Overview

One of the biggest benefits of federation is the ability to compose multiple smaller schemas together into a single, declarative document. Each subgraph schema is like a cog in the entire supergraph apparatus—and we can provide extra instructions for how its types and fields should be used when they're integrated into our graph. It's time to meet the next tool in our federation toolbox: schema directives.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn about the @external and @requires directive s

Resolve field s in the soundtracks subgraph using data from recipes

Introducing directives

A GraphQL directive is like a special instruction for part of your GraphQL schema or operation. We can use them to communicate extra details about a field or customize responses. Directives always start with the @ symbol.

Many directives are default directives—that is, they're part of the GraphQL specification. Others, as we'll see shortly, are federation-specific directives. We apply these directives in subgraph schemas to enable features that help our federated graphs run more smoothly.

We've already encountered one such directive: @key ! It lets us use the same entity in both subgraphs, and provides the common "key" the router uses to link all the data together.

But as we saw in the last lesson, soundtracks doesn't have enough information about a recipe to provide useful playlist recommendations. It makes sense to identify each recipe by its unique id (some recipes with the same name might exist!), but we can't make recommendations based on an id !

A recipe's name , however, might be a bit more useful. How can we use that bit of information from the recipes subgraph to determine what we return from soundtracks ?

@requires and @external

In order to resolve its recommendedPlaylists field, the soundtracks subgraph requires more specific data from recipes .

The soundtracks subgraph might be unaware that recipes exists—but we're not!

We know that recipes provides a Recipe.name field, and we have a mechanism to share that knowledge: when logic in one subgraph depends on data from another, we can use the @requires and @external directives. Let's dive into these one by one, and see how we use them together.

@requires

Let's return to our schema.

Here, our Recipe.recommendedPlaylists field needs some additional data in order to do its job of providing music suggestions. To indicate which fields it needs data from, we'll attach the @requires directive and set its fields property.

schema.graphqls type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] @requires ( fields : "name" ) } Copy

This syntax effectively instructs the router that in order for the soundtracks subgraph to resolve the Recipe.recommendedPlaylists field, it also needs the recipe's name field.

These instructions are clear, but we need to make one more update to the Recipe type. We're referring to its name field from this subgraph, but our Recipe entity—as far as our soundtracks subgraph knows—doesn't actually have a field by this name!

We can fix this using the @external directive.

@external

We reach for the @external directive when we reference a field inside a subgraph that doesn't fulfill it. We need to mark these fields as @external because the data needs to come from somewhere outside of the subgraph we're working in.

Let's jump back into our soundtracks subgraph, and add the name field to the Recipe entity. We'll mark it with @external .

schema.graphqls type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the recipe " name : String @external " A list of recommended playlists for this particular recipe. Returns 1 to 3 playlists. " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] @requires ( fields : "name" ) } Copy

The datafetcher (or resolver function) for the Recipe.name field lives in the recipes subgraph, which is why this field needs to be marked as @external !

This directive gives us the freedom to refer to fields we know will exist once our supergraph has been composed, even if the subgraph we're working in doesn't define logic for them.

Great—our schema directives are applied, and our instructions to the router are complete. Now, let's step through how the router will actually execute them!

Watch out! Error: EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH The EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH error might pop up in the terminal running rover dev to warn us that the data type we gave Recipe.name in the soundtracks subgraph does not precisely match how it's defined in recipes . The error gives us a bit more information: in recipes , the Recipe.name field should have the type of nullable String . Go back and check how you defined Recipe.name in soundtracks ; it should look like the example below. GraphQL " The name of the recipe " name : String @external Copy Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Required fields and the router

So we know that we require a recipe's name before we can actually fulfill the recommendedPlaylists field. What does this look like in practice? Let's return to our simplified query.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

If we revisit our Query Plan, we'll see again that first the router plans to execute a request to the recipes subgraph. Having retrieved that data, it will then send a request to soundtracks for the remainder of the query.

http://localhost:4000

When the recommendedPlaylists datafetcher is called, the entity representation passed in as a parameter now contains an additional property: name !

