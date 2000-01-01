3m
🎯 Your goal for this step:
Add a new method to the data source class to retrieve artist-specific data
Artist data tasks
Solution: The Artist data source
models/MappedArtist
package com.example.soundtracks.models;import com.example.soundtracks.generated.types.Artist;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonIgnoreProperties;import com.fasterxml.jackson.annotation.JsonSetter;import com.fasterxml.jackson.databind.JsonNode;@JsonIgnoreProperties(ignoreUnknown = true)public class MappedArtist extends Artist {@JsonSetter("followers")public void mapFollowers(JsonNode followersNode) {this.setFollowers(followersNode.get("total").asInt());}}
datasources/SpotifyClient
// ... other SpotifyClient methodspublic MappedArtist artistRequest(String artistId) {System.out.println("I am making a request to the artists endpoint for " + artistId);return client.get().uri("/artists/{artist_id}", artistId).retrieve().body(MappedArtist.class);}
