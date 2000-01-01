3m
🎯 Your goal for this step:
Bring the
Artist type into the GraphQL schema
Have a look at the mockup to see what's needed to fulfill this type.
Artist type tasks
Solution: Adding the Artist type
schema.graphql
type Artist {"The ID for the artist."id: ID!"The name of the artist"name: String!"The number of followers the artist has"followers: Int"A collection of genres that can be ascribed to this artist"genres: [String!]!"The URI for the artist, usually a Spotify link"uri: String!}type Track {# ...other Track fields"The artist for the track"artist: Artist}
