Overview
In the last lesson, we finished building out our request to the REST API to create a new listing. The finish line is in sight!
In this lesson, we will:
- Complete our mutation datafetcher method, and create some new listings
Connecting the dots in the datafetcher
Our schema is complete with all the types we need to make our mutation work, and
ListingService is updated with a new method. Now we just need to hook up the last piece in the datafetcher!
Let's first make sure that our generated code accounts for these new schema types, and restart our server.
Next, we'll jump back into our
ListingDataFetcher file. Remember the
@DgsQuery annotation we used on our class'
featuredListings method? Well, there's another we can use to mark a method as responsible for a mutation:
@DgsMutation!
Let's import it at the top of the file.
import com.netflix.graphql.dgs.DgsMutation;
Now we can add this annotation, and write our new method just below it. We'll give it the same name as our
Mutation type's field:
createListing.
public class ListingDataFetcher {@DgsMutationpublic void createListing() {}// other methods}
If you're using IntelliJ as your IDE, you'll see immediately that a yellow squiggly line appears beneath the name of our method. Hovering over it, we'll see a message that encourages us to use the
@InputArgument annotation, and add the
input argument the schema field expects.
@DgsMutationpublic void createListing(@InputArgument CreateListingInput input) {}
We haven't defined a
CreateListingInput Java class we can use as
input's data type, but fortunately DGS has us covered! After updating our schema and restarting our server, we should now see a new class made just for this purpose in our generated code folder:
CreateListingInput!
Tip: If you don't see the
CreateListingInput generated class, try restarting your server.
We can import it from our generated folder to complete our annotation.
// other importsimport com.example.listings.generated.types.CreateListingInput;// other annotations@DgsMutationpublic void createListing(@InputArgument CreateListingInput input) {}
We'll also find that we can now assign an appropriate return type to our
createListing method, as the generated code folder now contains an
CreateListingPayload class as well.
// other importsimport com.example.listings.generated.types.CreateListingInput;import com.example.listings.generated.types.CreateListingResponse;// other annotations@DgsMutationpublic CreateListingResponse createListing(@InputArgument CreateListingInput input) {}
Preparing the response body
We expect our method to return an instance of
CreateListingResponse, so let's create a new object that we can set when the call succeeds or fails.
CreateListingResponse response = new CreateListingResponse();
Just after this, we'll create a new
try/catch block.
CreateListingResponse response = new CreateListingResponse();try {// happy path} catch (Exception e) {// sad path}
Inside the
try, we'll build out our response if things go as expected. We want to use all of the properties that get passed into this method as
input, so we'll pass
input right to the
ListingService class'
createListingRequest method. We'll capture the newly-created listing the endpoint returns as a
ListingModel type called
createdListing. Then we'll set some properties on our
response showing that the listing was created as expected.
try {ListingModel createdListing = listingService.createListingRequest(input);response.setListing(createdListing);response.setCode(200);response.setMessage("success");response.setSuccess(true);} catch (Exception e) {// sad path}
Handling the sad path
If our call to the endpoint fails for any reason, we'll want to have control over what we send back to the client. Inside of the
catch block, we can account for any exceptions that are thrown. We'll set the exception's message, along with our other properties
code and
success, on the returned
response object.
try {// try block logic} catch (Exception e) {response.setListing(null);response.setCode(500);response.setMessage(e.getMessage());response.setSuccess(false);}
Running a simple mutation
We'll restart our server to make sure all of our changes have been applied.
In Explorer, fill out the following operation:
mutation CreateListing($input: CreateListingInput!) {createListing(input: $input) {codesuccessmessagelisting {titledescriptioncostPerNightamenities {namecategory}}}}
And add the following to the Variables panel.
{"input": {"title": "Mars' top destination","description": "A really cool place to stay","costPerNight": 44.0,"amenities": ["am-1", "am-2"],"numOfBeds": 2}}
When we run the operation, we'll see that this mutation works as expected! We can clearly see the values we set for
code,
success, and
message in our happy path—not to mention the details for the new listing we've just created!
Bravo, you've done it!
Journey's end
You've built a GraphQL API! You've got a working GraphQL server, jam-packed with intergalactic listings, that uses a REST API as a data source. You've written queries and mutations, and learned some common GraphQL conventions along the way. You've explored how to use GraphQL arguments, variables, and input types in your schema design. Take a moment to celebrate; that's a lot of learning!
But the journey doesn't end here! When you're ready to take your GraphQL API even further, jump into the next course in this series: Federation with Java & DGS.
Thanks for joining us in this course; we hope to see you in the next one!
