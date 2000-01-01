5. The track datafetcher
🎯 Your goal for this step:

Add a datafetcher method for the Track.artist

Track data fetcher tasks

Solution: The track datafetcher

datafetchers/TrackDataFetcher
package com.example.soundtracks.datafetchers;


import com.example.soundtracks.datasources.SpotifyClient;
import com.example.soundtracks.models.MappedTrack;
import com.example.soundtracks.models.MappedArtist;
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.*;




@DgsComponent
public class TrackDataFetcher {
    private final SpotifyClient spotifyClient;


    public TrackDataFetcher(SpotifyClient spotifyClient) {
        this.spotifyClient = spotifyClient;
    }


    @DgsData(parentType="Track", field="artist")
    public MappedArtist getArtist(DgsDataFetchingEnvironment dfe) {
        MappedTrack track = dfe.getSource();
        String artistId = track.getArtistId();
        return spotifyClient.artistRequest(artistId);
    }


}
