data from multiple subgraphs, and ensure that each subgraph is talking about the same object.

As we'll see shortly, the entity representation for a particular recipe will give our soundtracks subgraph all the information it needs (nothing more, nothing less!) to contribute some recommended playlists.

Contributing fields to an entity

The Recipe type is an entity; this means that even though it's originally defined in the recipes subgraph, we can use it—and build onto it—in our soundtracks subgraph.

To add to the Recipe entity, we need it to exist in our soundtracks subgraph.

Open up your code editor, and navigate to the src/main/resources/schema/schema.graphqls file. We'll start by adding a basic stub of the Recipe type: this consists of the type name, the @key directive, and the field assigned as its primary key, id .

schema.graphqls type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! } Copy

Notice that we don't need to include any other fields from the Recipe entity as defined in the recipes subgraph. We can keep our soundtracks subgraph clean and concerned only with the data it requires to do its job.

Watch out! Unknown directive 'key' Though DGS is federation-compatible right out of our box, our IDE might not yet be caught up to speed. You might see a syntax error around your stub of the Recipe type, indicating that the @key directive cannot be found. To resolve this in IntelliJ, pop open your Settings and click Languages & Frameworks from the menu on the left. Under GraphQL, we'll find a section called Frameworks. Here, we'll see a checkbox for Federation. Let's make sure that's checked! This will validate all of the federation-syntax we use in our project. (Note that you might need to restart your IDE after making this change.) Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Next, let's add that recommendedPlaylists field to the Recipe type. We'll give it a return type of [Playlist!]! .

schema.graphqls type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists. " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] ! } Copy

Our rover dev process should still be running, so let's jump back to http://localhost:4000 and build a new operation. Now we'll see that the recommendedPlaylists field is available under the Recipe type. Our small schema changes have made it possible to construct our dream query!

http://localhost:4000

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } } Copy

Though it's lovely to look at, our query can't actually return data yet. This is because while the recipes subgraph can easily fulfill details about a recipe's name, ingredients, and instructions, we still haven't given soundtracks any idea of what to do when the router requests its recipe-themed recommendations.

In fact, if we run the query, we'll see just that: recipes -provided details return as expected, but we've got some gnarly errors when we reach the recommendedPlaylists field.

See JSON errors JSON { { "recommendedPlaylists" : null } , "errors" : [ { "message" : "Validation error (UnknownType) : Unknown type '_Any'" , "extensions" : { "classification" : "ValidationError" } } , { "message" : "Validation error (FieldUndefined@[_entities]) : Field '_entities' in type 'Query' is undefined" , "extensions" : { "classification" : "ValidationError" } } , { "message" : "Validation error (UnknownType@[_entities]) : Unknown type 'Recipe'" , "extensions" : { "classification" : "ValidationError" } } ] }

Let's jump back into our code.

The RecommendationDataFetcher class

We'll start by restarting our DGS server, and letting our code generation refresh with the new Recipe type we've added to the schema.

Task! I've restarted the server.

To help the soundtracks subgraph understand what it needs to provide when we ask for recommendedPlaylists , we need to give it a new datafetcher method to handle that field.

To keep our code clean, we'll add a new datafetcher class in the datafetchers directory called RecommendationDataFetcher .

datafetchers/RecommendationDataFetcher package com . example . soundtracks . datafetchers ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; @DgsComponent public class RecommendationDataFetcher { } Copy

And let's also bring in a few more imports we'll need shortly.

import com . example . soundtracks . generated . types . Playlist ; import com . example . soundtracks . generated . types . Recipe ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsEntityFetcher ; import java . util . Map ; import java . util . List ; Copy

The recommendedPlaylists method

Next, we'll add a method that maps to the recommendedPlaylists field, and returns an instance of the generated Recipe class. Because Recipe is an entity, we also need to use an annotation called @DgsEntityFetcher and pass it our type name. This annotation tells DGS to create an instance of Recipe based on the entity representation it receives from the router.

@DgsComponent public class RecommendationDataFetcher { @DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( ) { } } Copy

Returning the Recipe object

You might be asking yourself this question right now: why does the recommendedPlaylists method return a Recipe and not a list of Playlist types?

According to our schema, the Recipe.recommendedPlaylists field should return a list of Playlist types, right? And that's just what we want it to do! So why does our recommendedPlaylists method here return a Recipe type instead?

