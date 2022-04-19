Odyssey / Full-Stack Quickstart

Full-Stack Quickstart

Apr 19, 2022

10 lessons

115m

Apollo

  • Introduction

    5m

  • Building a schema

    15m

  • Connecting to data sources

    10m

  • Writing query resolvers

    15m

  • Writing mutation resolvers

    10m

  • Connecting graphs to Apollo Studio

    10m

  • Setting up Apollo Client

    10m

  • Fetching data with queries

    10m

  • Updating data with mutations

    10m

  • Managing local state

    20m

Course description

Learn how to build full-stack apps using Apollo. We'll walk you through how to write a schema, data sources and resolvers on the server-side with Apollo Server. We'll also dive into the client-side with Apollo Client, fetching data with queries and updating data with mutations. We'll end with a quick overview of how to manage local state in your app.

Prerequisites

Git basics, JavaScript, React

