There's one important point to discuss here regarding the Listing class (which DGS generated from our schema) and the ListingModel class (that we wrote to extend Listing ).

We opted to extend the out-of-the-box Listing class for two reasons.

We wanted to have the flexibility to define our own logic (properties and methods) on the class as needed. We were disregarding some of the properties on the JSON returned by our REST API; we needed to be able to apply the @JsonIgnoreProperties onto the class so that extra properties wouldn't cause errors. We can't apply it to the generated Listing class, because we'd lose the annotation every time the server restarted!

But you might have noticed that aside from ignoring unknown properties, our ListingModel doesn't actually have any other capabilities beyond what it inherits from Listing !

The ListingModel class package com . example . listings . models ; import com . example . listings . generated . types . Listing ; import com . fasterxml . jackson . annotation . JsonIgnoreProperties ; @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class ListingModel extends Listing { }

This can introduce a sneaky bug. ListingModel looks like Listing , however it's not one and the same. And if we try to pass ListingModel in places that expect a Listing instance, we can run into trouble.

To understand this problem, recall that our CreateListingResponse type has a listing field that returns a Listing type (not ListingModel !).

type CreateListingResponse { " The newly created listing " listing : Listing }

The same is true of the generated CreateListingResponse class; it expects its listing property to return an instance of the Listing class.

generated.types/CreateListingResponse public class CreateListingResponse { private Listing listing ;

This means our createListing datafetcher method is doing something a bit strange. Instead of giving the new CreateListingResponse instance its expected Listing , it's passing a ListingModel instead; and because all of the properties are the same (for now), this flies under the radar.

But what happens if we give our ListingModel some of its own custom logic in the future?

Let's imagine that we set a new property on ListingModel —maybe a derived hash from the listing's title and id properties.

An example ListingModel with a custom hash property @JsonIgnoreProperties ( ignoreUnknown = true ) public class ListingModel extends Listing { public String hash ; public String getHash ( ) { return this . hash ; } public void setHash ( ) { String titleAndId = this . getTitle ( ) + this . getId ( ) ; this . hash = titleAndId . replaceAll ( "\s+" , "" ) ; }

We can access the hash property on our newly created listing until we set it as the listing property on CreateListingResponse . Now our ListingModel is considered an instance of Listing instead, so the hash property is no longer valid!

public CreateListingResponse createListing ( @InputArgument CreateListingInput input ) { ListingModel createdListing = listingService . createListingRequest ( input ) ; CreateListingResponse response = new CreateListingResponse ( ) ; if ( createdListing != null ) { response . setListing ( createdListing ) ; response . setCode ( 200 ) ; response . setMessage ( "success" ) ; response . setSuccess ( true ) ; return response ; } }

This problem isn't too big right now because we haven't given ListingModel a bunch of special properties we might want to access or use in the future. When we set our ListingModel instance as the response's listing property, it's automatically considered a Listing instance and consequently any non- Listing properties would be ignored.

We are seeing the functionality we want, so we don't need to change our implementation; however, it's important to keep in mind the shape of data our GraphQL schema expects us to return. It's our job on the server-side to prepare and return data that meets those expectations!