Overview

Let's give our supergraph something to sing about—literally! We're going to pair our soundtracks data with meals that need some music! With GraphOS, it's straightforward: we're only a couple clicks away!

In this lesson, we will:

Add a new subgraph to our supergraph using Studio

Inspect an operation 's query plan

Introducing recipes

Everyone needs a good soundtrack to go with the special dish they're whipping up! To that end, we're about to get to know the recipes API; it's another full-fledged GraphQL server with a schema, resolvers, and data sources.

Right now, the recipes API is simply a small collection of recipes. We can ask for things like:

a random recipe

the full list of recipes in its database

the most recently added recipes

a particular recipe's ingredients, cooking time, instructions, and more

Let's welcome this subgraph and brand new functionality into our GraphQL API—we can do this without cloning the repository or making any adjustments at all.

Adding a subgraph

Head over to your supergraph's page in Studio and navigate to the Subgraphs page. We can see that our soundtracks subgraph is already here, pointing to where we hosted it. Click Add a subgraph. Note: You can also add a subgraph using the Rover CLI. Click the arrow next to Add subgraph and select Add subgraph using the Rover CLI to find the instructions. studio.apollographql.com We'll need to provide two things about the subgraph: its URL and its name. Routing URL https://poetic-recipes-api-2f18189a9776.herokuapp.com/ Copy Subgraph name recipes Copy studio.apollographql.com Then, click Add Subgraph. It takes a few moments for GraphOS to check that the subgraph successfully composes with all other existing subgraphs and produces a supergraph schema. And that's it! studio.apollographql.com

Our new supergraph schema

Let's check out the Changelog through the navigation menu to see what new features and capabilities the recipes subgraph has added to the API.

studio.apollographql.com

We can see our graph has grown—with types and fields all about recipes! We've got Ingredient , Recipe , and several new fields added to our Query type like allRecipes and recentlyAddedRecipes .

All of these new types and fields are presumably all coming from the recipes subgraph. We can confirm which fields are coming from which subgraph by heading over to the Schema page.

Under the Reference tab, with Query selected, we can see the entry points to our supergraph. The Subgraph column indicates the subgraph each field is coming from!

studio.apollographql.com

We've got four new fields available from our Query entry point: allRecipes , randomRecipe , recentlyAddedRecipes , and a specific recipe .

Let's dig deeper into the Objects available in the schema.

studio.apollographql.com

See that green "E" label on the Recipe type? It stands for "entity"! You can hover over it for more information, but we'll get to it in a later lesson, so stay tuned.

Our supergraph has officially grown!

Sending a query

With both soundtrack and recipe data at our fingertips, are you itching to put the power of our supergraph to the test? Let's try sending a query that involves both subgraphs.

Let's jump back to the Query tab in the Schema page, where we could see all our available entry points to the supergraph. Under the Actions column of the Schema page, click the Play icon right next to the recipe field.

studio.apollographql.com

This will open up Explorer with the Documentation tab showing the field and what we can use to build our query.

studio.apollographql.com

Note: If you have an operation currently in the Operation panel, clear it or open up a new Explorer tab. We want to start fresh here!

Under recipe we can see its description—Returns a specific recipe based on its ID—along with the fields for a Recipe type. Let's add the name , cookingTime , description , and instructions .

query Recipe ( $recipeId : ID ! ) { recipe ( id : $recipeId ) { cookingTime description instructions } } Copy

Because this field returns data for a specific recipe, we need to give it an ID. Here's what we can paste into the Variables panel.

{ "recipeId" : "recgUKbxnQssl9fYc" } Copy

That's data from the recipes subgraph! Let's bring data from the soundtracks subgraph into the mix! Why don't we pull in data for featured playlists?

There's a handy shortcut in Explorer to search our schema for that field. Hit Command + K or Ctrl + K to access the spotlight search. Start typing featuredPlaylists and the Query.featuredPlaylists field should pop up.

studio.apollographql.com

Let's add the featuredPlaylists field and ask for the name of each playlist as the subfield.

Lastly, we'll rename the operation to be more explicit. Give it the name GetRecipeAndPlaylists .

Your query should now look like this:

query GetRecipeAndPlaylists ( $recipeId : ID ! ) { recipe ( id : $recipeId ) { cookingTime description instructions } featuredPlaylists { name } } Copy

And under the Variables section:

{ "recipeId" : "recgUKbxnQssl9fYc" } Copy

Before running the operation, let's click the dropdown in the Response panel and first inspect the Query Plan Preview.

