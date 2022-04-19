Full-Stack Quickstart

Apr 19, 2022
10 lessons
115m
Apollo
Introduction
5m
Building a schema
15m
Connecting to data sources
10m
Writing query resolvers
15m
Writing mutation resolvers
10m
Connecting graphs to Apollo Studio
10m
Setting up Apollo Client
10m
Fetching data with queries
10m
Updating data with mutations
10m
Managing local state
20m
Learn how to build full-stack apps using Apollo. We'll walk you through how to write a schema, data sources and resolvers on the server-side with Apollo Server. We'll also dive into the client-side with Apollo Client, fetching data with queries and updating data with mutations. We'll end with a quick overview of how to manage local state in your app.
Git basics, JavaScript, React