Import ArtistModel and use it to annotate the class method with its return type: a Promise that resolves to an ArtistModel type

Define a new SpotifyAPI method that accepts an artistId and requests data from the endpoint

Create an ArtistModel type in models.ts to represent the response from the REST API endpoint. Include the properties id , name , genres , uri , and followers . (Take special note of the shape followers takes in the response!)

Identify an endpoint that retrieves data for an artist (and try it out! Here's an artist ID to use: 3GBPw9NK25X1Wt2OUvOwY3 )

