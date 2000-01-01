In the setTrackProperties method, call the setter function, providing the identifier of the first artist in the track's artist array

Update the MappedTrack model with a property to hold this value, as well as corresponding getter and setter methods

Identify the property you can use to identify each track's artist

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

This course is currently in beta . Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.