the Recipe entity representation { __typename = Recipe , id = rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1 , name = Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken }

How was the name property automatically included in the object that was passed to the recommendedPlaylists datafetcher? It all comes down to the stub of Recipe that we added to the soundtracks schema!

schema.graphqls type Recipe @key ( fields : "id" ) { id : ID ! " The name of the recipe " name : String @external " A list of recommended playlists to accompany the recipe " recommendedPlaylists : [ Playlist ! ] @requires ( fields : "name" ) }

The id field is passed along with our entity representation because it's marked with the @key directive. The recommendedPlaylists field states explicitly that it requires name . And because we defined name and marked it as @external , the router is able to connect the dots and pass that data along with the __typename and id fields into the recommendedPlaylists datafetcher.

RecommendationDataFetcher @DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { }

But what happens if our query doesn't include the Recipe.name field we require for recommendedPlaylists ?

Take the operation below, for example; we bypass a recipe's name field, and go right to requesting its recommendedPlaylists !

query GetRecommendedSoundtracksForRecipe { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { recommendedPlaylists { id name description } } } Copy

If we run this query, we'll see the same exact results as before—and upon inspecting the contents of the datafetcher's representation parameter, we'll see that the value of name gets passed into the recommendedPlaylists datafetcher whether it's explicitly part of the query or not!

This is because the process of resolving recommendedPlaylists requires that the value of the name field be passed along too. For this reason, the router always fetches a recipe's name data first, and ensures it's passed along to the recommendedPlaylists datafetcher.

Recommending real playlists

One step closer to removing our hard-coded data! With the name of our recipe in-hand, we can fire off a request for some good playlists that will actually fit the mood of what we're cooking up.

In the first course in this series, we connected our soundtracks subgraph to a datasource called SpotifyClient , which sent requests to a Spotify REST API.We used it to query for particular playlists, or even add new tracks to an existing playlist.

Refresher: The SpotifyClient class The SpotifyClient class connects to a REST endpoint and provides three methods: featuredPlaylistsRequest , which returns an object containing featured playlists playlistRequest , which returns a particular playlist addItemsToPlaylist , which accepts a list of track URIs and adds them to a specified playlist You can review the code in src/main/java/com.example.soundtracks/datasources/SpotifyClient .

Now we need to set up a method we can call to search for playlists.

The search method

Jump into datasources/SpotifyClient , and add a new method called search to the class..

datasources/SpotifyClient public void search ( String term ) { } Copy

This method will accept a single parameter that we'll call term , which is a String .

Our WebClient instance is already set up in this file as a property called client , so we can set up a new request right away to the /search endpoint of our API. We'll add a few query parameters to suit the endpoint's needs (see the documentation for greater detail), such as the search term ( "q" ) and the type of data we'll be searching ( "playlist" ).

public void search ( String term ) { builder . get ( ) . uri ( uriBuilder -> uriBuilder . path ( "/search" ) . queryParam ( "q" , term ) . queryParam ( "type" , "playlist" ) . build ( ) ) . retrieve ( ) } Copy

To complete our call to this endpoint, we need to give our method a class that it can convert the response body to. Let's take a look at the response shape by opening up a new browser tab and pasting the following URL.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/search?q=Luscious%20Lemon%20and%20Thyme%20Chicken&type=playlist Copy

This URL takes in a search term of "Luscious Lemon and Thyme Chicken" and filters through a list of playlists to return two or three that might suit the recipe's theme. And when we navigate to this page, we see a big response object that starts with a "playlists" property. We don't dig into the actual details of our playlist objects until we reach the "items" property, at which point we have a big array we can actually work with.

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/search?...

This response takes the same shape as a class that already exists in our project—the PlaylistCollection class, which already exists.

