It's the moment of truth!
🎯 Your goal for this step:
Run a query that retrieves a playlist, its tracks, and their artist data all at once
Use the following playlist ID when completing these tasks.
6LB6g7S5nc1uVVfj00Kh6Z
Solution: Wrapping up
query GetPlaylist($playlistId: ID!) {playlist(id: $playlistId) {idnametracks {idnamedurationMsartist {namefollowers}}}}
You did it!
Fantastic job completing this server-side lab. You've tackled from start to finish the task of bringing in a new feature to our GraphQL API. From data sources to datafetchers, the
Artist type is now part of our music catalog app.
But what better way to end a solo mission than with another challenge? Check out the implementation of the
Track.artist datafetcher, and see if you notice something in need of a performance tune-up...
Then, keep an eye out for the next course in the DGS series: Data Loaders with Java & DGS. The journey continues!
