Overview

Time to put what we learned about SDL to work.

In this lesson, we will:

Add our GraphQL schema dependencies

Define our schema

Adding schema dependencies

To get started with our schema, we'll need to bring in our DGS dependencies. DGS gives us a couple of helpful starter packages that we can integrate seamlessly with our basic Spring Boot project:

implementation 'com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-spring-boot-starter' implementation(platform('com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-platform-dependencies:7.6.0')) Copy

Open up the build.gradle file in the root of your project, and copy these lines into dependencies .

build.gradle dependencies { implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-web' implementation 'org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-starter-webflux' implementation 'com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-spring-boot-starter' implementation(platform('com.netflix.graphql.dgs:graphql-dgs-platform-dependencies:7.6.0')) // ... other dependencies }

These packages are responsible for all of the GraphQL wiring we'll need to get our project up and running. DGS automatically scours our project for schema files (specifically, by looking in the project's src/main/resources/schema folder, which we are about to create), along with certain annotations and functions that we'll define shortly.

Task! I've updated build.gradle with these GraphQL dependencies.

But before it can do anything for us, we actually need to define a schema!

Building the schema

Let's navigate to the resources package, in src/main . In there, we'll find schema directory, which houses our schema file: schema.graphqls .

📂 src ┣ 📂 main ┃ ┣ 📂 java ┃ ┣ 📂 resources ┃ ┃ ┣ 📄 application.properties ┃ ┃ ┣ 📂 schema ┃ ┃ ┃ ┗ 📄 schema.graphqls

Learn more: Why do we need a .graphqls file extension? When working with DGS (as well as other tools, such as Kotlin), we denote our schema files with the .graphqls extension, rather than .graphql (note the lack of an ' s '!). This convention allows us to differentiate between GraphQL schema files (those that contain Schema Definition Language syntax) and files that contain actual GraphQL operations that will be run to fetch or change data. To understand the difference right now, you can think of the schema.graphqls file as the "menu" of all the things we can ask our API for, whereas a file with the .graphql extension would contain the specific order for something from that menu. We'll see how to build these operations shortly!

✏️ Let's define that schema

Referring back to our featured listings mockup, we identified that we need some data for each listing.

For this course, we're going to skip the listing photo and overall rating, and tackle a slightly pared-down version of the mockup.

Here are the basic fields we'll start with:

title

numOfBeds

costPerNight

closedForBookings

We'll also need a field that we can use to differentiate one listing from another—we'll give this field the name id .

With our set of fields in mind, let's bring the Listing type to life!

The Listing type

Let's define the Listing type in our schema.graphqls file and add a description right away.

schema.graphqls " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { } Copy

Now for the listing's fields, we'll have:

id of type ID!

title of type String!

numOfBeds of type Int

costPerNight of type Float

closedForBookings of type Boolean

So we should end up with a Listing type that looks like this:

" A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBookings : Boolean } Copy

Be sure to note the nullability of each of your Listing type's fields!

The Listing type is complete for now, but we need a way to actually ask our GraphQL server for listing data. For that, we have a separate Query type.

The Query type

The Query type is defined like any other object type:

type Query { } Copy

The fields of this type are entry points into the rest of our schema. These are the top-level fields that our client can query for.

For now, we're only interested in fetching the list of featured listings for our homepage. Let's name the field featuredListings to make it as descriptive as possible. We want this field to return a list of Listing s. We'll also add a nice description:

type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! } Copy

Learn more: Puzzling over the [Listing!]! syntax? Not to worry—those exclamation points can be tricky. A good tip is to start from the outside and move your way in. The outermost exclamation point ( ! ) applies to the brackets ( [] ). This means that the list returned can be empty—it just CAN'T be null . Next, inside of the square brackets ( [] ), we'll see another exclamation point ( ! ) applied to the Listing type. This bit of syntax specifies that the list returned should either contain objects that adhere to the Listing GraphQL type structure, or it should be empty. In other words, an array like [1,2,3] or [null, null] is not allowed!

Our schema is now fully defined to support our first feature!

Show code for schema.graphqls type Query { " A curated array of listings to feature on the homepage " featuredListings : [ Listing ! ] ! } " A particular intergalactic location available for booking " type Listing { id : ID ! " The listing's title " title : String ! " The number of beds available " numOfBeds : Int " The cost per night " costPerNight : Float " Indicates whether listing is closed for bookings (on hiatus) " closedForBookings : Boolean } Copy

Key takeaways

With just a few dependencies, DGS automatically searches for a schema.graphqls file housed in a directory called schema .

Up next