Refresher: Revisiting the PlaylistCollection class In the previous course in this series, we created the PlaylistCollectiont class to parse through the data that we received when making a request to the /browse/featured-playlists . This class handled the special object that let us dig into the JSON response and pluck out the details we actually wanted to work with. Java public class PlaylistCollection { List < MappedPlaylist > playlists ; public void setPlaylists ( JsonNode playlists ) throws IOException { JsonNode playlistItems = playlists . get ( "items" ) ; ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; this . playlists = mapper . readValue ( playlistItems . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; } public List < MappedPlaylist > getPlaylists ( ) { return this . playlists ; } } ; For our purposes, we ignored everything else in the JSON response outside of the items property. Here, we were able to map through the objects and surface them in a property called playlists , which we are able to access through the getPlaylists method.

We'll add PlaylistCollection as the class we pass to the body method at the end of our request.

Be sure to also update the return type of the function— PlaylistCollection ! That's it for the search method implementation.

public PlaylistCollection search ( String term ) { return builder . get ( ) . uri ( uriBuilder -> uriBuilder . path ( "/search" ) . queryParam ( "q" , term ) . queryParam ( "type" , "playlist" ) . build ( ) ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( PlaylistCollection . class ) ; } Copy

Returning recommendedPlaylists

Next, let's actually call that method. We'll jump back into the RecommendationDataFetcher file, and bring in some imports. We'll need our SpotifyClient , and the Autowired annotation from Spring.

RecommendationDataFetcher import com . example . soundtracks . models . MappedPlaylist ; import com . example . soundtracks . models . PlaylistCollection ; import com . example . soundtracks . datasources . SpotifyClient ; import org . springframework . beans . factory . annotation . Autowired ; Copy

At the top of our class, we'll create a spotifyClient property, and initialize it in a new constructor method.

RecommendationDataFetcher private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient ; @Autowired public RecommendationDataFetcher ( SpotifyClient spotifyClient ) { this . spotifyClient = spotifyClient ; } Copy

Finally, we'll jump down to the recommendedPlaylists method and clear out all of the mocked data! We're ready for the real world.

Here's what your method should look like.

RecommendationDataFetcher @DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { Recipe recipe = new Recipe ( ) ; return recipe ; } Copy

Note: Remember that our method's return type is still Recipe —we're taking in the entity representation from the recipes subgraph, and returning it with additional data: our recommendedPlaylists ! This gives the router all of the components it needs to build a comprehensive Recipe object with all of its fields from different subgraphs.

First, let's pull out the name we get from representation .Then, we'll use spotifyClient.search() and pass in the name , storing the results in a response variable.

@DgsEntityFetcher ( name = "Recipe" ) public Recipe recommendedPlaylists ( Map < String , String > representation ) { Recipe recipe = new Recipe ( ) ; String name = representation . get ( "name" ) ; PlaylistCollection response = spotifyClient . search ( name ) ; return recipe ; } Copy

Because our response returns a PlaylistCollection type, we have access to its getPlaylists method. This will return a List of MappedPlaylist types.

List < MappedPlaylist > playlists = response . getPlaylists ( ) ; Copy

Refresher: Revisiting the MappedPlaylist class One of the benefits of working with DGS is the code generation plugin, which reads in our schema file and outputs some convenient classes we can use to pass around and manipulate our data. While these classes map beautifully to our GraphQL types, however, there are often some discrepancies between them and the shape that our objects take directly from a REST endpoint. In our case, we found a playlist's track objects nested below an extra property, "items" , which our GraphQL type does not include or need. For this reason, we created the MappedPlaylist class to extend the generated Playlist class. It read in the data from the REST endpoint, and "unwrapped" a playlist's tracks so that we had easier access to the level of detail that we actually cared about. Java @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class MappedPlaylist extends Playlist { @JsonSetter ( "tracks" ) public void mapTracks ( JsonNode tracks ) throws IOException { ObjectMapper mapper = new ObjectMapper ( ) ; JsonNode items = tracks . get ( "items" ) ; List < MappedTrack > trackList = mapper . readValue ( items . traverse ( ) , new TypeReference < > ( ) { } ) ; this . setTracks ( trackList . stream ( ) . map ( MappedTrack :: getTrack ) . toList ( ) ) ; } } This approach still allowed us to build upon the generated Playlist class and all of its methods, but it also gave us a bit more flexibility to prepare the data in the shape of our GraphQL schema.

