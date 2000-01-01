3m
🎯 Your goal for this step:
Add a resolver function for the
Track.artist field
Track.artist resolver tasks
Solution: The
Track.artist resolver
resolvers.ts
// ... other resolversTrack: {durationMs: (parent) => {return parent.duration_ms;},artist: async ({ artists }, _, { dataSources }) => {const artist = artists?.[0];if (!artist) {return null;}const { id, name, genres, followers, uri } = await dataSources.spotifyAPI.getArtist(artist.id);return {id,name,uri,genres,followers: followers?.total}}}
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
This course is currently inbeta . Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. All comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct. Note that comments that have been resolved or addressed may be removed.
You'll need a GitHub account to post below. Don't have one? Post in our Odyssey forum instead.