The error:

@DgsData in /TrackDataFetcher on field artist references object type ` Track ` it has no field named ` artist `

How to fix it:

Return to your schema file, and make sure that your Track type contains an artist field of type Artist .

The error:

JSON parse error: Cannot invoke "com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode.asText()" because the return value of "com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode.get(String)" is null

How to fix it:

The way your MappedTrack model is accessing artist information might be incorrect. Jump back into models/MappedTrack and make sure that you are calling this.setArtistId with the first artist in the artists' arary the track receives.

Java this . setArtistId ( trackObject . get ( "artists" ) . get ( 0 ) . get ( "id" ) . asText ( ) ) ; Copy

The error:

404 Not Found

How to fix it:

Double check that you've used the correct endpoint in your artist request to the Spotify REST API.

return client . get ( ) . uri ( "/artists/{artist_id}" , artistId ) . retrieve ( ) . body ( MappedArtist . class ) ; Copy

Also check that your SpotifyClient is configured with the following SPOTIFY_API_URL value.

private static final String SPOTIFY_API_URL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1" ; Copy