Creating the blueprint for your graph

New to Apollo? We recommend checking out our introductory Lift-off series, which introduces many of the same concepts as this tutorial with helpful videos and interactive code challenges along the way. Completing the Lift-off series will also grant you the Apollo Graph Developer - Associate Certification, letting you easily share your newfound skills with the world!

If you are familiar with Apollo, this course covers building common useful features like authentication, pagination, and state management.

Every graph uses a schema to define the types of data it includes. For example, the schema for an online bookstore might include the following types:

type Book { title : String author : Author } type Author { name : String books : [ Book ] }

In the steps below, we'll set up a GraphQL server that will enforce our schema's structure, and then we'll define the schema itself.

Set up Apollo Server

A schema is only useful if our graph conforms to the schema's structure. Enforcing a schema's structure is one of the core features of Apollo Server, a production-ready, open-source library that helps you implement your graph's API.

From the start/server directory, let's install Apollo Server (along with our project's other dependencies):

cd start/server && npm install Copy

The two packages you need to get started with Apollo Server are apollo-server and graphql , both of which are installed with the above command.

Now, let's navigate to src/index.js so we can create our server. Paste the code below into the file:

src/index.js require ( 'dotenv' ) . config ( ) ; const { ApolloServer } = require ( 'apollo-server' ) ; const typeDefs = require ( './schema' ) ; const server = new ApolloServer ( { typeDefs } ) ; Copy

This code imports the ApolloServer class from apollo-server , along with our (currently undefined) schema from src/schema.js . It then creates a new instance of ApolloServer and passes it the imported schema via the typeDefs property.

Task! I've defined a new Apollo Server instance.

Now that Apollo Server is prepared to receive our schema, let's define it.

Define your schema's types

Your GraphQL schema defines what types of data a client can read and write to your graph. Schemas are strongly typed, which unlocks powerful developer tooling.

Your schema's structure should support the actions that your clients will take. Our example app needs to be able to:

Fetch a list of all upcoming rocket launches

Fetch a specific launch by its ID

Log in the user

Book a launch for a logged-in user

Cancel a previously booked launch for a logged-in user

Let's design our schema to make these actions straightforward.

In src/schema.js , import gql from apollo-server and create a variable called typeDefs for your schema:

src/schema.js const { gql } = require ( 'apollo-server' ) ; const typeDefs = gql ` # Your schema will go here ` ; module . exports = typeDefs ; Copy

The schema will go inside the gql function (between the backticks). The language we'll use to write the schema is GraphQL's schema definition language (SDL).

Because the schema sits directly between your application clients and your underlying data services, frontend and backend teams should collaborate on its structure. When you develop your own graph, practice schema-first development and agree on a schema before you begin implementing your API.

Object types

Most of the definitions in a GraphQL schema are object types. Each object type you define should represent an object that an application client might need to interact with.

For example, our example app needs to be able to fetch a list of upcoming rocket launches, so we should define a Launch type to support that behavior.

Paste the following inside the backticks of the typeDefs declaration in src/schema.js :

src/schema.js type Launch { id : ID ! site : String mission : Mission rocket : Rocket isBooked : Boolean ! } Copy

The Launch object type has a collection of fields, and each field has a type of its own. A field's type can be either an object type or a scalar type. A scalar type is a primitive (like ID , String , Boolean , Int or Float ) that resolves to a single value. In addition to GraphQL's built-in scalar types, you can define custom scalar types.

An exclamation point ( ! ) after a declared field's type means "this field's value can never be null."

In the Launch definition above, Mission and Rocket refer to other object types. Let's add definitions for those, along with the User type (again, all inside the backticks):

src/schema.js type Rocket { id : ID ! name : String type : String } type User { id : ID ! email : String ! trips : [ Launch ] ! token : String } type Mission { name : String missionPatch ( size : PatchSize ) : String } enum PatchSize { SMALL LARGE } Copy

If a declared field's type is in [Square Brackets] , it's an array of the specified type. If an array has an exclamation point after it, the array cannot be null, but it can be empty.

