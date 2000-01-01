4. Updating models
Update the MappedTrack model with a property that identifies its primary artist

models/MappedTrack
public class MappedTrack extends Track {
  // ...other MappedTrack methods


  private String artistId;


  @JsonSetter("track")
  public void setTrackProperties(JsonNode trackObject) {
      // other setter method calls
      this.setArtistId(trackObject.get("artists").get(0).get("id").asText());
  }


  public void setArtistId(String artistId) {
      this.artistId = artistId;
  }


  public String getArtistId() {
      return this.artistId;
  }
}
