In this lesson, we will:

Convert our soundtracks server into a federated subgraph

Use our soundtracks subgraph to create a new supergraph

Set up our environment variables

From server to subgraph

Our soundtracks server is already in good shape to become a subgraph: one that's ready to be federated as part of a larger graph. There are just a few little tweaks we need to make.

Installing @apollo/subgraph

First, in the root of our soundtracks directory, let's install the @apollo/subgraph package. This package provides a number of utilities that prepare a GraphQL service (like our soundtracks server) to be integrated with other GraphQL services behind a single endpoint.

soundtracks npm install @apollo/subgraph Copy

Using buildSubgraphSchema

Next, we'll jump into our src/index.ts file, inside of soundtracks . Here, we can import the buildSubgraphSchema function from @apollo/subgraph .

index.ts import { buildSubgraphSchema } from "@apollo/subgraph" ; Copy

Next, we'll tweak our instantiation of ApolloServer just slightly. Instead of passing an object with our typeDefs and resolvers directly to the constructor function, we'll define an object with a property called schema .

- const server = new ApolloServer({ typeDefs, resolvers }); + const server = new ApolloServer({ + schema: // TODO + }) Copy

As the value of the schema property, we'll call buildSubgraphSchema , passing it an array that contains our object of typeDefs and resolvers . Here's what that looks like.

index.ts const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : buildSubgraphSchema ( [ { typeDefs , resolvers } ] ) , } ) ; Copy

What's going on with the buildSubgraphSchema function? The buildSubgraphSchema function takes an array of objects. The object we pass contains typeDefs and resolvers and returns a federation-ready subgraph schema. This schema includes a number of federation directives and types that enable our subgraph to take full advantage of the power of federation. More on that in a bit!

See the entire index.ts file TypeScript index.ts import { ApolloServer } from "@apollo/server" ; import { startStandaloneServer } from "@apollo/server/standalone" ; import { readFileSync } from "fs" ; import path from "path" ; import { gql } from "graphql-tag" ; import { resolvers } from "./resolvers" ; import { SpotifyAPI } from "./datasources/spotify-api" ; import { buildSubgraphSchema } from "@apollo/subgraph" ; const typeDefs = gql ( readFileSync ( path . resolve ( __dirname , "./schema.graphql" ) , { encoding : "utf-8" , } ) ) ; async function startApolloServer ( ) { const server = new ApolloServer ( { schema : buildSubgraphSchema ( [ { typeDefs , resolvers } ] ) } ) ; const { url } = await startStandaloneServer ( server , { context : async ( ) => { const { cache } = server ; return { dataSources : { spotifyAPI : new SpotifyAPI ( { cache } ) , } , } ; } , } ) ; console . log ( ` 🚀 Server is running 📭 Query at ${ url } ` ) ; } startApolloServer ( ) ; Copy

Enabling Federation 2

For our subgraph to take advantage of all of the features available in Federation version 2, we need to add a specific definition called extend schema . This links to the version of federation that we want to use.

Copy the following line of code:

schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" ) Copy

Next, we'll open up schema.graphql , and add the schema definition to the top of the file.

schema.graphql extend schema @link ( url : "https://specs.apollo.dev/federation/v2.5" ) type Query { } Copy

And that's it, our server is equipped with federation support!

From subgraph to supergraph

As we learned in the last lesson, we can make our single subgraph— soundtracks qualifies as one now!—the very first piece in a supergraph. Growing from "sub" to "super" is actually a lot easier than it sounds.

Ready to go? Let's jump in.

Creating a new graph

Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won’t be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial.

Open a new browser window and go to GraphOS Studio. If you haven't created a graph in Apollo Studio before now, you'll be prompted to do so. Otherwise, we can create a new graph by clicking the + Create New Graph button in the upper right corner of the dashboard. studio.apollographql.com We'll give our graph a descriptive title, keep the default settings for Graph Architecture as "Supergraph", then click Next. studio.apollographql.com If you don't see the modal above, you may be on the wrong plan. Check your plan: Part of this course covers the self-hosted router, which requires a GraphOS Enterprise plan. You can still follow along if your organization is on a different plan, but you won’t be able to complete certain hands-on tasks. You can also test out this functionality by signing up for a free Enterprise trial. We should now see a modal with options for publishing a schema. studio.apollographql.com

We're ready to publish our schema!

Publishing the soundtracks schema

To publish our soundtracks schema to our new graph, we'll use the Rover CLI. Rover lets us connect to our graph from the command line and publish schemas, but it needs a couple of pieces of data first.

APOLLO_KEY : Your graph 's API key, used to interact with a single graph in GraphOS . It starts with something like "service:your-graph-name" . Note that this is different from your personal API key, which we used to authenticate Rover in the first lesson, and which grants you partial access to every graph in the organization you belong to.

single personal APOLLO_GRAPH_REF : The graph ref erence (or graph ref) for our supergraph , which we'll use to tell Rover where to publish our subgraphs . A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant .

We'll use these values again when we run the router, so we can store them in a new file we'll add to the router directory called .env .

Let's create that file now.