First, we should distinguish between the GraphQL Playlist and Recipe types and the generated Recipe Java class that we're returning here. Jump into the generated code file for Recipe ; we'll see that it's a class made up of only the methods and properties that we included in our soundtracks schema. (None of the other Recipe fields provided by the recipes subgraph exist here!)

Java public class Recipe { private String id ; private List < Playlist > recommendedPlaylists ; }

The recommendedPlaylists method we're writing serves as our soundtracks subgraph's reference resolver for Recipe . It receives an entity representation from the router that includes a recipe's __typename and id fields.

The job of this method is to return a Recipe instance—with the recommendedPlaylists field populated! The router then takes the objects it's collected from both the recipes and soundtracks subgraphs, composes them together, and lets us query all the Recipe GraphQL type's fields at once (regardless of how they're divided between subgraphs!).

Working with entity representations

Speaking of entity representations, let's make sure our method is hooked up to receive the object the router will pass it. (Remember that the router will send the soundtracks subgraph just the information it needs about the recipe that has been queried.)

In this case, all we'll receive is an object with _typename and id , the Recipe entity's primary key!

We can receive this in our method as a Map<String, String> type called representation .

@DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { } Copy

If we were to run our dream query now, even though soundtracks isn't yet contributing any new data, we'd see representation has the following shape and contents.

the Recipe entity representation { __typename = Recipe , id = rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1 }

Cool! That's enough information to work with for now.

The first thing we should do inside of our method is create a new Recipe instance we can build onto.

@DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { Recipe recipe = new Recipe ( ) ; } Copy

Then, let's make sure that our method is working by creating a couple of mock playlists.

mock playlists Playlist rockPlaylist = new Playlist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; Playlist popPlaylist = new Playlist ( ) ; popPlaylist . setId ( "2" ) ; popPlaylist . setName ( "Pop" ) ; popPlaylist . setDescription ( "A pop playlist" ) ; List < Playlist > playlists = List . of ( rockPlaylist , popPlaylist ) ; Copy

We'll set them as the value for the recommendedPlaylists property on our Recipe object, then return the recipe.

recipe . setRecommendedPlaylists ( playlists ) ; return recipe ; Copy

See the full RecommendationDataFetcher class file Java package com . example . soundtracks . datafetchers ; import com . example . soundtracks . generated . types . Playlist ; import com . example . soundtracks . generated . types . Recipe ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsComponent ; import com . netflix . graphql . dgs . DgsEntityFetcher ; import java . util . List ; import java . util . Map ; @DgsComponent public class RecommendationDataFetcher { @DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { Recipe recipe = new Recipe ( ) ; Playlist rockPlaylist = new Playlist ( ) ; rockPlaylist . setId ( "1" ) ; rockPlaylist . setName ( "Rock n' Roll" ) ; rockPlaylist . setDescription ( "A rock n' roll playlist" ) ; Playlist popPlaylist = new Playlist ( ) ; popPlaylist . setId ( "2" ) ; popPlaylist . setName ( "Pop" ) ; popPlaylist . setDescription ( "A pop playlist" ) ; List < Playlist > playlists = List . of ( rockPlaylist , popPlaylist ) ; recipe . setRecommendedPlaylists ( playlists ) ; return recipe ; } } Copy

Time to recompile!

Task! I've restarted my soundtracks subgraph.

Our running rover dev process will pick up the changes that we've made, recompose our supergraph schema, and restart the local router. So let's try out our query at http://localhost:4000 . Our mocked playlists don't return any track data just yet, so we'll pare down our query slightly.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

Let's check out the query plan. We'll see that first, the router will fetch data from recipes , and then use that data to build out its request to soundtracks . The last step is flattening the response from both subgraphs into a single instance of a Recipe type for the recipe field we've queried!

http://localhost:4000

Let's try it out, and... we've got data!

Still seeing recommendedPlaylists: null ? Try restarting your DGS server! The rover dev process running our router on port 4000 will automatically refresh.

See JSON response JSON { "data" : { "recipe" : { "name" : "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken" , "description" : "As you slice [...]" , "ingredients" : [ { "text" : "4 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless" } , ] , "instructions" : [ "Begin by preparing the chicken breasts. [...]" , "In a shallow dish, [...]" , ] , "recommendedPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "1" , "name" : "Rock n' Roll" , "description" : "A rock n' roll playlist" } , { "id" : "2" , "name" : "Pop" , "description" : "A pop playlist" } ] } }

Up next

Awesome! Our recipes and soundtracks services are now collaborating on the same Recipe entity. Each subgraph contributes its own fields, and the router packages up the response for us.