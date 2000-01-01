3m
🎯 Your goal for this step:
Update the
MappedTrack model with a property that identifies its primary artist
Updating model tasks
Solution: Updating models
models/MappedTrack
public class MappedTrack extends Track {// ...other MappedTrack methodsprivate String artistId;@JsonSetter("track")public void setTrackProperties(JsonNode trackObject) {// other setter method callsthis.setArtistId(trackObject.get("artists").get(0).get("id").asText());}public void setArtistId(String artistId) {this.artistId = artistId;}public String getArtistId() {return this.artistId;}}
