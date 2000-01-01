Add a followers property to the returned object, setting as its value the total from the followers object in the REST response

Create an async resolver function for the Track.artist field Use the resolver's parent argument to access its artists property Destructure the resolver's third positional argument, contextValue , for its dataSources property Select the first artist from artists and use its id field to call the datasource method that retrieves artist data Destructure the object returned by the REST API for its id , name , genres , followers , and uri properties Return a new object containing the id , name , genres , and uri properties Add a followers property to the returned object, setting as its value the total from the followers object in the REST response

