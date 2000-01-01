5. Adding the resolver
Add a function for the Track.artist

resolvers.ts
// ... other resolvers
Track: {
  durationMs: (parent) => {
    return parent.duration_ms;
  },
  artist: async ({ artists }, _, { dataSources }) => {


    const artist = artists?.[0];


    if (!artist) {
      return null;
    }


    const { id, name, genres, followers, uri } = await dataSources.spotifyAPI.getArtist(artist.id);


    return {
      id,
      name,
      uri,
      genres,
      followers: followers?.total
    }
  }
}
