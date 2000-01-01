A collection of genres that can be ascribed to this artist

" A collection of genres that can be ascribed to this artist "

Review the schema file Create a new Artist type with fields that satisfy the mockup Update Track to have an artist field of type Artist

Have a look at the mockup to see what's needed to fulfill this type.

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

This course is currently in beta . Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.

You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.