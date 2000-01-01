2. Adding the Artist type
3m

🎯 Your goal for this step:

Bring the Artist type into the

Have a look at the mockup to see what's needed to fulfill this type.

A mockup of an artist view, showing name, followers, genres and a link URI

Artist type tasks

Solution: Adding the Artist type

schema.graphqls
type Artist {
  "The ID for the artist."
  id: ID!
  "The name of the artist"
  name: String
  "The number of followers the artist has"
  followers: Int
  "A collection of genres that can be ascribed to this artist"
  genres: [String]
  "The URI for the artist, usually a Spotify link"
  uri: String
}


type Track {
  # ...other Track fields
  "The artist for the track"
  artist: Artist
}
Previous

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

This course is currently in

beta
. Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.