We've got our recommended playlists neatly tucked away in the playlists variable, and now we need to set them on our recipe so that we can return all this data to the router.

But there's an issue: calling recipe.setRecommendedPlaylists with the playlists produces an error!

List < MappedPlaylist > playlists = response . getPlaylists ( ) ; recipe . setRecommendedPlaylists ( playlists ) ;

There's a mismatch between the parameter the setRecommendedPlaylists method expects, and what we're actually passing it.

If we look closely, the playlists variable is a List of MappedPlaylist types.

But when we inspect the Recipe class that DGS generated for us, we'll find that it expects a List of Playlist types.

com.example.soundtracks/generated/types/Recipe public class Recipe { private String id ; private String name ; private List < Playlist > recommendedPlaylists ; }

You might recall that we ran into a similar situation in part one of this series: we're working with a child class, but some part of our code expects an instance of the parent class.

We can jump into our MappedPlaylist class and give it a new method: getPlaylist . This method will return itself ( this ), upcast as an instance of the class it inherits from, Playlist .

models/MappedPlaylist public Playlist getPlaylist ( ) { return this ; } Copy

Now, instead of passing the playlists variable into setRecommendedPlaylists right away, we'll call each instance's getPlaylist method, and stick them all back into a new list.

RecommendationDataFetcher List < MappedPlaylist > playlists = response . getPlaylists ( ) ; List < Playlist > preparedPlaylists = playlists . stream ( ) . map ( MappedPlaylist :: getPlaylist ) . toList ( ) ; Copy

Then we'll pass this new variable into the setRecommendedPlaylists method!

RecommendationDataFetcher List < MappedPlaylist > playlists = response . getPlaylists ( ) ; List < Playlist > preparedPlaylists = playlists . stream ( ) . map ( MappedPlaylist :: getPlaylist ) . toList ( ) ; recipe . setRecommendedPlaylists ( preparedPlaylists ) ; Copy

Refresher: Upcasting from child to parent class We previously explored this concept in the first course of this series, when we upcast a MappedTrack to a Track class. Java models/MappedTrack public Track getTrack ( ) { return this ; } By using MappedTrack to begin with, we could account for the additional layers of JSON nesting, drill through them to our data, which we then plucked out and set on the underlying properties MappedTrack inherited from Track . With all the "mapping" taken care of when we first cast our data objects to MappedTrack instances, we were left with all of the original properties and methods that DGS generated for us in the Track class. By upcasting to Track , we can more easily work with other generated types (such as Playlist ) with properties that expect the Track type. This lets us avoid creating a myriad of child classes just to compensate for the differences between our response data and our actual GraphQL schema.

And with that, we should have all errors taken care of!

The dream query

It's the moment of truth. Let's revisit our dream query in all its glory.

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } } Copy

It's time to test it out. Jumping back into Sandbox, make sure the Operation panel is filled out and... we've got data! And live recommendations for our particular recipe.

http://localhost:4000

Watch out! Error: EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE If you restarted your rover dev process for any reason after adding directives to the soundtracks subgraph, you might encounter an error like the one below. EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE: Field "Recipe.name" is marked @external on all the subgraphs in which it is listed (subgraph "soundtracks"). This error won't actually stop our rover dev process from running—it's just letting us know that our schema is currently invalid. This is because our soundtracks subgraph indicates that the Recipe.name field can be accessed in an external subgraph, but Rover can't find that subgraph yet. The solution? Bringing the recipes subgraph (which is running remotely) into the rover dev process! Refer back to the lesson on rover dev for the exact syntax. This completes the picture of our schema, and allows Rover to find the external Recipe.name field that was referenced in soundtracks . Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Up next

Okay, we've made lots of changes to our server, and rover dev helped us test everything out in a locally composed supergraph. Emphasis on the word local; to get our changes actually "live" (at least in the tutorial sense of the word), we need to tell GraphOS about them!