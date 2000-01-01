3m
models.ts
// Represents an artist object returned by the REST API's artists endpointexport type ArtistModel = {id: string;name: string;genres: string[];uri: string;followers: { total: number };};
datasources/spotify-api.ts
import { PlaylistModel, SnapshotOrError, ArtistModel } from "../models";export class SpotifyAPI extends RESTDataSource {baseURL = "https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/";// ...other SpotifyAPI methodsasync getArtist(artistId: string): Promise<ArtistModel> {return this.get<ArtistModel>(`artists/${artistId}`);}}