This diagram shows how the router plans to execute the query that we've written in the Operation panel. We can see the word "Parallel", indicating that the router can make two separate requests simultaneously: one to recipes and one to soundtracks . These requests can run in parallel because neither soundtracks nor recipes depend upon the other's response to resolve their own data.

studio.apollographql.com

Cool—now let's actually run it!

Woohoo, and we get data back! One query, but with data coming from two separate subgraphs 🤯🎉

See the full JSON response Response { "data" : { "recipe" : { "cookingTime" : 15 , "description" : "This tomato basil pasta is perfect for a warm summer evening, served with a crisp green salad and a glass of chilled white wine. It's a dish that will make you feel refreshed, energized, and satisfied. The juicy and sweet tomatoes, aromatic basil, and al dente pasta will transport you straight to the Mediterranean coast. Anyone who loves fresh and vibrant summer flavors will enjoy this dish." , "instructions" : [ "Start by boiling the pasta in salted water according to the package directions. Once cooked, drain and set aside." , "In a large skillet or wok, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and diced onion, and sauté until the onion is translucent." , "Add the chopped tomatoes to the skillet, and cook for 5-7 minutes until the tomatoes have broken down and released their juices. Use a wooden spoon to gently mash the tomatoes." , "Add the cooked pasta to the skillet, and stir until it's coated in the tomato sauce. Season with salt and black pepper to taste." , "Add the chopped basil leaves to the skillet, and stir to combine." , "If desired, sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese over the top of the pasta." ] } , "featuredPlaylists" : [ { "name" : "Sweet Beats & Eats" } , { "name" : "Grilling Tunes" } , { "name" : "Zesty Culinary Harmony" } ] } }

The query plan

We can validate where exactly the data for each field is coming from by inspecting the query plan. The query plan is like a blueprint for an operation: the set of instructions that the router uses to send smaller operations to the subgraphs responsible for those particular fields.

Click on the arrow beside Response and select "Query plan". We can view this as a chart, or as text if we select the icon to "Show plan as text". We won't worry too much about the query plan syntax—the router knows what's going on! But this is useful when we start to involve more subgraphs and more complex queries that need optimization.

For this particular query, we can see that the recipe field and its subfields are coming from the recipes subgraph, and the featuredPlaylists field and its subfields are coming from the soundtracks subgraph. Both of those smaller operations are run in parallel and resolved by its own subgraph, and the router takes care of bundling them up to return in one single response back to the client.

Adding a subgraph was pretty straightforward! But you might be feeling that the data in both subgraphs is still separate and siloed. There's nothing directly connecting soundtracks to recipes or vice versa. We haven't yet achieved the experience that we want: with playlists being recommended to us based on the particular recipe we've selected.

The new feature: a recipe's recommended playlists

We want to ask for details about a random recipe: its description, instructions, and ingredients, plus recommended playlists to cook with! For each playlist, we want to see the list of tracks as well.

Here's what the dream query looks like:

query GetRecipeAndRecommendedSoundtracks { recipe ( id : "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1" ) { name description ingredients { text } instructions recommendedPlaylists { id name description tracks { explicit id name uri durationMs } } } }

Note: We're including the recipe's id inline with the query here for ease of reference as we go through the course. In reality, this id argument would be extracted out into a variable.

We can correlate soundtracks data with a specific recipe by using at least one keyword—in our case, we'll use the recipe's name field, and kick off a search with our soundtracks subgraph to find recommendations that might match the vibe of what we're cooking!

There's only one problem: the soundtracks subgraph doesn't have any idea what a recipe is, much less how to use its name to even start a search. Even though it's part of the same supergraph, it lives in its own world! And right now, the Recipe type and all of its fields live exclusively in the recipes subgraph.

So we'll need a way to connect the data between both subgraphs to make our dream query work (hint: it's called entities!).

This will involve some changes to our soundtracks service, so we'll first set up the right supergraph development environment. This will ensure that the changes we make to the soundtracks subgraph not only work as we expect, but that they also play nicely with the recipes subgraph!

Practice

To add a new subgraph, which of these values does GraphOS need to know? The subgraph's name The subgraph's routing URL The subgraph's resolvers The subgraph's authors The subgraph's data sources Submit

Key takeaways

To add a new subgraph , we can use the Studio UI or Rover CLI .

We can view the router 's query plan using Explorer.

Up next