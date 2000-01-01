The error:

404 Not Found

How to fix it:

Double check that you've used the correct endpoint in your artist request to the Spotify REST API. There shouldn't be a / preceding the specified endpoint.

async getArtist ( artistId : string ) : Promise < ArtistModel > { return this . get < ArtistModel > ( ` artists/ ${ artistId } ` ) ; }

The error:

Property 'XYZ' does not exist on type 'Promise<ArtistModel>'

How to fix it:

Check out your Track.artist resolver function and make sure that it's an async function that await s the results of the call to the data source.

resolvers.ts artist : async ( { artists } , _ , { dataSources } ) => { const artist = artists ?. [ 0 ] ; const { followers , name , id , uri , genres } = await dataSources . spotifyAPI . getArtist ( artist . id ) ; }

If this doesn't solve the problem, make sure that your ArtistModel in model.ts is correct.

models.ts export type ArtistModel = { id : string ; name : string ; genres : string [ ] ; uri : string ; followers : { total : number } , }