Notice above that the missionPatch field of the Mission type takes an argument named size , which is of the enum type PatchSize . When you query for a field that takes an argument, the field's value can vary depending on the provided argument's value. In this case, the value you provide for size will determine which size of the mission's associated patch is returned (the SMALL size or the LARGE size).

The Query type

We've defined the objects that exist in our graph, but clients don't yet have a way to fetch those objects. To resolve that, our schema needs to define queries that clients can execute against the graph.

You define your graph's supported queries as fields of a special type called the Query type. Paste the following into your schema definition:

src/schema.js type Query { launches : [ Launch ] ! launch ( id : ID ! ) : Launch me : User } Copy

Task! I've added the above Query type to my schema.

This Query type defines three available queries for clients to execute: launches , launch , and me .

The launches query will return an array of all upcoming Launch es.

query will return an array of all upcoming es. The launch query will return a single Launch that corresponds to the id argument provided to the query.

query will return a single that corresponds to the argument provided to the query. The me query will return details for the User that's currently logged in.

The Mutation type

Queries enable clients to fetch data, but not to modify data. To enable clients to modify data, our schema needs to define some mutations.

The Mutation type is a special type that's similar in structure to the Query type. Paste the following into your schema definition:

src/schema.js type Mutation { bookTrips ( launchIds : [ ID ] ! ) : TripUpdateResponse ! cancelTrip ( launchId : ID ! ) : TripUpdateResponse ! login ( email : String ) : User } Copy

This Mutation type defines three available mutations for clients to execute: bookTrips , cancelTrip , and login .

The bookTrips mutation enables a logged-in user to book a trip on one or more Launch es (specified by an array of launch IDs).

mutation enables a logged-in user to book a trip on one or more es (specified by an array of launch IDs). The cancelTrip mutation enables a logged-in user to cancel a trip that they previously booked.

mutation enables a logged-in user to cancel a trip that they previously booked. The login mutation enables a user to log in by providing their email address.

The bookTrips and cancelTrip mutations return the same object type: a TripUpdateResponse . A mutation's return type is entirely up to you, but we recommend defining special object types specifically for mutation responses.

Add the definition for TripUpdateResponse to your schema:

src/schema.js type TripUpdateResponse { success : Boolean ! message : String launches : [ Launch ] } Copy

This response type contains a success status, a corresponding message , and an array of any Launch es that were modified by the mutation. It's good practice for a mutation to return whatever objects it modifies so the requesting client can update its cache and UI without needing to make a follow-up query.

Task! I've added the above Mutation and TripUpdateResponse types to my schema.

Our example app's schema is now complete!

Run your server

Return to src/index.js and add the following call to the bottom of the file:

src/index.js server . listen ( ) . then ( ( ) => { console . log ( ` Server is running! Listening on port 4000 Explore at https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox ` ) ; } ) ; Copy

After saving, run npm start to start your server! 🎉 Apollo Server is now available at http://localhost:4000 .

Task! I've successfully started my server!

Explore your schema

Now that our server is running, we can introspect its schema types and fields with useful developer tools. Later, we'll also be able to run test queries from those tools.

Introspection is a helpful GraphQL feature that enables you to obtain a server's schema for development purposes. It should be disabled for servers running in production. Apollo Server disables introspection automatically if the NODE_ENV environment variable is set to production .

The Apollo Studio Explorer is a powerful web IDE for exploring your GraphQL schema and building queries against it:

Apollo Sandbox is a special mode of Apollo Studio that enables you to use Studio features without an Apollo account. Let's try it out!

Visit studio.apollographql.com/sandbox. When Sandbox opens, it automatically attempts to connect to your server running at http://localhost:4000 .

To introspect your server's schema in Sandbox, click the Documentation tab on the left side:

Your schema's root types ( Query and Mutation ) appear. You can click any type to view its fields and step down into your schema. You'll see that the types and fields match what we provided to our server.