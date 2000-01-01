4. Updating the Track model
Update the models/TrackModel model with a property that identifies its primary artist

models.ts
// Represents a track object returned by the REST API
export type TrackModel = {
  id: string;
  name: string;
  duration_ms: number;
  explicit: boolean;
  uri: string;
  artists: { id: string }[];
};
