6. Wrapping up
3m

It's the moment of truth!

🎯 Your goal for this step:

Run a that retrieves a playlist, its tracks, and their artist data all at once

A mockup of an artist view, showing name, followers, genres and a link URI

Use the following playlist ID when completing these tasks.

A playlist ID
6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z
Sandbox tasks

Solution: Wrapping up

query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {
  playlist(id: $playlistId) {
    id
    name
    tracks {
      id
      name
      durationMs
      artist {
        name
        followers
      }
    }
  }
}
Who is the artist for track 'Lemon Tree' in the query response?

You did it!

Fantastic job completing this server-side lab. You've tackled from start to finish the task of bringing in a new feature to our API. From to datafetchers, the Artist type is now part of our music catalog app.

But what better way to end a solo mission than with another challenge? Check out the implementation of the Track.artist datafetcher, and see if you notice something in need of a performance tune-up...

Then, keep an eye out for the next course in the DGS series: Data Loaders with Java & DGS. The journey continues!

Previous

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

This course is currently in

beta
. Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.