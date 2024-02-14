Odyssey

Federation with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Learn about the federated graph architecture, creating subgraphs, entities, and directives. We'll build a supergraph with TypeScript and Apollo Server.

Hubble space telescope

Details

  • Updated Feb 14, 2024
  • 10 lessons

What you'll learn

  • The architecture of a supergraph (subgraphs and the router) and Apollo Federation 2

  • Create a supergraph with a self-hosted router in GraphOS

  • Create entities

  • Explore GraphOS graph insights and schema delivery

  • Use the @external and @requires GraphQL schema directives

  • Use the Rover CLI to publish subgraphs, run schema checks and facilitate local development

Prerequisites

  • Basic TypeScript programming knowledge
  • Intro to GraphQL with TypeScript & Apollo Server

Instructor

Liz Hennessy

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

    Currently in beta
    beta

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions
  • fill in the blank activities

    • Coming soon

    • code challenges
    • videos