📦 odyssey-federation-typescript ┣ 📂 router ┃ ┣ 📄 config.yaml ┃ ┣ 📄 .env ┗ 📂 soundtracks

Watch out! Missing a router directory? You might be missing the router directory if you built upon your project from the previous course. Not to worry! You can catch up by creating a new directory called router , along with a .env file. That's it! We'll build out this directory shortly. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Storing variables

Go back to the configuration options in Studio that appeared after you created your supergraph. Make sure you're on the Schema Document tab. First, make sure that the Supergraph Pipeline Track dropdown is set to Federation 2.6 Supergraph. This specifies that our supergraph should be built using the latest features of Apollo Federation. studio.apollographql.com Below, take a little peek at the command for publishing a subgraph schema. We'll be running this command shortly, but for now, we're more interested in the APOLLO_KEY environment variable here. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Click on the eye icon on the code block to reveal the full value of APOLLO_KEY . Copy APOLLO_KEY and its value into the router/.env file. We'll need it for the next step, and won't have access to the same key again through Studio. router/.env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key Now let's go back to Studio to get our graph ref. The value we're looking for appears in the same code block, directly after the "rover subgraph publish" part of the command. We'll save this value as an environment variable as well, but we can access it anytime from our graph's home page. APOLLO_KEY = your-graphs-apollo-key \ rover subgraph publish your-graph-name@current \ --name products --schema ./products-schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://products.prod.svc.cluster.local:4001/graphql Learn more: current and other graph variants Our graph ref references our supergraph's current variant, which is created by default. A variant represents a different environment where the supergraph runs. For example, we could have a variant for staging or pre-production, a common environment where we can test our schema changes before they go live. We could have another variant for production, which our real-life clients could use. To explore graph variants, how to create them, and how to make them public to the outside world, check out the GraphOS: Basics lesson, Sharing your supergraph.

Great! Before proceeding, we should make sure that we've saved both of our environment variables. We're about to put them to work!

router/.env APOLLO_KEY=your-unique-apollo-api-key APOLLO_GRAPH_REF=your-graph-name@current

We've got the values we need to publish our subgraphs!

The rover subgraph publish command

Rover has a command ready to help us with this important task: rover subgraph publish . This command pushes the latest version of a single subgraph schema to Apollo Studio.

rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name < SUBGRAPH NAME > \ --schema < SCHEMA FILE PATH > \ --routing-url < ROUTING URL > Copy

To use this command, we need the graph ref for the supergraph we want to publish to and the following command line options:

Option What is it? --name What we want to call our subgraph in Apollo Studio --schema The relative path to our subgraph's schema file --routing-url The URL where our subgraph runs (locally, for now)

Let's fill out this command for our soundtracks subgraph.

Note: If your soundtracks server is not already running, boot it up now!

Bounce back to the terminal and make sure we're in the soundtracks directory of our project. Now let's type out the command: Copy the following line to get started. rover subgraph publish Copy Next, we'll paste in the value of our APOLLO_GRAPH_REF environment variable. For the name option, we'll pass in soundtracks . For the schema option, we'll pass in the path to our schema, which from the root of the soundtracks directory is ./src/schema.graphql . And for the routing-url option, we'll pass in localhost:4000 . rover subgraph publish < APOLLO_GRAPH_REF > \ --name soundtracks \ --schema ./src/schema.graphql \ --routing-url http://localhost:4000 Copy Note: We've used the \ character in this command to improve legibility by putting each command-line option on its own line. If you choose to type the entire rover subgraph publish command on a single line, you don't need to include the \ . You'll see the following message: The host localhost is not routable via the public internet. Continuing the publish will make this subgraph reachable in local environments only. Would you still like to publish? [y/N] Go ahead and tap the y key. We'll stick to local environments for this course! If all is well in the world, running this command should output a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!

Watch out! Did something go wrong? If there's an error in the terminal, have no fear! These troubleshooting tips cover a few of the most common scenarios we might encounter when publishing our subgraph. Failed authentication Rover might indicate that publishing failed due to malformed or invalid credentials. The error message: error[E014]: The API key you provided is malformed. An API key must have three parts separated by a colon. Copy OR error[E013]: The registry did not recognize the provided API key. Check your API key to make sure it's valid (are you using the right profile?). Copy How to fix it: Double-check that the key used to configure Rover matches the APOLLO_KEY provided for your graph . If necessary, generate a new personal API key by visiting the Settings tab in Apollo Studio, then rerun rover config auth .

Settings You can also check the id entity of your configured API key by running the command rover config whoami . An invalid API key produces the error below: For more information about configuring Rover to work with graph keys, see the docs on configuring Rover. Connection refused The error message: error sending request for url (http://localhost:4000/) error: The SDL you passed was empty Make sure the command you are piping to Rover contains output. Copy How to fix it: Make sure your soundtracks server is running on http://localhost:4000 and run the command again. Seeing another error? For any other scenarios not covered here, please see the official docs on Rover errors. Still having trouble? Visit the Odyssey forums to get help.

Reviewing results in Studio

Let's go back to Studio. We can click "See schema changes" in the modal to see what's changed in our supergraph.

studio.apollographql.com

This takes us to a new page called Launches. A launch is the process that runs every time we make a change to our supergraph. We'll take a closer look at launches in an upcoming lesson.

studio.apollographql.com

For now let's click on the Schema tab in the sidebar. The Schema Reference page lets us see all the types and fields in our composed supergraph schema. That's right—even though we've only published one subgraph so far, we already have a supergraph schema!

We see that our supergraph's Query type includes the two fields from the soundtracks subgraph: featuredPlaylists and playlist . Each field is annotated with its description, any variables it requires, and which subgraph it belongs to.

studio.apollographql.com

Let's take a closer look at that supergraph schema. Click on the SDL tab at the top of the Schema page. Here we can see details about our published subgraphs, along with two additional schemas.

studio.apollographql.com

The API schema is the GraphQL API that gets exposed to your clients. It cleanly and logically represents the combination of your subgraph schemas. (We won't worry about this schema for now.)

The Supergraph schema is used by the router like a map, to define how incoming GraphQL operations can be divided up among the underlying subgraphs. We only have one at the moment, so all fields in an operation will be routed over to the soundtracks subgraph.

